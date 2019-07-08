Karlie Kloss: ‘Shabbat has brought so much meaning into my life’

I’m lowkey obsessed with that tiny sapphire (?) and diamond brooch on Karlie Kloss’s sweater, honestly. Karlie covers the August issue of British Vogue. I appreciate that they used a model for the cover and I honestly don’t hate this, even if I think that Karlie’s face looks a tad too Instagram-filtered. Karlie is actually promoting her non-modeling ventures, like Kode With Karlie and Project Runway but mostly Karlie talks about her marriage to Joshua Kushner, converting to Judaism for him and how she’s not politically aligned with the Trumps. Some highlights:
Her work & philanthropy: “I am deeply ambitious and driven, and there are a lot of big things I want to do – big things. But I also want to enjoy the people I love and who love me. It’s important that I have joy in my life.”
Converting to Judaism: “Changing part of who you are for someone else can be seen as weak. But you know what? Actually, if you’ve been through what I’ve experienced, it requires you to be anything but weak. It requires me to be stronger and self-loving and resilient. I really did not take this lightly. It wasn’t enough to just love Josh and make this decision for him. This is my life and I am an independent, strong woman. It was only after many years of studying and talking with my family and friends and soul searching that I made the decision to fully embrace Judaism in my life and start planning for a future with the man I chose to marry.”
On adhering to Shabbat: “I think we all have a tendency to just keep going. Some people find grounding through meditation. Some find it through exercise. And to each their own, but for me, Shabbat has brought so much meaning into my life. It helps me reconnect to the actual world.”
Why she quit working for Victoria’s Secret in 2015. “The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria’s Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful. I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world.”
She & Joshua are Democrats: “It’s been hard [to have the Trump association]. But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”
Honestly, I find that her conversion is the most interesting thing about her. I want to know more about it! I want to know if she took lessons from a rabbi and I want to know if she eschews Christmas celebrations now and I want to know if she goes to temple every week. I’d much rather hear about that than anything else. Anyway, I believe her to a certain extent – I think BOTH Joshua and Jared Kushner would have refused to marry their blonde shiksas unless Karlie and Ivanka converted. Both women did. If I was crazy-in-love with someone awesome and he wanted me to convert to Judaism, I probably would do it too. But I wouldn’t do it for a Kushner. Gross.
Photo and cover courtesy of British Vogue.
I’m guessing she is trying to persuade her Jewish relatives that her conversion was real! One up Ivanka in Jewish stakes?
Shut up about your ‘values’ Nagini 2.0. I f you really valued your values your husband wouldn’t be doing deals with the Qataris and you’d be out there with a megaphone about what’s happening at the ICE detention centers.
Exactly. Judaism is about giving back, about how you treat others. NOTHING about the Kushners is about giving back anything, and they sure as sh!t treat others abominably .
100% this!!
I don’t think I could convert for anyone–I am someone who wants to hold onto her unique beliefs and feel that that is what makes me me!
Judaism is generally viewed as more deed than creed – in other words, much less about ‘faith’ and ‘belief’ than about one’s actions in the world, toward one’s self, toward others, and the planet. There are Jewish atheists and Jewish agnostics.
Thus if she does hold fast to her liberal values, then what are her ways of demonstrating them in light of her affiliation with the Trumps?
Oy vey.
I was raised Catholic and haven’t attended church in decades. I suppose I am a Catholic agnostic at this point, but I feel like it would be hypocritical to be like I am going to convert BUT I won’t practice. This is just for show so that I can be married.
Hmm. If this was truly aboutbher embracing a religion and becoming a believer I would have no issue with it. My mother converted to Islam before she married my father. BUT. She is also very much a believer and there marriage didn’t last but my mother’s faith as a Muslim endures. My mother said that and having me were the two blessings that came from that terrible marriage. When it comes to women who convert to Judaism I always question the sincerity of it. Why? Because if the man you love is giving you basically an ultimatum: convert or we don’t marry. Is the decision to convert really your own?
Also side note: my mother converting to Islam was NOT because of my father. He was a practicing Muslim when they met and introduced her to the faith. Their marriage was NOT contingent on her becoming a Muslim. She wanted to become one.
When it comes to women who convert to Judaism…
Wut?
It’s pretty obvious that I am talking about women who convert for marriage.
Judaism isn’t about becoming “a believer.” It’s about living life a certain way.
“When it comes to women who convert to Judaism…”
Isn’t it more about whether a woman is put in a “do it or else” position or not? As you say, your mother converted by choice; so do many women convert to Judaism, by choice.
On the other hand, many women are forced into religious conversions, be they to Islam, Judaism, Christianity…
Hence why I said IF THE REASON IS CONVERT OR WE DON’T MARRY.
Please read the ENTIRE comment instead of taking one sentence out of context of the entire statement I made. Thanks.
This would seem much more sincere if she hadn’t married a Kushner. Gross.
Agreed.