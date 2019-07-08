The US Women’s National Team won the Women’s World Cup!!

At the end of the day, all of the pearl-clutching and cries of “they’re too arrogant” and “unsportsmanlike celebrations” were just noise. In fact, that noise probably added to interest, debate, ratings and stanning of the USWNT, the American women’s soccer team. They played their final against The Netherlands on Sunday and they WON. Meghan “I’m Not Going to the F–king White House” Rapinoe scored the first goal – on a penalty kick – of the match, then Rose Lavelle landed a sweet second goal just a short time later in the second half. This is the USWNT’s fourth World Cup championship in eight total Women’s World Cups. It’s historic. Here are the highlights:
After the win, the crowd in Lyon started chanting “Equal Pay! Equal Pay!” as the FIFA president and representatives walked through. This World Cup win is tied to that now, and that’s the way the USWNT wanted it – they set themselves up for enormous pressure not just to deliver the championship for their country, but they HAD to deliver the World Cup, plus ratings, plus ticket sales, plus social media movement plus the national energy, all just to “prove” that they deserve to be paid the same as the men by US Soccer (and ultimately FIFA as well). The fact that they pulled off this multi-pronged hat trick is insane. All of these women are utter ballers.
Also: Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Boot. And she quoted Nipsey Hussle on her Instagram. So baller. And Nike released this commercial which made me cry.
Some reactions to the win.
Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019
Rapinoe's World Cup has to be up there with the greatest all-time talk-and-back-it-up performances in sports history. Tangle with a President and win World Cup and MVP? A socially conscious athlete pilloried for patriotism? No one will *ever* be Ali, but there's Ali in Rapinoe.
— Jason Gay (@jasongay) July 7, 2019
Lol jokes on Megan Rapinoe cause she actually has to go to the White House cause now she’s our president
— Jonah Hermann (@JonahHermann) July 7, 2019
BIG TIME. #USAvNED | #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/yrmdlVsGyP
— Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 7, 2019
Best picture from today’s celebration, hands down. I’m not crying, you’re crying. #USWNT pic.twitter.com/eyyDyvNEAK
— Allison Lee ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@allibecc) July 7, 2019
America’s beloved daughter. #USAvNED pic.twitter.com/oHCyy8Gbpn
— Layla. (@32lllv) July 7, 2019
One Nation.
One mood. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sL5BE1AfDv
— ESPN (@espn) July 7, 2019
We already discussed this. Science is science. Gays rule. @Ashlyn_Harris @alikrieger https://t.co/Q80L65O0OZ
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) July 7, 2019
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, social media.
Congrats, USA!
Now: can’t wait to beat you in the next round of Wimbledon
Love, Australia
…whoops, spoke too soon!
1. Carli Lloyd from New Jersey just finished a Babe Ruth level career.
2. Meghan Rapinoe is the current Greatest American.
3. Confetti angels are the best thing ever.
4. We’re having a ticker tape parade down Broadway in the Canyon of Heroes Wednesday morning 930 AM. Everybody is invited!
After this win I couldn’t help but play “Backin’ it up” by Pardison Fontaine and Cardi B:
🎶 Back, Back, Backin’ it up! I’m the queen of talkin’ sh@t but I be backin’ it up!🎶 😂
Rapinoe is the best ever!!!!!
I like the comparison of Megan to Muhammad Ali. Now they need to be paid as much as the men. Equality now!
Yes, I liked that tweet too. As for equal pay, we’ll see I guess. I was at a graduation party and everyone was seriously buzzing about the championship. This one woman breezed in and said something like how she didn’t want to be controversial but that it just wasn’t good business sense to give the women equal pay considering how much less revenue the women bring in compared to the men. It was controversial, lol, and generated a lot of discussion but I found it depressing. One guy (the “good business” lady’s husband) was saying how now finally, women’s soccer in the U.S. will be legit. Did people say the same thing years ago during the Mia Hamm era?
So annoying to see men on twitter talk about how the women shouldn’t get paid equal to men because they don’t face the same level of competition. First it was the revenue. Now the women make more than the men, it’s the “competition.” Boils my blood.
So so so happy to see the women win it all! And stick it to their faces.
A well-deserved win!! Loved the warmth showed to Megan and the team by Macron, who knows their own president will never congratulate them sincerely. Props also to the Netherlands team, who just about gave us all a heart attack with their staunch defense throughout–they have an incredibly talented goalie.