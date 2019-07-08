The US Women’s National Team won the Women’s World Cup!!

(SP)FRANCE-LYON-2019 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP-FINAL-USA VS NED

At the end of the day, all of the pearl-clutching and cries of “they’re too arrogant” and “unsportsmanlike celebrations” were just noise. In fact, that noise probably added to interest, debate, ratings and stanning of the USWNT, the American women’s soccer team. They played their final against The Netherlands on Sunday and they WON. Meghan “I’m Not Going to the F–king White House” Rapinoe scored the first goal – on a penalty kick – of the match, then Rose Lavelle landed a sweet second goal just a short time later in the second half. This is the USWNT’s fourth World Cup championship in eight total Women’s World Cups. It’s historic. Here are the highlights:

After the win, the crowd in Lyon started chanting “Equal Pay! Equal Pay!” as the FIFA president and representatives walked through. This World Cup win is tied to that now, and that’s the way the USWNT wanted it – they set themselves up for enormous pressure not just to deliver the championship for their country, but they HAD to deliver the World Cup, plus ratings, plus ticket sales, plus social media movement plus the national energy, all just to “prove” that they deserve to be paid the same as the men by US Soccer (and ultimately FIFA as well). The fact that they pulled off this multi-pronged hat trick is insane. All of these women are utter ballers.

Also: Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Boot. And she quoted Nipsey Hussle on her Instagram. So baller. And Nike released this commercial which made me cry.

Some reactions to the win.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, social media.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to “The US Women’s National Team won the Women’s World Cup!!”

  1. Amy says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:24 am

    Congrats, USA!

    Now: can’t wait to beat you in the next round of Wimbledon ;)

    Love, Australia

    Reply
  2. Marjorie says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:26 am

    1. Carli Lloyd from New Jersey just finished a Babe Ruth level career.

    2. Meghan Rapinoe is the current Greatest American.

    3. Confetti angels are the best thing ever.

    4. We’re having a ticker tape parade down Broadway in the Canyon of Heroes Wednesday morning 930 AM. Everybody is invited!

    Reply
  3. BlueSky says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:30 am

    After this win I couldn’t help but play “Backin’ it up” by Pardison Fontaine and Cardi B:
    🎶 Back, Back, Backin’ it up! I’m the queen of talkin’ sh@t but I be backin’ it up!🎶 😂

    Reply
  4. Devon says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:31 am

    Rapinoe is the best ever!!!!!

    Reply
  5. H says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:39 am

    I like the comparison of Megan to Muhammad Ali. Now they need to be paid as much as the men. Equality now!

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      July 8, 2019 at 7:48 am

      Yes, I liked that tweet too. As for equal pay, we’ll see I guess. I was at a graduation party and everyone was seriously buzzing about the championship. This one woman breezed in and said something like how she didn’t want to be controversial but that it just wasn’t good business sense to give the women equal pay considering how much less revenue the women bring in compared to the men. It was controversial, lol, and generated a lot of discussion but I found it depressing. One guy (the “good business” lady’s husband) was saying how now finally, women’s soccer in the U.S. will be legit. Did people say the same thing years ago during the Mia Hamm era?

      Reply
  6. Miles says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:47 am

    So annoying to see men on twitter talk about how the women shouldn’t get paid equal to men because they don’t face the same level of competition. First it was the revenue. Now the women make more than the men, it’s the “competition.” Boils my blood.

    So so so happy to see the women win it all! And stick it to their faces.

    Reply
  7. adastraperaspera says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:11 am

    A well-deserved win!! Loved the warmth showed to Megan and the team by Macron, who knows their own president will never congratulate them sincerely. Props also to the Netherlands team, who just about gave us all a heart attack with their staunch defense throughout–they have an incredibly talented goalie.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment