Khloe Kardashian defends spoiling True with a sparkly pink toddler-sized Bentley

I find Khloe Kardashian to be a pretty typical first-time mother in a lot of ways? Khloe was desperate to be a mom, so desperate that she jumped head-first into a shady relationship with Tristan Thompson and ignored all of the red flags just so she could become a mother. And now that she has True, that baby is Khloe’s whole world. Khloe is spoiling the hell out of True, but as I said, that’s typical of so many first-time moms, and typical of the Kardashian-Jenners specifically. So… big surprise, True Thompson has a new baby-Bentley. Like, it’s literally just a toddler car with pink sparkles and a little “Bentley” logo. So people criticized Khloe and she “clapped back,” as the kids say.

Khloé Kardashian has a right to spoil her daughter True with any way she chooses. After sharing a new video of the 14-month-old driving around in her toy Bentley car, which she received as a present last December, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star found herself on the receiving end of some criticism about her spending habits.

“Another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bare [sic] to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It’s so sad,” one social media user commented on the video, in an interaction highlighted by Comments by Celebs. In response, Kardashian, 35, pointed out that her baby girl wasn’t driving an actual luxury vehicle.

“Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It’s a toy,” she wrote. “No reason to be sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way I’m sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile.”

Thanking Kardashian for responding to their comment, the social media user replied with some less critical thoughts, pointing out that the reality star has “so much influence” and that there are “always ways we can improve as people.”

“I appreciate this! I appreciate this message more than your first.. I’m able to digest what you have to say because of how you stated it. I hear you,” the Revenge Body host replied. While the proud mom went on to say she doesn’t “believe that all we do is spend money on worthless materialism,” it’s not her responsibility to prove anything. “What I can say is that I’m able to look myself in the mirror and sleep at night. I’m able to do that because I know I’m a good person and life is all about balance. Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter. I want to spoil her with love as well [as] with material items. She will be also raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love. We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way that we choose. I hope that’s what comes across to ‘the outside world,’” she added, emphasizing that she wants “to lead with love above everything else.”