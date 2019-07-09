Ethan Hawke brags about daughter Maya, 20, on Stranger Things



I just started watching Stranger Things last week. I think I mentioned in an earlier post that I am not a fan of horror, so I’d stayed away, but finally caved. I am really glad that I did. I’m about halfway through the third season and am enjoying it. One of the additions to the cast this year is Ethan Hawke’s daughter, Maya. Without revealing anything, I’ll say that I love her character and the relationships that she’s formed with other characters on the show. I’ve read reactions online from others who feel similarly. Maya’s biggest fan, though, is probably her dad. He posted a really sweet message on Instagram, gushing about Maya being “the real thing”:

Just days after the third season of Stranger Things began streaming on Netflix, [Ethan Hawke] shared a sweet post praising his daughter Maya, 20, for her role in the series. “Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a promotional video of Maya in character as Robin, a teenager who works at a sailor-themed ice cream parlor with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), and ends up helping the Hawkins crew in their fight against evil. “Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing,” the actor, 48, added of his eldest child with ex-wife Uma Thurman. The sweet post quickly caught the eyes of several of the actor’s celebrity followers — including one of Maya’s new costars. “She sure is!! AMAZING!!!” wrote Andy Cohen, adding several lightening bolt emojis. Agreeing with the actor’s praise, Big Little Lies star Laura Dern added, “Yes, she is!” Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series, also commented on the post, writing, “Yay Dad!”

[From People]

Like I said, I really like Maya’s character, and think she deserves the praise she’s getting. Celebitchy said that she really looks like Uma. I think that Maya also sounds a bit like her, too. People reported that Maya had explained of her character, “throughout the season she became more and more like me. I bring a lot of energy, maybe from nerves or something, but they kind of tapped into that and then started to write the character more along those lines,” I think that was something that was discussed on Beyond Stranger Things, too: Not about Maya’s character, since the show was filmed after Season 2, but that the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have paid attention to the actors and so some of their traits have been written into the characters that they play. The Duffer Brothers (as they are collectively known) also kept around characters after their initial appearances because of the actors’ talent and have developed certain characters in ways that they hadn’t initially planned. I’m not looking forward to finishing this season and having to wait for Season 4. I just hope Maya’s character is around for a while!

