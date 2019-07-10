Jessica Chastain: Ron Howard thought I was his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard



At one point or another, we’ve all mistaken someone for somebody else. Awkwardness and perhaps embarrassment ensue, but later we have an amusing story to tell people, and they commiserate with us. If you’ve ever mistaken someone for one of your children, you’re in good company, because that happened to Ron Howard, who mistook Jessica Chastain for his daughter Bryce. Jessica told to this AP Magazine. You can see the video below and here’s what she said:

A serious case of mistaken identity! Jessica Chastain told her Dark Phoenix costar Sophie Turner in a new interview that she and Bryce Dallas Howard look so similar, Howard’s own father, Ron Howard, once mistook her for the Jurassic World star! I was at the Apple store and Ron Howard was there, and I was like walking by and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s Ron Howard,’” she recounted while speaking to the Associated Press alongside the Game of Thrones alum, 23, in a video posted on Monday, July 8. Apparently, the Happy Days alum, 65, did a double take of his own upon seeing Chastain, 42. “My friend [who] was with me said [Ron] turned to someone and he goes, ‘I think I just saw Bryce.’ … I mean it was brief, I literally walked by and he was like, ‘I think I saw Bryce.’ … We look so much alike,” she explained to Turner. He’s not the only one to have mixed up the two actresses: The Interstellar star admitted she herself has gotten confused over their likeness! “Before even my career took off, I remember one time being in the subway, I was like, looking at … a magazine and there was a picture of her, and I looked at the picture and I was like, ‘What am I doing in this magazine?’” she said of her doppelganger. “I actually had that thought.”

[From Us Weekly]

This is really funny. When I saw the headline, I thought that perhaps Ron Howard had talked to Jessica Chastain while thinking that she was Bryce. This makes a bit more sense, it’s understandable that he might be momentarily convinced that Jessica was his daughter if they only walked past each other. I think it’s hilarious that Jessica saw a photo of Bryce in a magazine and thought that it was a picture of herself. I can also imagine that that would be briefly startling, too.

Jessica also told Sophie that when she and Bryce met during a table read for The Help, they both decided to go look at themselves side-by-side in a mirror and decided, “‘Yeah, we look exactly alike.’” Since they acknowledged it, I guess it’s OK that the rest of the world keeps making this mistake, but I bet it’s still frustrating, particularly if it happens repeatedly within a short span of time.

I ended up falling down a goofy rabbit hole while writing this. Us also claimed that “Bryce famously addressed the pair’s resemblances in a 2015 song titled, ‘I Am Not Jessica Chastain.’” I thought it would make sense to link to a video of her singing the song (if one existed), and had no idea that Bryce was a singer. She isn’t, and Us got this wrong, but they weren’t the only ones, according to Bryce. It turns out that a fan made this video, which is really well-made and silly. (There is some NSFW language in it.)

Some of Bryce’s friends saw the video and sent it to her and told her that she should lipsync to some of it, which she did. Jessica Chastain posted that on Instagram. A few days later, Bryce discussed the fan video on Conan. She said that her parents had seen the video and believed that she had made it (and were quite impressed). Ron Howard sent the video to Tom Hanks, who was also similarly impressed. Now I want Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard to star in some sort of meta-mockumentary about mistaken identity, or at least to do a movie together every couple of years.

Embed from Getty Images