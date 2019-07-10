Kourtney Kardashian has anxiety about turning 40, wonders what she’s doing

Kourtney Kardashian turned 40 last April. She threw herself a big bash with her friends, her exes and a cake featuring her favorite pastime, showing her derriere. She’s just launched her lifestyle brand, Poosh. She’s in great shape, thanks to her keto diet. All in all, a great way to start off this next decade. But, as we learned from the latest KUWTK Sneak Peak, this isn’t the case. Kourtney tells sister Khloe that 40 has made her anxious about where she is in life and where she’s going.
“I do think that turning 40, like it almost makes you analyze like where you’re at in your life,” Kourtney told Khloé, 35. “It’s just giving me anxiety.”
When Khloé asked what Kourtney was specifically thinking about, the mother of three — she shares sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex Scott Disick — admitted that she wished she had more time.
“Now that I’m doing Poosh, I just always wish I had more time,” Kourtney said, noting her lifestyle website, as she began to tear up. “I feel like I want to cry,” she said.
When Khloé asked “Why?” Kourtney admitted, “it gives me anxiety.”
Kourtney tearfully explained that she doesn’t “know why because then I’m like I have so much and I should just be so happy.”
“But you’re not happy?” Khloé inquired.
“I mean, I am,” an emotional Kourtney replied. “But then sometimes I’m just like it makes you really like analyze just like where you’re at and then I’m like sometimes, ‘What am I doing?’ “
As Kourtney wiped away tears, Khloé asked, “What are you doing wrong?”
While Kourtney believed she was doing “nothing” wrong, and that she was “just living life,” she did admit: “but then sometimes I’m like I’ll just do stupid s— to like distract from really thinking about stuff that is maybe more important. I don’t know. But then half of me is like, ‘Live your life, have fun.’ “
Attempting to comfort her older sister, Khloé shared, “But if that makes you happy, you know that’s completely okay for your life. What if you enjoy the life that you have right now? If you’re happy, that’s all that should matter for any of us. But I really don’t think your soul is happy. I think you feel incomplete somewhere that you’re scared.”
You can watch the clip here. The backdrop is Kourtney’s beautiful backyard with kids happily playing in the pool. Kourtney spends as much time trying to keep her makeup from running as she does expressing where her head is. But that’s the only snark I will throw at her over this because I actually feel a little bad for her. Like Jada Pinkett Smith said recently, a lot of folks think if you have money, pretty real estate and an extensive wardrobe, you should be happy. As if that’s all thatmakes up happiness. But material trappings don’t equate to peace of mind. I only know the Kardashians through clips. It could very well be that Kourtney is a spoiled brat who doesn’t want to work. But I remember when she and Kim had their big blowup (although I suppose any conflict aired on KUWTK should be put in quotes) about Kourtney not working as hard as the other sisters. The line being pushed was that Kourtney is lazy, but I got a whiff of despondency to her un-involvement. Maybe I’m just feeling generous today, but I now see her her Paper Magazine interview in different context. In that article, she said she never expected KUWTK to go anywhere. I wonder, if she went back in time, if she’d choose to be involved with it. And maybe Poosh is more about filling a hole in her and not a hole in the oversaturated lifestyle market. Or maybe she wants to walk away but doesn’t know who she would be if she did, and considers herself too old now to find out.
Or, who knows, maybe this is all just another “life crisis” conceived in the KUWTK writers room.
I mean, if I were a kardashian doing kardashian things I might wonder what I was doing with my life too. Swanning around in the lap of luxury and peddling diet crap no one needs to young people is not a life of purpose.
I’m 39 and the feel the same way sometimes about turning 40. However, I also think that I’ve made it 39 years on this damn planet, so that has to count for something.
Forty is nothing. I was 2 years away from getting pregnant with my son at 40. Fifty, however, is a traumatic. I’m in my mid 50’s and time is just speeding by. Physically, I feel great, but looking in the mirror is a shock.
“ Or maybe she wants to walk away but doesn’t know who she would be if she did, and considers herself too old now to find out.” Yes I agree with that. We tend to look back during big milestones and realize we could have done so much more or carved out a niche for ourselves. It’s a bit of self reflection, not very deep, but I don’t expect her to open up about her fears and anxiety about self. Maybe she realizes she listened to mom too much and could have done way more and doesn’t want to be remembered for KUWTK.
Sounds like she needed a storyline so someone concocted this turning 40 stuff. They’re all so fake.
In response to the question, what is she doing, I would guess, she is trying to get away from her original face as far as possible?
Right? Her eyes in these pics are so….lifted? She used to be the one I thought would actually not mess with her face as much.
Right! I would be crying and asking this as well if I had done all that to my face.
everyone’s lips in that bottom picture look INSANE.
This is one of the few storylines I actually believe – Kourtney hasnt done much of anything career wise besides this show and slapping her name on blogs and random products. Even though Poosh isnt unique/theyre definitely recycling old content from her app – this is the most work shes done since starting the show. That with her turning 40 is probably causing this self reflection and shes realizing she doesnt have much of a contribution to the world besides KUWTK and she wasnt even super interested in that to begin with. I wont be shedding any tears but her life seems kind of empty/shallow…
Turning 40 in Nov. Decided to make this a year devoted to my health and happiness. Bought a new car, visited a place on my bucket list, and have lost 43lbs since Christmas. Now, not everyone can do that. I’m fortunate to be able to. But I do think turning 40 should bring reflection and a focus on one’s well being. Plenty of easy, cheap ways to enhance one’s health and happiness. Try for more sleep. Drink more water. Go for a walk. Cut out toxic people in your life. Enjoy a favorite book, movie, TV show, or music. Eat foods you like that aren’t bad for you. Talk to people who make you laugh. Take a relaxing bath.
Turning 40 is a time to make sure you are taking care of yourself.
Congrats to you. Losing weight is a lot of work. Your attitude is great, and I have a hunch your 40’s are going to be your favorite years.
NOW????
Am I the only one who assumed all of them were in their 40s already? I’ve admittedly never seen the show but I had assumed Kim especially was early to mid 40s.