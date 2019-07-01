Kourtney Kardashian is doing keto for a month as that’s when her body looks best



Kourtney Kardashian has that lifestyle site, Poosh, that I tried to google as Koosh because doesn’t that make more sense than Poosh? Kourtney is the bland hot Kardashian who isn’t in constant relationship drama, although that wasn’t always the case. She doesn’t seem to have a lot of interests other than being fit and showing her ass – literally. Sometimes she gets into alternative medicine and diets. She recently wrote about doing keto again to get thinner for summer. Keto is of course the low carb moderate protein diet that was designed as a medical intervention for children with epilepsy, for which it is effective. Some people swear by it for weight loss and health, but it’s controversial and some doctors recommend to avoid it. Here are Kourtney’s deep thoughts on keto.

My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet. “Keto” is short for “ketosis,” a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month. The meal plan is all about eating high-fat, high-protein, and low-carb. Everybody is different, so I suggest consulting a doctor before jumping into new eating habits. I wanted to share why I’m restarting my keto journey and how I make it work for my lifestyle. My doctor actually put me on the keto diet a couple of years ago for a metal detox. He tested my muscles and found that I had high levels of mercury and lead in my system. He let me know that one of the fastest ways to detox was to keep my body in a state of ketosis. I would check my blood sugar and ketone levels every morning to make sure I was on track. I had a really positive experience the last time around and wanted to restart my routine this summer. It’s definitely a more restrictive eating plan, but I found that once I knew the ground rules, I was very strict and really stuck to it. My plan this time is to eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans, or legumes. I’m focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins. I eat three meals a day with no snacking in between if possible.

Muscle testing for heavy metal poisoning is BS. You can do blood panels for that, but Kourtney has talked about muscle testing from her doctor before and it’s quackery.

I recently had to give up red meat and dairy and I see the difference in how much more toned I look, but I still eat carbs and sugar of course. I’d be miserable if I had to do that, but that’s Kourtney’s default look so it works. At least she’s not as plastic as her sisters. It has to take fortitude to not get constant injections and body modifications when you’re in that family. Maybe she’s deliberately made herself uninteresting and focused on this one area so she can still earn without having constant press like her sisters. She seems too dim to have a specific career strategy like that though.