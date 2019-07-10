“Ryan Seacrest, 44, has a new 24-year-old model girlfriend” links

44-year-old Ryan Seacrest has a new 24-year-old model girlfriend. [Dlisted]
Hey, Kentucky voters: please vote for Amy McGrath. [Towleroad]
So Kristen Stewart really is back with Stella Maxwell. [LaineyGossip]
Armani pastels? I don’t hate it. [Go Fug Yourself]
The youths really don’t know prime Robert Redford, huh. [Pajiba]
A nuanced conversation about pay equity and the World Cup. [Jezebel]
George RR Martin is working on everything BUT the final GoT books. [Just Jared]
Amber Portwood is an abusive mess. [Starcasm]
Ooh, check out these Wimbledon looks. [RCFA]
Just come out already Ryan. It’s ok.
Beard
“Girlfriend”
Sure, Jan, Phillip Glass, okay.
Stop this.
Sure, Ryan.