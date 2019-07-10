“Ryan Seacrest, 44, has a new 24-year-old model girlfriend” links
  • July 10, 2019

  • By Kaiser
2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango Presented By The JUVÉDERM® Collection Of Dermal Fillers

44-year-old Ryan Seacrest has a new 24-year-old model girlfriend. [Dlisted]
Hey, Kentucky voters: please vote for Amy McGrath. [Towleroad]
So Kristen Stewart really is back with Stella Maxwell. [LaineyGossip]
Armani pastels? I don’t hate it. [Go Fug Yourself]
The youths really don’t know prime Robert Redford, huh. [Pajiba]
A nuanced conversation about pay equity and the World Cup. [Jezebel]
George RR Martin is working on everything BUT the final GoT books. [Just Jared]
Amber Portwood is an abusive mess. [Starcasm]
Ooh, check out these Wimbledon looks. [RCFA]

  1. SURFCHICK says:
    July 10, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    Just come out already Ryan. It’s ok.

  2. Ang says:
    July 10, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    Beard

  3. pyritedigger says:
    July 10, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    “Girlfriend”

  4. Incredulous says:
    July 10, 2019 at 1:14 pm

    Sure, Jan, Phillip Glass, okay.

  5. Nev says:
    July 10, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    Stop this.

  6. Ruyana says:
    July 10, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    Sure, Ryan.

