Duchess Meghan was a ‘nightmare’ at Wimbledon, except she really wasn’t

It’s been days since the Jeffrey Epstein news broke, and many commenters claimed that now that people had a renewed interest in Epstein and his associates – associates including Prince Andrew – that the royal courtiers and communications offices would be pushing a lot of OTHER royal stories. Which… I didn’t really believe. I don’t think the British press needs an excuse to throw the Duchess of Sussex under the bus, since they’ve been smearing her for a solid year now. That being said, the way this “Meghan at Wimbledon” story has unfolded is quite suspicious.

As we discussed last week, Meghan and two of her friends attended ONE match during Wimbledon’s first week – they went to see Serena Williams play on Court 1, which is the second-biggest court after Center Court. Center Court has a Royal Box for VIPs. Court 1 does not. Only the Royal Box has a dress code. None of the other seating has a dress code. Meghan wore jeans and a blazer, she watched Serena play, she cheered for her friend and then she presumably went home. Days later, a woman claimed that Diva Meghan was so privacy obsessed that… her royal protection officers asked the woman to stop taking photos of Meghan. Which… RPOs tell people that all the time, but because it’s Meghan, well, you get the picture. Now they’re trying to make the whole “she wore jeans!” into a thing, and also trying to make Meghan’s trip to Wimbledon sound like she was some kind of hellish diva… for wanting to attend one match on Court 1.

Meghan Markle has been described as a “nightmare” over her surprise visit to Wimbledon last week. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, sat on Court One last Thursday as she appeared at the famous tennis championship to watch her friend Serena Williams compete. An official organising Meghan’s visit admitted it had been difficult, saying to The Times: “It was a nightmare, she was a nightmare.” An All England Club source explained that Meghan had wanted to watch the tennis “incognito, but there were problems.” They said: “They couldn’t invite her into the Royal Box because she was wearing jeans but that didn’t really matter because all she wanted to do was come and watch Serena.” A palace source told the publication that Meghan had wanted to watch pal Serena play on Court One, and had no intention of going to the Royal Box on Centre Court. A spokesperson for Wimbledon told Fabulous Digital: “The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) was delighted to welcome HRH The Duchess of Sussex in a private capacity to The Championships to watch her friend Serena Williams compete on No.1 Court. The Duchess was greeted by AELTC Chairman Philip Brook at the Players’ Reception on arrival before making her way to No.1 Court, and it was always the intention that the visit would be only for the one match. Any suggestion that The Duchess’s visit was anything other than a privilege is categorically not the view of the AELTC and she is always welcome to attend The Championships.” Typically the wearing of denim is frowned upon in the members’ area at Wimbledon, with one person who had been a member for 30 years saying that Meghan is “not allowed” to wear them.

This is the biggest non-story – she was wearing jeans because her intention was always to attend Serena’s match on Court 1. The court assignments for players had come out the previous day, so Meghan knew ahead of time that she wasn’t going anywhere near Center Court or the Royal Box. She wasn’t trying to roll up on the Royal Box in jeans. She did not punch Boris Becker in the face while shouting “Black Lives Matter!” or whatever else they want to accuse her of. What was so nightmarish about Meghan attending her friend’s match on a secondary court again? Jesus Christ. Maybe the palace really IS worried about the Duke of York.

