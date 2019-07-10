Duchess Meghan was a ‘nightmare’ at Wimbledon, except she really wasn’t

It’s been days since the Jeffrey Epstein news broke, and many commenters claimed that now that people had a renewed interest in Epstein and his associates – associates including Prince Andrew – that the royal courtiers and communications offices would be pushing a lot of OTHER royal stories. Which… I didn’t really believe. I don’t think the British press needs an excuse to throw the Duchess of Sussex under the bus, since they’ve been smearing her for a solid year now. That being said, the way this “Meghan at Wimbledon” story has unfolded is quite suspicious.
As we discussed last week, Meghan and two of her friends attended ONE match during Wimbledon’s first week – they went to see Serena Williams play on Court 1, which is the second-biggest court after Center Court. Center Court has a Royal Box for VIPs. Court 1 does not. Only the Royal Box has a dress code. None of the other seating has a dress code. Meghan wore jeans and a blazer, she watched Serena play, she cheered for her friend and then she presumably went home. Days later, a woman claimed that Diva Meghan was so privacy obsessed that… her royal protection officers asked the woman to stop taking photos of Meghan. Which… RPOs tell people that all the time, but because it’s Meghan, well, you get the picture. Now they’re trying to make the whole “she wore jeans!” into a thing, and also trying to make Meghan’s trip to Wimbledon sound like she was some kind of hellish diva… for wanting to attend one match on Court 1.
Meghan Markle has been described as a “nightmare” over her surprise visit to Wimbledon last week. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, sat on Court One last Thursday as she appeared at the famous tennis championship to watch her friend Serena Williams compete. An official organising Meghan’s visit admitted it had been difficult, saying to The Times: “It was a nightmare, she was a nightmare.”
An All England Club source explained that Meghan had wanted to watch the tennis “incognito, but there were problems.” They said: “They couldn’t invite her into the Royal Box because she was wearing jeans but that didn’t really matter because all she wanted to do was come and watch Serena.” A palace source told the publication that Meghan had wanted to watch pal Serena play on Court One, and had no intention of going to the Royal Box on Centre Court.
A spokesperson for Wimbledon told Fabulous Digital: “The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) was delighted to welcome HRH The Duchess of Sussex in a private capacity to The Championships to watch her friend Serena Williams compete on No.1 Court. The Duchess was greeted by AELTC Chairman Philip Brook at the Players’ Reception on arrival before making her way to No.1 Court, and it was always the intention that the visit would be only for the one match. Any suggestion that The Duchess’s visit was anything other than a privilege is categorically not the view of the AELTC and she is always welcome to attend The Championships.”
Typically the wearing of denim is frowned upon in the members’ area at Wimbledon, with one person who had been a member for 30 years saying that Meghan is “not allowed” to wear them.
This is the biggest non-story – she was wearing jeans because her intention was always to attend Serena’s match on Court 1. The court assignments for players had come out the previous day, so Meghan knew ahead of time that she wasn’t going anywhere near Center Court or the Royal Box. She wasn’t trying to roll up on the Royal Box in jeans. She did not punch Boris Becker in the face while shouting “Black Lives Matter!” or whatever else they want to accuse her of. What was so nightmarish about Meghan attending her friend’s match on a secondary court again? Jesus Christ. Maybe the palace really IS worried about the Duke of York.
This poor woman… SHEESH. She can’t even blink w/o pissing off some loon!
Agreed, I absolutely hate the comments on the daily mail, it’ll be horribly nasty comments which will get THOUSANDS of likes. It’s like a sport to hate her.
I so agree. I wish they would leave this woman alone. In my opinion, all she has done was fall in love with Harry. They now have a happy marriage and a beautiful new baby. The press are trying to take the heat off of Andrew and give the public something else to talk about. If I were H and M I would leave and move far far away. W and K are jealous of how happy this couple is and would do anything possible to take their place.
It’s so over the top and bizarre to anyone with common sense, but cue the “it’s not racist to not like Meghan Markle.” I’m awaiting an article complaining about the way she breathes.
OMG, I choked on my coffee picturing Meghan screaming: Duchesses lives matter!!! And punching tennis star in the face.
It must be difficult for her when she sees the hate aimed towards her when she has done nothing wrong. And my heart feels for her. I hope she remains strong and continues to understand she is doing great work and the more she continues to shine, the more the haters will throw shade because there are people in the world that are so unhappy they want to make everyone else miserable.
100% would watch Meghan do that on pay-per-view.
Almost every news piece I’ve seen about Epstein references Prince Andrew, so I guess BP is now going to use the Duchess of Sussex as some sort of twisted beard.
We see you, BP.
There are many angles to this (1) the press want access (2) the press are making it clear that until she grants that access they will interfere in ALL her personal relationships to the point it will be impossible to maintain them…
Meg literally sells more copy than any other atm and they all want their pound of flesh…
The palace is worried about the Duke of York.
But sure make a non-story a huge story since it involves Duchess Meghan.
I want to see that man draaaaaaggged. And Everytime they post nonsense like this and allow Meghan to just be slandered, I hope the fallout is severe for every family member sitting quietly and letting her take the hits.
These people must be living extremely charmed lives if someone wearing denim and declining to be photographed is a “nightmare” to them.
Right??
Even film critics are defending Meghan now ( I was surprise to read Guy Lodge and Kayleigh Donaldson tweets today).
Yeah. When even people who aren’t interested in the royal family are defending Meghan you know that is a mess
OMG even Richard Lawson is talking about this!
UK press are clowns
Hopefully she doesn’t read any of the rags. I like to think she is blissfully unaware of the trolls. I think that would bother them more than anything.
She literally went no where near the royal box and clearly had no intentions to, she wanted to watch her friend play.. and she did. And btw her Jean outfit was super cute so if she stepped foot in that royal box it would have been better off for it. Let her live.
There is NO specific dress code for spectators (for the players yes) but everyone is encouraged to dress smartly when in the hospitality areas/royal box and smart casual for everywhere else: https://www.standard.co.uk/lifestyle/fashion/wimbledon-etiquette-the-dos-donts-and-dress-code-of-the-tennis-tournament-a3876276.html
This type of stupidity is why I’ve asserted Archie should not have HRH. The York girls are already criticised from young and they are white. Forget optics about a mixed royal not being a HRH, his sanity is more important!
And they’re mad because he’s not a HRH because they can’t demand access. That’s why they’re trying to change that around and say that he is a prince. Archie not having a title makes it harder for them to make money because he is a private citizen.
OMFG.
I’m glad both “a palace source” and Wimbledon “itself” came out and said everything was fine. I would have expected that from Wimbledon, but the RRs could have very easily had “my palace source” saying something different.
Everyone knows Meghan and Serena are good friends. OF COURSE Meghan was going to watch her if possible. Meghan saw her in the finals last year, in the royal box, where she was dressed in a very nice outfit, debate over the pants length aside. She clearly knows the “protocol” and dress code and had she gone to the royal box, I’m sure she would have worn something different.
Do people really think that Meghan is just running wild over at the palace, ignoring advice and customs and screeching “I DO WHAT I WANT!!!!!!!!” as she flees Frogmore for Wimbledon in her jeans, and then knocks down anyone who stands in her way as she fights her way to a seat?
Also, these stories are just inconsistent. She wanted to watch tennis “incognito” but couldn’t be invited into the royal box because she was wearing jeans? the royal box isn’t really incognito. And she wouldn’t have wanted the royal box anyway because she wanted to watch Serena.
Sheesh.
And I’m one who kind of believes that Meghan gets thrown under the bus to protect other royals, but I also think the RRs just have decided to attack her constantly just because, so they don’t really need an excuse. But a week after she attended Wimbledon, we’re getting these stories? Right as Epstein gets arrested, and at least one story specifically highlighted Prince Andrew? Yeah, something is up.
I get that you like her very much, and I actually like her a lot too…but it is necessary to have 2 or 3 post per day about this woman and her privilege life? I asume that even her doesn’t have to read so much about what the press says or not.
Exactly !!! Enough! I used to love Celebitchy but this Royal fever must end.Stop posting several times a day to explain how people are obsessed by Meghan…I really liked her at start but the constant attention on her make me dislike her ( I know it is not fair but it is what it is, + the constant Kate versus Meghan is not helping…sexism is strong here)
News about her gain tons of attention, articles are most commented and shared, it brings a lot of traffic, so it’s not really personal but pragmatic too.
Easy fix. Scroll by the articles. Don’t read them if they upset you this much. Kaiser & CB post articles for clicks. There are other posts to read. If you still can’t find something of interest, go to another site, but stop telling these women what to post on their site.
🤷🏼♀️
You are free to not click on the posts about Duchess Meghan as I do when there are posts about folks I don’t care about, like the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
You are not being forced to read every article with a quiz later.
Right? I don’t get that. I don’t care about the Kardashians, so I only read about 1/4 of the Kardashian articles posted (usually if something has a ton of comments I’ll check it out.) One of the things I like best about Celebitchy is that I find it easy to navigate and easy to avoid the stories that you don’t want to read.
Exactly. I scroll by 90% of the Kardashian posts. Easy. I like reading about the royals.
Don’t click, read or comment. Quite easy, actually.
” An official organising Meghan’s visit admitted it had been difficult, saying to The Times: ‘It was a nightmare, she was a nightmare’ ”
Yes, a nightmare who wanted to watch her friend play in comfortable clothes without flash bulbs in her face. How dare she be such a monster?
The woman who claims Meghan was getting in a tizzy over her privacy has changed her story multiple times since it came out the other night. She was now no longer in the same row but a number of rows back and a number of seats over. At first she had no idea Meghan was there and now its changed to say she did see her come in.
Theres plenty of pictures of people at Wimbledon in the nice fancy boxes wearing jeans. Its such a non story, clearly just wanting to attack her with click baitey stories.
I think the story is a good example of how RRs aren’t really prepared for reporting in the new age of social media and camera phones – and I mean, its not really “new,” this has been the status quo for a while now. But I imagine before, they could have had this woman’s story, it would have been out there, and accepted by many as true, etc. And now, they post it and there are dozens/hundreds of responses asking for receipts, and there aren’t any, or the “receipts” don’t show what the story said happened, and the RRs have egg on their collective face. They aren’t prepared for that.
Chris ship yesterday was like, so now we have two versions, which is true??? Um, the one the pictures back up?
Chris ship is a phony. The only persons I look to for information are Omid Scobie and Victoria Murphy.
@Britt – yeah, I wish he was more like Richard Palmer sometimes. Or Andrews – we know they don’t like Meghan or her supporters. They don’t try to hide it behind “we have to find out the real story!!!!!”
ETA and to clarify I wish Palmer et al weren’t such hateful asses when it came to Meghan. But at least their bias is clear.
I’m one of the people who believe that Epstein’s arrest would lead to more Meghan stories. Meghan went to Wimbledon last week. One week later, after Epstein is arrested, all of a sudden we get this woman complaining about Diva Meghan and now, because she is such a diva, hundreds of people had to wait in a queue. This is classic PR: distract from the bigger story by giving the press what they want. They’re more interested in tearing Meghan apart than fishing out a possible child sex offender.
My question in general is, when we say that Meghan is being used as a distraction, by whom? Like, do we think the press is being told to leave Andrew alone, and instead they can go after Meghan? Or do we think the press doesn’t want to “deal” with the Andrew story (worried about possible legal threats from BP), and so they’re going after Meghan as a distraction so that people don’t ask too much about Andrew and Epstein?
I think the people behind this are those courtiers, who’ve committed their lives, to the Crown and want to see its continuity. I think, at this point, even Prince Charles would do what he feels is in the best interest of the Crown. The Queen’s son possibly being exposed of being a child rapist is a big deal! The Daily Mail has nothing about Andrew’s connections to Epstein. But you know what’s there, Tatum O’Neal sounding like Samantha Markle and a big picture of Doria Raglan’s custom Oscar De La Renta Christening and wedding outfit.
I believe the press is being told to specifically target Meghan. Have you noticed how all the reporters aggressively spread and amplify negative stories about Meghan? With all that’s going on in the world, Meghan at Wimbledon should not even be mentioned. There is clearly a campaign to ruin her reputation, and it’s a joint effort by the media and some people in the Palace.
Okay that makes sense to me. Press has been given the go-ahead by “someone” to target Meghan aggressively. And yeah, the stories have really amped up the past month.
I’m surprised Wimbeldon peeps can still breathe. Players are supposed to wear ONLY whites, and that notion was challenged, wadded up and thrown back courtside some time ago. I’m surprised Meghan’s jeans outside center court made a headline
Meghan was trending number 1 this morning because of that horrible telegraph opinion piece. People see right through this so why carry on with this – because of Epstein?
I don’t know why they think people are stupid. I saw many defending her and clearly seeing the pile on and the foolishness. The press never learn. They did this when William was trending for his supposed transgressions and many called out the media for throwing Meghan under the bus. I don’t think they realize that always targeting and throwing the only WOC and American under the bus is making the media and BRF look bad.
What has the Duke of York done?
He is big pals with Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein ran a sex trafficking operation involving underage girls, there are photos of Andrew with one of the girls and some of him with Epstein after his conviction in 2008. Stories are swirling about what Randy Andy has been up to, and the ages of those involved. The last time the story surfaced it was shut down in the press by the Queen. Epstein has been arrested again this week for more of the same.
Allegedly he’s had some involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and underage girls. Kaiser has another story about Beatrice with some more details.
I wonder how it feels when you’ve always championed woman being thrown to the press by the family that you chose to marry into to protect an abuser of women.
I can’t with that official who said Meghan was a nightmare. It seems that Kate is the right patron for this kind of people. Mess.
Apart of me is angry for Meghan but the other half is happy that she and Harry are not caving into their tantrums and lies. These people are angry and clearly need money because this all comes down to access. Suspiciously, Jeremy Vine and others are blaming her PR and it seems like this is a tactic to get rid of Sara Latham because they don’t like her. Piers wants access just like he had with Diana and is using the same tactics to get it. I realized that this is about breaking Meghan because they want her. Harry and Meghan’s lack of access must be really hurting them financially. They clearly hav end self awareness because they just ensured again that it won’t happen. It makes no sense at all. Why double down on insults and mockery and expect the person you’re essentially stalking and harassing to let you in? Keep ignoring them Sussexes because they are out of their minds.
Meghan Markle has been described as a “nightmare” over her surprise visit to Wimbledon last week.
~~~~~~~~~~~ With nightmares like these, who needs dreams?…
Did Wimbledon tell you that they blocked off a whole section of seating for her? There were other sections of seating in other parts of the court that were also empty….were they blocked off because of Meghan? She could have sat in Serena’s box but that would have drawn criticism.
Did you guys see Lainey’s story on this yesterday? It wasn’t a slam piece or anything, but she’s usually so very pro-Meghan that her article made me think Meghan really was being a bit of a diva about the pics?
I don’t pop over there all that much, but I don’t find her to be all that pro-Meghan at this point. I think she’s very “I like Meghan, but…..”
There are pictures of people taking pics of Meghan (our own PrincessK said she took some), Meghan had a cute interaction with a little boy, etc. I really think this is something where a mountain is being made of a molehill.
Lainey quoted the same story that had been in the newspaper. I’m surprised that she swallowed the story whole like that. She’s usually more skeptical about the way the Royals are reported. And I don’t think that Meghan was a diva. It’s clear from the photos that one guy got in her face, and her PPO told the guy to move off, the guy claimed he was just taking a selfie. The only person to claim that Meghan was asking for no photos was this one lady.
I would take anything Lainey says about Meghan with a healthy dose of skepticism. She knows more than her blog would indicate and clearly she has her own agenda. Her connection to the Mulroneys – she works closely with Ben Mulroney and socializes with him and his wife – and no doubt has had interactions with Meghan in the past when Meghan lived in Toronto.
The only nightmare I’ve seen over the past 3 years is the orchestrated attack on Meghan. This is a disgusting and disturbing smear campaign. I know that Meghan is trying to ignore the headlines, but I think it’s time for her to release a statement.
Even Tatum O’Neal had something to say about it, apparently. Didn’t read the article but she was interviewed by esteemed journalist Piers a-hole Morgan. Guy really has it in for Meghan.
Tatum is a clout chaser and the only “celeb” the press has to attack Meghan. She’s irrelevant and Piers needs a restraining order against him. His rants are getting more and more deranged.
What has she done lately to make her interview-worthy anyway? Other than the movies she made in her youth, her main claim to fame is being McEnroe’s ex and her past addiction issues.
Sorry but taking up 40 seats and getting your security to harass attendees who aren’t even bothering with her is ridiculous. She needs to chill out. Kate and Diana sat with everyone else. Who is she?
She gets death threats. If you look at the pictures, people were around her. Just not next to her.
Serena had those seats reserved for them😂 y’all are making a big deal out of seating arrangements. We saw Meghan at the baseball game sitting with everyone else and you expect me to believe that she suddenly asked for seats alone. This faux outrage and story just reeks of desperation.
You are believing tabloid lies. Did Wimbledon officials say she took seats? Did any real ticketholders say that Meghan took their seats? The answer is No. This pile of negative stories about Meghan is meant to harm her reputation and to take the heat off of other royal family members.
You’re only repeating the lies made up by ‘reporters’ whose job it is to write tabloid fiction. It’s inconsistent with the facts, facts that have been made clear in the articles and comments on what happened. You can read through yesterday’s post and today’s as well to get the full story.
Royal Protection Officers are trained to keep people from getting too close or too forward with the people they guard. They follow instructions from their superiors, not from the royals themselves.
A nightmare? Really? Handling royals who pop up at Wimbledon is a nightmare. Really? All she did was attend a match outside of Centre Court. All she did was wear comfortable clothes and sit with her friends. All her RPO did was tell people not to get too close and allow her and others to enjoy the match without impeding their view or safety. But yes, this one woman and her two friends were a nightmare. Wonder what today’s visit by 5 royals, including Camilla & Sophie, would be described as.
My only comment is that I would not wear jeans to Wimbledon, and I wear jeans (nicer brands like Hudson and Joe’s) just about everywhere. Meghan pulls off a skinny cropped trouser so well, or she could have done breezy linen trousers without the blazer.
I’ve been to a few country clubs – always as a guest – and smart casual included no denim.
This is a cover for Andrew story because a week after the fact you suddenly remember how terrible Meghan was and the lady lying about being seated near her which is enough proof from the many photos of her being seated around her friends and staff only discredit anything she says but the press have been given their marching orders.
Even though her friends were wearing dresses, I don’t see anything wrong with Meghan’s jeans. As has been pointed out, she wasn’t in the royal box. Besides, the jeans paired with the blazer look way more respectable (and less distracting!) than wearing skin tight jeggings. This was a private outing and she wasn’t carrying out any official royal duties.