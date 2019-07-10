Are these new photos of Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mozzi suspiciously timed?

Princess Beatrice of York stepped out last night in London with her boyfriend of less than a year, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They went to Annabel’s, the members-only club popular with the posh, the aristocrats and the royals. For some reason, these photos are getting a lot of play in the British media and I’m curious as to why – these are not the first photos of Beatrice and Edoardo, and the “Beatrice wants to marry this guy” narrative has been around for months already. I mean, they’re nice photos, but why were they close to the top of the Daily Mail’s headlines last night? Well, I have a theory.
My theory is the same one being circulated by many long-time royal watchers: there will be a lot of stories and photos of the other royals right now, because they’re all trying to distract from the Duke of York, Beatrice’s father. Prince Andrew’s name has been popping up all over the place because of Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest last weekend. One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts, claimed that Epstein “gave” her to Prince Andrew three times when she was underage. She also said Epstein paid her $10,000 for sleeping with Andrew. When her story came out in 2015, the palace issued a statement and “emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”
Virginia Roberts is still talking this week, and after she issued a statement about her happiness that Epstein was re-arrested, her lawyer told journalists that it was more than possible that Andrew might be called in to give testimony about Epstein’s behavior. Her lawyer (David Boies) also said: “If they call him he won’t answer and they can’t go over there to the UK and get him.” As to whether the prince would have anything useful to say, Mr Boies said: “Yes and no, I think it’s all cumulative.”
So that’s why we’re seeing photos of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo right now. I kind of think it would be smarter for the York princesses to just start their summer holidays right now and go undercover for a few months – after all, it’s not like Beatrice and Eugenie did anything wrong, and they should absolutely not be blamed for their father’s grossness and criminality. But I guess Buckingham Palace thinks it’s A-OK to use the younger princesses and duchesses as human shields for the Queen’s favorite son.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I have thought something was up with the York coverage over the past few months anyway so this just fits right in. Maybe because Kate and Meghan have been relatively out of sight, so this gives them a young royal to cover, or maybe something more.
But yes, its getting suspicious. “Andrew linked to Epstein, oh, look, here’s Beatrice!!!”
I will say that I think she looks really good here.
Yet Meghan is vilified by the press and the ignoramuses. Let the light shine where it should to expose those who do wrong not made up stories or adding “sauce” to make others look bad.
Eh, these two are photographed at least once a week. Their entire relationship is walking around being photographed. If it was Eugenie, who is not pap’d often, I be on board with the theory. Bea is with a user who loves the publicity. Run, girl.
legit LOL at “their entire relationship is walking around being photographed.”
Yep, he definitely looks like a user. I feel sorry for her, even if they keep it together long enough to make it to the alter, I see this ending in tears and heartbreak for her.
After the whole debacle with her long term boyfriend, I hope she ends up with a good guy.
Of course it’s because of Epstein. Everyone predicted a flurry of Royal stories to distract the masses and they were right.
A new accuser has stepped forward saying Epstein raped her at age 15. She is providing a lot of information.
I can’t focus on reading the story because their matching facial expressions in the first pic are so mesmerizing.
Bea looks great, but the crazy eyes in the top photo are crazy.
I was thinking the same!
She always looks at least mildly startled to me.
That’s her eyes. Doesn’t it run in the family?
She has big eyes and is not a model or actress so doesn’t pose or know how to pose for the cameras when she’s having photos taken. I don’t think she can help it.
Yes, distractions…..People magazine is running its Top Story about Sussexes in their baby joy. H&M have not provided an interview or more photos.
He’s pinging my gaydar big time.
Why? If it’s because he’s well groomed, I wish more men would groom themselves better.
Question for the legal experts – could a royal be prosecuted and thrown in jail if they committed a serious crime? It seems like they are made of teflon. Hypothetically speaking, of course
Given that it’s 2019 and not 1019…let’s hope so but it would likely depend on the country’s laws and whether in this situation they find some way to give him diplomatic immunity. Also, another country could charge him with a crime, but then he would need to be extradited to face trial. I am not a lawyer and everything I know I learned from reading Celebitchy. ; )
I would think yes, but I think for many things it would be such a headache, both legally and from a PR standpoint, that the government/police just wouldn’t bother. And unfortunately I think that even goes to Andrew and Epstein. the US isn’t going to cause an international incident by indicting him or even questioning him, so I think Andrew will face a PR nightmare as more details come out, but no jeopardy of being arrested.
Boies?? The Theranos ex-lawyer?? Wow
I have big eyes too, I practice sometimes relaxing them a bit so I don’t have such a startled look but when I’m excited or mad they’re huge lol. Anyway she is a very pretty woman and I hope that guy is cool to her.
Eh, we ALL knew this was coming. I will predict by summer’s end we’ll get a pregnancy announcement by Eug., too, and a fall engagement announcement as this Epstein pot begins to boil. Also, look for a LOT more (than the usual ONE) pics of the Cam Kids going off to school. The palace will slip into overdrive to protect Mummy’s favorite sleezeball. Oh, and look for eve MORE articles from Freeloading Fergie extolling the virtues of Good Dad Pedo Andy.
Wasn’t this guy living with his fiancee and small child when he left her for Beatrice? He’s a huge POS. Im surprised the palace would want these two to distract from anything. They are a scandal themselves.