Denise Richards shares video of non-invasive facial, has denied Botox and fillers

In February, I covered an interview with RHOBH’s Denise Richards talking about how she met her husband, who happened to be her neighbor’s ex. It was a bit sketchy, but I also noticed that only half her face moved on camera. She’d obviously had some fresh injectables, which she later denied doing. In an April interview she said she’d only done her boobs, (the source is paywalled but OK! has the details). That’s so doubtful considering her face looks totally different. There’s no shame in it, just don’t deny if you don’t want to admit to it.
Denise recently shared the video below to her Instagram, while she’s getting a facial treatment she writes is non-invasive. OK! thinks this is her way of explaining what she’s had done.
Denise had to weather a storm of nasty comments after she posted a red carpet photo on Instagram from her time in Monte Carlo in June.
Fans accused the Drop Dead Gorgeous star of getting Botox and fillers in the comments section.
The former model went on record about the plastic surgeries she’s had during an Australian interview in April. “I have only done my boobs and I am very open and honest about that,” she told The Daily Telegraph. “I have had the same nose if people look it up, and the lips. I don’t do Botox or fillers.”
In the video, Denise says “I’m here with nurse Jamie… getting some skin tightening.” Nurse Jamie explains that it’s some kind of “radio frequency” treatment. I have one of those NuFace microcurrent devices and it seems like it works temporarily, but the difference is barely noticeable. I’m assuming this is similar.
OK! runs a lot of blatant fiction, but their observation is spot on: Denise is trying to act like she only gets some buffing at the dermatologist. It’s completely understandable that she’s doing this though, even if it seems a bit disingenuous. (Also it’s possible she just gained a little too, and there’s no shame in that, I’m just saying it looks like more than that.)
I don’t watch RHOBH, it feels like work to me because there are so many plot twists to follow, but apparently Denise is still talking about how big her new husband’s d*ck is. She said on the reunion that it was bigger than a shoe [via Hollywood Life]. This is what these women need to do to get headlines. I guess that’s similar to them getting injectables. They fight and say outrageous things because they have to stand out enough to make it to another season, and they all get plastic surgery and injectables to make them look like uncanny valley androids.
