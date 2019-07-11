Duchess Meghan & Kate stepped out with their kids for the princes’ polo match

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge came out to support their husbands at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at the Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham. That’s right, garden party season just transitioned into polo season and no one said sh-t. Not only were both duchesses in attendance, but they brought their children – Kate was chasing after Louis, George and Charlotte, and Meghan cradled Archie Harrison in her arms for most of the match. Incidentally, I sort of wondered why Kate didn’t attend the Wimbledon quarterfinals yesterday, especially considering Roger Federer is her fave. Now I know – she was watching polo instead.
Fashion notes: Kate wore the pink Madison silk chiffon dress by LK Bennett and her beloved wedges. Meghan wore an olive green dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez. Both looks seemed pretty on-brand for each duchess – Kate’s been wearing more of this light, flowery summer dresses with that exact same cut, and Meghan always seems to enjoy clothes which are a little bit baggy or boxy.
The babies and kids were super-cute too – Charlotte and George continue to look like they got all the personality in the family, and Louis is just ripping around everywhere. It was nice. I don’t even want to check the British tabloids to see what fresh hell they’ve come up with. Let me guess, Meghan broke protocol with her dress or maybe she demanded that someone look at her unroyal baby or maybe she smiled the wrong way at someone. Who knows. I’m having a week, so I’ll skip it.
Also: I hate aviator frames. *drops bomb and walks away*
It’s almost as if they’re trying to distract from something….
Have heard nothing about anyone British in any US news I have read or listened to. The only names that keep coming up are Billy Clinton & Chump.
I saw mentions of “Britain’s Prince Andrew” in the early articles, but now it’s all Clinton and Trump. And now they’ve trotted out both duchesses and all the kids. I see what they’re doing. I hope it doesn’t work this time.
That’s how I held my youngest baby cousin when she called herself bucking on me once. Scared the crap outta me, babies really be out here trying to give us heart attacks
I’d be willing to bet that he was looking to eat and rooting and she was looking to get out of there and nurse. She has that look on her face of a new mom who’s engorged and desperate to be back in the comfort of her nest. Been there!
Amen to that @Pix. That was my thought too.
I remember the days of saying to my boobs “please don’t leak, please don’t leak…not NOW”, while searching for a place to go and nurse.
It’s all about how she’s holding him wrong today. Who knows? I’ve never had a baby, neither I bet have some of the internet commentators talking about it
I’m also seeing how unhappy and grumpy Harry looks, and its like, really. Is that before or after he reaches out to his baby, before or after he kisses his wife?
It’s like they mentally block out anything that contradicts their, Meghan is the root of all evil narrative.
I couldn’t imagine being so damn miserable for no good reason
Meghan’s dress is just not flattering at all. Perhaps it would have looked better with a belt.
I get the feeling it’s designed for someone much taller. I wish she’d have worn something different so we could have talked about how amazing she looked, but hey it’s the polo, it’s not like she’s on official business
I wondered if this dress is not some of her maternity wear and she is just wanting to be comfy and not worry about sucking her tummy in all day around the photogs. Because you’re right, it’s ridiculously voluminous, especially when she is pictured near Kate who is soo slim and dresses to emphasize that.
Someone needs to show Duchess Meghan how to hold a baby. Do they not have infant carriers in the UK?
I said this on twitter, but my guess is that she does wear him a lot, probably in a wrap, bc the way she is holding him seems to imitate that.
I have seriously been trying to remember how I held an infant for long periods of time and I think it was basically how she is doing it.
Why? The baby is secure against her body, so I don’t see the problem. A soft front carrier would have the baby’s legs splayed and his body against hers. Not much difference IMO. On another note, I’m not a big fan of aviators either.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with the way she’s holding her baby. He is safe and secure and fully supported. I’m laughing at all of the concerned baby experts on the internet.
Kate’s look was fine. It was very “Kate at a polo match when she doesn’t wear Breton stripes” lol. But she looked nice. I am not even going to hate on the wedges bc of the walking on grass etc.
I did not like Meghan’s dress, but it looked like it was probably comfortable so that’s something.
I’m seeing a lot of comments about how Meghan wasn’t holding Archie right, and it just makes me roll my eyes because he was clearly comfortable and happy for the duration, so she was doing fine.
I also kind of felt like the event was low-key trolling by Meghan – “you think I don’t want my picture taken? You think I’m hiding my baby?” HERE YOU GO. HAVE AT IT PHOTOGS. I’m sure she’s not actually thinking that, but it amuses me to imagine she is.
To me she looks like she’s holding him just fine. What is it that they’re saying she’s doing wrong?
I’m not sure. Just that “its clear she doesn’t hold him a lot.” Two month olds are hard to hold comfortably for long periods of time IME, especially if you are trying to keep them happy. I held mine in my elbow if I needed a hand free but my arm got really tired. It seems to me like she is holding him fine.
Oh, wow, that’s just such passive aggressive trolling on their behalf. He looks secure and supported to me. Babies can be tricky little wriggly things and she looks like she’s coping perfectly well.
It looks to me like little Archie is quite heavy to hold or he could be a little wiggler and can’t stay still.
These RRs are desperate for access and will continue to use any tactic to undermine and smear her until they get it. They are now going head on with the privacy angle and recruiting the public to feel their rage…. I feel sorry for them because again I think Meghan will win this one.
Also how much do you want to bet that when the papers bought these pics of the photographer that they chose the most awkward and unflattering one of Meghan holding Archie so they could shame her and ridicule her once more.
I hope she never gives them access. Let them continue with their click-hate campaign. In the end they will be the losers financially. Hit them where it hurts most Meg !
Loved the pictures of little Louis wearing Kate’s sunglasses he was the star of the show!
They both look great. Kate should wear this shade of pink more often and Meghan really suits khaki.
Meghan I can understand, just had a baby and just wanting to be comfy. What a life. They say the grass is always greener on the other side, but I’d love to try just for year or two.
They look very natural together, no tension and they seem to genuinely be enjoying themselves
I think everyone looked cute and situation appropriate. I don’t think Meghan was trying to be stylish as much as she was trying to be comfortable. I heard pics of the 2 duchesses together aren’t selling as well as the ones of them individually, I’m not sure if that’s true though.
Meghan will be joining Harry to the Lion King premiere Sunday. Beyonce confirmed she was also going. I can’t wait to see those pics. Royal reporters are going to lose their damn minds.
I’m waiting for the internet to break down as Scobie predicted – both because of the two together and because MEGHAN IS SO HOLLYWOOD (even though Kate has attended several movie premieres.)
I’m going to be lurking on twitter to watch the fall out. It’s going to be full of crazy people and I love engaging with crazy on twitter.
I don’t buy that pictures of them together aren’t selling. I think if there had been those photos TO sell, they would have been all over the papers and the internet. As far as I can see, there just AREN’T any good shots of the duchesses actually together to sell. I checked a few photo sites, and I couldn’t see any. There’s some of them in the same shot, one of them both looking at baby Louis in the same moment, but none that I could see of them actually interacting. I don’t think it necessarily means anything (I’ve never bought the “feud” angle between them), I think it’s more likely they were just mostly busy with their individual kids, but I do think it’s a little bit of a shame. I’d have LOVED if there’d been even just one shot of them chatting together or cooing at Baby Archie together or SOMETHING, to shut the naysayers up for even 5 minutes. (IF it would even have lasted that long.)
Go on twitter. There are tons of great pics of them together.
I thought the baby holding was odd but we all parent different.
Looks like fun was had by all.
I agree, the way she was holding baby Archie was odd and seemed uncomfortable????
Kate and Meghan both looked like what is the norm for them!
The kids seem ed to enjoy themselves.
there’s nothing wrong with the way she’s holding the baby. how’s the small woman, I usually have to change positions multiple times because there’s no one way that I can hold the baby for any length of time and not have my arm start to kill.
that being said, I hate Megan’s whole outfit. I understand that a tight dress is probably not a great idea so close to having given birth, but it looks like she’s wearing a huge green nightgown.
Then why not use a baby carrier?
Kate and Will have the cutest kids. All 3 of them are just adorable. Kate really looks like a great Mom. I always love the way she interacts with the children. Wish we could have seen a better picture of Archie.
A favorite picture I saw was of the 3 older kids eating lunch in the back of the car. Like we tailgate.
I very rarely hold babies, so I don’t know if there is a right and a wrong way. My instinct would be, as long as you don’t drop the baby or suffocate it by holding it too tight, then you pass the holding a baby correctly test.
The criticism of her not “knowing how to hold a baby” or that he should have on a hat or socks (on a clearly warm day) is just enraging me. He’s completely secure against her-his head isn’t flopping. Wtf is wrong with people that they are going to nit pick this woman to such a ridiculous degree?!
They hate and envy her, and the ones that stalk the internet and SM for DoS news and accuse her of all kinds atrocious behavior appear to be unbalanced.
I think they both looked fine. I dont see anything wrong with the way she was holding Archie? it looks like hes a wiggly baby and shes trying to adjust her grip to hold him so that can still wiggle. When I worked in the pediatricians office and the doctors would be doing their exams I’m sure we looked like this lol.
I don’t think Harry and Meghan give a crap about what people think, and it’s driving people insane. They are doing what’s best for their family, and everyone will just have to deal with it. I sense a whole lot of jealousy and projection from people (mostly women) when I read comments about Meghan.