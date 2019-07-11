Duchess Meghan & Kate stepped out with their kids for the princes’ polo match

Embed from Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge came out to support their husbands at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at the Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham. That’s right, garden party season just transitioned into polo season and no one said sh-t. Not only were both duchesses in attendance, but they brought their children – Kate was chasing after Louis, George and Charlotte, and Meghan cradled Archie Harrison in her arms for most of the match. Incidentally, I sort of wondered why Kate didn’t attend the Wimbledon quarterfinals yesterday, especially considering Roger Federer is her fave. Now I know – she was watching polo instead.

Fashion notes: Kate wore the pink Madison silk chiffon dress by LK Bennett and her beloved wedges. Meghan wore an olive green dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez. Both looks seemed pretty on-brand for each duchess – Kate’s been wearing more of this light, flowery summer dresses with that exact same cut, and Meghan always seems to enjoy clothes which are a little bit baggy or boxy.

The babies and kids were super-cute too – Charlotte and George continue to look like they got all the personality in the family, and Louis is just ripping around everywhere. It was nice. I don’t even want to check the British tabloids to see what fresh hell they’ve come up with. Let me guess, Meghan broke protocol with her dress or maybe she demanded that someone look at her unroyal baby or maybe she smiled the wrong way at someone. Who knows. I’m having a week, so I’ll skip it.

Also: I hate aviator frames. *drops bomb and walks away*

