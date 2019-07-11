“Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston collaborated on tequila, not a movie” links
  • July 11, 2019

  • By Celebitchy
  • Links


Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston created a tequila brand together, they weren’t teasing a movie [Dlisted]
Why Mindy Kaling is the boss [Lainey Gossip]
How is Aziz Ansari’s new Netflix special? [Pajiba]
The Viktor & Rolf runway show is very theatrical [GFY]
Gabrielle Union in a mini dress at the ESPYS [RCFA]
Miley Cyrus’s pet pig has passed [Just Jared]
How is The Hills reboot? [Jezebel]
Jason Momoa accused of having a “dad bod” [The Blemish]
Gus Kenworthy and his boyfriend split [Socialite Life]

wenn36585051

wenn35603018

4 Responses to ““Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston collaborated on tequila, not a movie” links”

  1. Valiantly Varnished says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    It was clear they whatever they were working wasn’t a movie. I’m surprised people fell for it.

  2. Jb says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Boooo what a bait and switch! I don’t think they’ll ever be another breaking bad…lightning in a bottle. I watched the entire series with my boyfriend/fiancé/husband so it was our thing and he was the reason I initially started watching.

  3. OKsauce says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    Breaking Bad ended perfectly. I am glad it wasn’t a movie collab.

  4. Lucy says:
    July 11, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    Ever since I first saw what V&R do, I’ve been absolutely fascinated. They’re bonkers, but fabulous. And I LOVE their fragances. If only they weren’t so damn expensive…ah, one day.

