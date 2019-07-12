Rihanna hilariously teases her fans about how her ninth album isn’t coming out

Rihanna Shows Off Her Fabulous Curves In Pink Mini Dress & Rocks Box Braids At Fenty Pop-Up Party

I covered Rihanna’s Interview Magazine cover story last month, and I loved how much she talked about work and how hard she works on all of her various projects. Just in the past four years, she’s successfully launched Fenty Beauty, her hugely successful makeup line. She’s also now doing a stand-alone Fenty fashion line with LVMH, which I’m sure will also make billions of dollars. She’s also been acting (Guava Island, Ocean’s Eight), and doing all of her charity work and trying to maintain her quiet relationship with her boyfriend Hassan. All in all, she hasn’t had time to write and record a new album. Her last studio album was in 2016, Anti, which I’m honestly still listening to (it’s a good album). But Rihanna’s Navy has been begging for a new album for the past two years. She halfway promised them some new music at some point this year. And then she had the nerve to post this:

Rihanna never gets enough credit for being really good at social media. She’s not on her social constantly, but her team always updates her Twitter and IG with new products, new photoshoots, new content. But every so often, I think Rihanna is like “I wanna do a meme” or “this will be funny, check this out” and she posts something hilarious. Anyway, I’m not part of the Navy, so I didn’t feel attacked by this. I like Rihanna a lot and I would love new music, but I’m going to trust that she knows what she’s doing! Maybe we’ll get a Rihanna 2020 album. Also: Rihanna posted this and Twitter was down for hours for a lot of people – coincidence or nah??

Anyway, the best part about the meme was the Navy freaking out in her comments.

Rihanna shows up three hours late to her Fenty pop up launch at The Webster

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Rihanna hilariously teases her fans about how her ninth album isn’t coming out”

  1. minx says:
    July 12, 2019 at 11:42 am

    Ooh, I love her look here.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment