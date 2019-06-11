Rihanna: ‘I’m so shy I don’t even want you to know I’m shy’

Interview Magazine basically does seasonal issues now, and Rihanna is the cover girl for Interview’s Summer issue. You can see the cover package here – the photos by Pierre-Ange Carlotti are striking, but the real gem is the interview by Sarah Paulson. Paulson and Rihanna met and became good friends while working Ocean’s Eight. You could just tell from their promotional work together that they really got along. And Sarah brings out the funny side of Rihanna in this interview too, the way a good friend can. Some highlights:
Scheduling “personal time” in her calendar: “I never used to be this way. It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it. If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It’d feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place. I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, “I need to make time for this.” Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous “P,” which means personal days. This is a new thing.
Whether she sleeps: “I don’t have a sleep pattern. I have sleep pockets. I fit it in when I can. That’s why I take those personal days so seriously. Because it’s like, “You had all of me. I gave you the answers.”
The biggest misconception about Rihanna: “People don’t know that I’m shy. [Paulson tells her she knew right away that she’s shy.] And you are good at reading someone’s character, because that’s what you do for a living. Your gift is that you would know the exhibited behavior of a shy person. Because I kind of pretend it’s not happening, people read me as being confident. But I’m so shy I don’t even want you to know I’m shy.
Whether she’s in love: “Of course I am.”
Whether she’ll get married: “Only god knows that, girl. We plan and god laughs, right?”
Whether she wants to be a mother: “More than anything in life.”
The first thing she does in the morning: “Pray. Unless I have to pee or something. I always want to start my day with a little devotion. I buy these devotion books and they’re dated, so you just pull up the date and that devotion is for that day. I’ve always been [a person of faith]. My first time praying and fasting was when I was 7 years old. I did that on my own, because I wanted to go to New York, and I knew that this was a sacrifice I had to make in order for god to make sure I could get there.
So, she’s in love, she doesn’t have immediate plans to get married, and she wants kids. She’s also shy and a workaholic who only recently started making personal time a priority. I remember when Rihanna’s life seemed like a nonstop party – remember those days? When she would go down for Carnival and spend a month in a booze-and-marijuana haze on the beach? But that was years ago. Now she’s works, works, works. And loves and schedules private time. And describes herself as “shy.”
Really shy people can overcompensate to hide their shyness. (I’d be one of those.)
Yes! Or else we come off as snobby/stuckup because we stay quiet – that’s me. It’s funny that people close to shy people don’t believe they’re shy – it’s because we’re comfortable with you!
I’m that kind of shy too. Perhaps more of an introvert but sometimes social events make me really sweaaaaaaty and talking to people is painful. But everyone things I’m this super confident person.
I am not shy but I am an introvert.
I knew exactly what she meant! I’m more of an introvert than shy, but often get pegged as shy. But I’ve also had people tell me they wish they had my confidence because I “was so shy I didn’t want people to know I was shy” so I overcompensated and acted like I was confident. That was mostly in high school/college though.
I have seen Rih in concert it was less then impressive, frankly she didn’t put much effort in. It will be interesting to see how much work she puts into these other ventures.
Isn’t it already obvious how much effort she puts into these other ventures?
It’s obvious she pays highly skilled people but no it’s not obvious how much effort she puts in. She doesn’t put much effort into her regular career why assume she is putting effort into other ventures? Do I think Jessica Simpson or Ivanka Trump are actively involved in their clothing lines, hell no.
yeah Rihanna hasn’t really been a working musician in years now, and she’s clearly been very successful with all her other business projects.
Eh… I don’t know how someone “shy” can become a pop star of her caliber. But if you say so, Ri…
Maybe “reserved” would be a better word? It makes more sense.
Performers are often the biggest natural introverts and/or shy types.
Even Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, and Tina Fey are introverted, shy people. Performance doesn’t really involve actual interaction and revealing connection…which is what most shy people are wary of.
I would argue that Britney is shy. Performing on stage and meeting people in person are two very different beasts.
she’s not the first singer to talk about naturally being shy and having to overcompensate to perform.
Most shy people would rather die than let you know that we are shy. That’s how it works!
Sounds to me like she is an extraverted introvert. It’s possible to be shy yet outgoing. I have worked all my lifetime to overcome shyness. Mine is caused by trauma. I hope that’s not the case for Rih.
I’m not sure why you would argue a claim a person makes about themselves?
If Melania Trump told you she’s a feminist, would you just believe her because she says so? If a nurse told you she’s terrified of blood, wouldn’t you find that a bit weird?
Rihanna is just the 9849th A-lister pop star/movie star to claim she’s actually really shy. Which doesn’t really make much sense when you consider the career she chose – and succeeded at.
I don’t understand this cover.
I love you, Rob!!
Rihanna is such a cutie, happiness looks good on her! It’s always interesting to see who sticks around over time. I remember she was queen of the basement party bops when I was in college and now she’s running multiple business and ready to settle down by the sounds of it. Good for her!
She looks great in that pic with the pink dress. Her skin is absolutely radiant.
I used to do a lot of public speaking, but I’m an introvert and am shy. I know a lot of people in the public eye are shy. When it’s a job or a task, many of us can appear outgoing, and it may surprise many that we’re shy. Being shy doesn’t necessarily mean to always hide away. It can also be that the person reveals very little of their true self.
There’s a difference between shy and social anxiety or a lack of social skills or a lack of self confidence. I think people mix them up sometimes.
I’ve been shy my entire life but not never once was I ever afraid of anyone or of myself.
An introvert in a world that celebrates and rewards extroversion has to compensate to some degree.