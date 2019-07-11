It’s so awesome that Megan Rapinoe is our pink-haired president now

The USWNT arrived back in the US a few days ago, after what looked like the drunkest, most awesome flight home from France EVER. Those ladies were still toasty when they arrived in New York, and all of the ladies have been doing interviews and media appearances all week. On Wednesday, New York hosted a massive parade for the USWNT and it was amazing. It was the moment where Megan “America’s Favorite Daughter” Rapinoe became President Rapinoe. Nothing was clearer than her speech at the champions’ parade, which sounded like the coolest stump speech ever: “Just shoutout to the teammates… We’re chillin’. We’ve got tea sippin’. We’ve got celebrations. We have pink hair and purple hair. We have tattoos and dreadlocks. We’ve got white girls and black girls, and everything in between. Straight girls and gay girls. Hey!… This is my charge to everyone: We have to be better. We have to love more. Hate less. We got to listen more and talk less. It’s our responsibility to make the world a better place.”

Here’s President Megan Rapinoe chatting with Anderson Cooper on CNN, getting her message out about how the failed dictator Donald Trump is pro-exclusion and that’s not her vibe at all.

She’s asked what she would say to Trump if she ever did meet him, and this is what she said:

“I would say, ‘Your message is excluding people. You’re excluding me. You’re excluding people that look like me. You’re excluding people of color. You’re excluding, you know, Americans that maybe support you. We need to have a reckoning with the message that you have, and what you’re saying about, ‘Make America Great Again.’ You’re harking back to an era that was not great for everyone. It might have been great for a few people, and maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it’s not great for enough Americans in this world. We have a responsibility, each and every one of us — you have an incredible responsibility, as the chief of this country — to take care of every single person, and you need to do better for everyone.”

Yep. And President Pinoe also stopped by Rachel Maddow this week too. She talked about equal pay, FIFA and how pollsters are actually doing polling on whether President Pinoe could really do this.

I for one am grateful that not only is the future female, the future is also a pink-haired queer lady. President Pinoe for the motherf–king win, man.

4 Responses to “It’s so awesome that Megan Rapinoe is our pink-haired president now”

  1. Becks1 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:18 am

    OMG the videos from the flight are hilarious. They look like they are having such a good time. I love how you can see, in her speech in NYC, a teenage girl having a hard time holding back tears as she was talking.

    I also stayed up too late last night to watch them win “Best Team” on the ESPYs. It was funny to see them at the parade yesterday and then how fancy they were last night (apparently hair and makeup was done on the plane.) This is their moment and I am here for it.

    Reply
  2. Amy says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:23 am

    President Pinoe works for me.

    Reply
  3. Chef Grace says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:24 am

    At least for awhile they showed that America could be Great once more.
    You rock that pride. ♡

    Reply
  4. Melly says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:29 am

    She also has a really inspiring backstory. I read an article the other day about her brother and his addiction and subsequent many incarcerations. I ended up crying through most of it because I related to her experience so much. She is just so cool. Girls and boys today are lucky to have such a BAMF for role model.

    Reply

