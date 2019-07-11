Jeffrey Epstein was still welcomed at Hollywood events even after his first arrest

Many outlets have been rightly concentrating on how the renewed focus on Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes will affect various political figures, including Donald Trump, members of the Trump cabinet, various congressmen and Bill Clinton. But it’s worth noting that Epstein’s tentacles reached into Hollywood too. The Hollywood Reporter did a fascinating and disturbing article about how Epstein was still around Hollywood players and Hollywood events, even after his 2008 plea deal and house-arrest. Some highlights:
On March 20, 2016, guests at Warner Bros.’ Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice premiere in New York began whispering about one man mingling among the A-list crowd. No, it wasn’t the film’s Ben Affleck or Henry Cavill, or Affleck’s hulking bodyguard, who almost knocked over the studio’s former marketing head Sue Kroll as the VIP area became too crowded. The surprised looks were aimed at Jeffrey Epstein, who was being introduced to guests by New York society doyenne Peggy Siegal. When a Warners executive was asked at the time how a highly recognizable level-three registered sex offender landed the hottest ticket in town, the executive offered no comment.
…After serving a 13-month sentence and a subsequent year of house arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, Epstein in late 2010 hosted a dinner party in honor of his friend Prince Andrew at his 71st Street mansion in New York. Among the 15 to 20 guests, the New York Post reported at the time, were Katie Couric, Charlie Rose, Woody Allen, Chelsea Handler and George Stephanopoulos. (A source close to Couric tells THR it was her first and last encounter with Epstein.) Lasagna was served, and Epstein led his guests on a tour of the house; he was wearing jeans and velvet Stubbs & Wootton slippers. Multiple sources say the event was organized by Siegal, who presented it as an opportunity to meet the prince at the largest single-family dwelling in New York City. Given that it was less than two months after Kate Middleton and Prince William’s engagement, interest in the royals was running high. Multiple guests who now decline to speak on the record noted the optics of attending such an event did not raise an eyebrow, in part because the invite came from Siegal. Siegal declined comment.
Even in the post-#MeToo era, Epstein, 66, frequently attended industry events, like the Gotham Awards in November 2017. Amid a climate where figures including Harvey Weinstein and CBS’ Leslie Moonves had instantly become persona non grata for alleged misconduct, Epstein had been convicted and still enjoyed film-world access. As he traveled behind the velvet rope with ease, his alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was also embraced. At the time of Epstein’s conviction, Maxwell was not charged thanks to a highly controversial nonprosecution agreement.
Despite well-publicized claims that she wrangled teen girls for Epstein and partook in sexual abuse, Maxwell in recent years has been spotted at top-tier awards-season parties in New York and Los Angeles, where she hobnobbed with a pre-scandal Weinstein, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. She even attended the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar bash, posing with the magazine’s editor, Graydon Carter. (Writer Vicky Ward on July 8 accused him of neutering her 2003 profile of Epstein by cutting out on-the-record accusations by two sisters who claimed Epstein sexually assaulted them, one of whom was 16 at the time of the alleged incident. Carter stated recently that he did not “have confidence” in Ward’s reporting.)
Epstein’s little black book, which became part of the public record after his first arrest, contains a who’s who of entertainment figures. In 2015, Gawker published the flight logs from Epstein’s jet, which showed that Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker and such powerful players as Bill Clinton and investor Ron Burkle took one flight to Africa. A source close to Burkle says he was invited by Clinton, assumed the ride was vetted and flew home on a commercial jet after finding Epstein to be “creepy.”
THR notes that much like all of the high-profile abusers who have been outed in the #MeToo era, Epstein’s high-profile connections and money meant that he was virtually untouchable legally and he was still welcomed to many social events. How gross it is that there were women acting as enablers and co-conspirators to abuse too – it reminds me a lot of the Harvey Weinstein situation, all of it. The biggest difference is that Weinstein preferred to prey on and abuse women above the age of 18. Epstein preyed on, abused and psychologically tortured children. The result was the same, regardless of the victimology: both men were hidden in plain sight.
Disgusting creep. It should be so easy to catch everyone involved in this mess – what the hell is going on? And Acosta is a piece of scum to borrow Ivana’s ex’s excellent wording.
Don’t think it’s going to be easy to catch all the creeps involved in this case. Everyone will be lawyering up and denying, denying, denying …. btw, Am I right, he spents appropriately 52 days in jails of his sentence of 13 months. I’m thinking if he spends one full day in jail for 13 months that’s approximately 52 days. He did get work release time, six days a week, to be at his office for 12=hours a day. How in God’s name is this serving jail time. I’m thinking while he was supposed to be out at work he was watching porn, just a thought. I hope all involved will have to pay. I can imaging there might have been hundreds of girls abused since this little fiasco that they cooked up.
And that disgusting human being Acosta wants to cut fund for US agency that combats child sex trafficking.
It’s bonkers to me that people acted like they “didn’t know!!!” anything after he’d been in jail AND had to register as a sex offender.
Has anyone else read accounts of his house in Manhattan? Even a Bond villain would consider it too much.
Exactly! It’s like Dr evil. So creepy! And he has everything documented about who used to be there….even Courtney Love.
The more info shared, the more stomach churning this is. This network and influence is high reaching and widespread. Just wondering how many victims could have been saved had he received an appropriate sentence versus the slap on the wrist he received.
One sick dude
One sick dude indeed. And one sick, broken, corrupt system. It really seems to be time to burn it all the fu^k down.
Wow, so this piece does shed some light on how he was able to operate in NYC for so long – by cooping stars of the NY media. It took a Miami newspaper to upend this guy. There is a real lesson in here about access journalism and friendly relationships. Our media is such a big fail. Well, I would say our NYC-Beltway media. In many ways. We don’t know the half of it yet of course. Wait.
Heard on NPR that Graydon Carter, former editor of Vanity Fair, may have been part of the NYC journalistic silence and/or news blackout on this loser 10 years ago.
He removed all the references to the underage girls/child rape/trafficking from the profile article Vicky Ward wrote in, I believe, 2002, long before his first arrest. She’s been vocal about that.
At least one additional victim has bravely come forward. Imagine how many were involved across the world. We may never know the full extent of this.
Kaiser, can we just post a poop emoji instead of his picture? Looking at this guy makes me sick.
We should do that for every sick mofo like this.
Was this man “paying” people to be his friends? I cannot imagine any reason, other than money, that people would want to hang with this loser.
You can’t? I can, and I bet you can too. And for some of them? That is why. We just don’t know which ones. Yet.
Some of the people who hung with this loser were not abusing children. The so called “friends” who were not sexual perverts hanging with this loser are the ones I cannot understand.
JFC the rationalizations…interest in the royals was high, a chance to see the most expensive house….seems no one considered shunning the monster.
There is a high level of moral depravity shown here, I agree.
People knew he was a creepy predator, but chose to ignore it because “money”. The rich and powerful can get away with so many horrendous things that us common folks couldn’t imagine. I hope he finally gets his comeuppance.
I believe he recorded those powerful men using his “massage “ services…Clinton, Trump, Woody Allen etc
That’s why he keeps getting away with this horrible crimes 🤢