Kim Kardashian posts new photo of Psalm West on his two-month birthday

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian arrive for a dinner party at Craig's

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out and about last night in LA. They apparently went to a party at Craig’s, which is a popular celeb hotspot. The paparazzi were going crazy for Kimye. And Kim’s pants look painted on. There’s no way these are actually leather, right? I doubt they’re even vinyl – it’s like they’re just stretchy elastic pants but the fabric mimics leather or snakeskin or something. Kim looks good, for her.

Meanwhile, Kim posted a new photo of baby Psalm West on her social media yesterday. Psalm is only two months old! Wow, I forgot how Psalm was born less than a week after Private Archie – so the Duchess of Sussex showed us photos of Archie at two months old, and now Kim is copying. Honestly, I don’t hate it. Psalm is a cutie! But I always think the Kardashian-West babies are beautiful.

Meanwhile, did you know that the Kardashian-West’s Hidden Hills mansion is so NOT kid-friendly that everyone has to take off their shoes to avoid scuffing the precious floors, and that they have to bring in a team from Europe to clean the floors?

It’s well known that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spared no expense when it came to designing and decorating their Hidden Hills, California, mansion. The rapper worked with interior designer Axel Vervoordt and architect Claudio Silvestrin to overhaul the massive abode, turning it into what Kardashian calls “a minimal monastery.”

But when writer Zack O’Malley Greenburg paid a visit to the sparsely furnished, modern home to interview West for Forbes magazine, he learned just how far the Yeezy designer is willing to go to keep the home looking pristine.

“The lushly landscaped exterior of the property [West] shares with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and their four children (North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm) serves as a stark contrast to the unadorned alabaster walls within. Nearly every surface is a monastic shade of white,” he wrote. “The floors are made of a special Belgian plaster; if scuffed, the delicate material can be repaired only by a crew flown in from Europe.” In the interview, it was also revealed that the journalist was asked to cover his shoes with cloth booties to prevent any such scuffs from happening.

If you want to live in a bland white monastery, that’s your business and God bless. But I feel bad for those FOUR KIDS. Four children are growing up in that environment, where they can’t play or make a mess or run around out of a fear of scuffing the precious plaster floors. Ugh. And you know the kids have barfed on the floors too – kids barf and get sick and spill. The European floor team needs to just rent a space in LA full-time.

Kim Kardashian looks stunning in all black as she is seen exiting an event at Craig's!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Kim's social.

30 Responses to “Kim Kardashian posts new photo of Psalm West on his two-month birthday”

  1. Nev says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:01 am

    Adorable awwwww

    Reply
  2. cannibell says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:08 am

    Whoa! He looks like a tiny, cute Kim!

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:21 am

      How can he look like Kim ehen she no like ne’er looks like original self?

      Reply
      • cannibell says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:26 am

        The eyes and something about the smile. It’s funny, I read your comment and looked at the picture in this piece, but if you look at photos of younger, pre-op Kim (clearly the ones I hold in my memory banks), it’s there.

      • olive says:
        July 11, 2019 at 9:16 am

        because we know what kim looked like pre-surgery

    • HelloSunshine says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:23 am

      He def looks like pre surgery Kim, which makes me wonder how he’ll feel later on if he keeps looking like her. Must be weird to look exactly like your parent but they had plastic surgery and look totally different. Do you feel bad because they must’ve hated their features and now you have them?

      Reply
      • cannibell says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:29 am

        @HelloSunshine – I often wondered that, especially after seeing a picture of Connie Sellecca’s eighth grade picture (a friend of mine was a classmate). She looked so completely different that I wondered how what it would be like for her children (and those of other Hollywood types) to grow up with their parents’ former faces….

  3. Bryn says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:12 am

    When my daughter was five, I had to work late so she was hanging out with her dad. It was around Christmas time so they made a gingerbread house, she ate a bunch of the pieces and candy. About two hours after she went to bed, she came out of her bedroom and said she felt weird, right outside the bathroom she proceeded to projectile vomit, exorcist style all over the wall. I rushed her into the bathroom and she did the same in there. I literally was cleaning vomit off the ceiling. I just can’t imagine having that happen in a house that’s all white inside, and I only have one kid, not four.

    Reply
    • Eliza says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:23 am

      That’s what cleaning services are for. I doubt she’d do anything but lock the door and tell everyone to use one of the other 15 bathrooms till it was cleaned the next day.

      Reply
  4. Culture Cannibal says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:16 am

    NO. WIRE. HANGERS!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Seriously, I cannot *wait* for when these kids grow up and start writing tell-all memoirs about growing up in the Plaster Palace.

    Reply
    • Ronaldinhio says:
      July 11, 2019 at 9:36 am

      We don’t wear shoes inside and our house is painted white with wooden floors and scandi style furnishings etc. It isn’t a monastery but it is minimal and styled.
      My three kids have had lots and lots of fun. Without that everywhere it is easy to clean and keep clean.
      I imagine their kids also have a great time.

      Reply
  5. runcmc says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:20 am

    All of that is CRAZY… except no shoes in the house. It’s definitely uncommon in the US, but in the rest of the world many/most of us take off our shoes at home too.

    Reply
    • Sam says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:35 am

      Agree about the shoe thing. My parents are from the Caribbean and I’m in Canada and we never wore shoes in the house as kids; my nieces and nephews don’t and we all still played and had fun inside. It’s a personal preference still that no one wears shoes in my place.

      Reply
    • 10KTurtle says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:38 am

      I’ve taken my shoes off at the door since I was a teenager with major germophobia. I’ve been able to ease up a bit on the OCD-ness, but I still take off my shoes because it’s a simple way to keep the floors so much cleaner (not even thinking about all the stuff I stepped in at the gas station that’s still on the bottom of my shoes, nope I sure am not!).

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      July 11, 2019 at 9:04 am

      Taking your shoes off indoors is pretty common in cities where who knows what is on the sidewalks.

      Reply
    • Onerous says:
      July 11, 2019 at 9:08 am

      I think it’s regional. People from warmer climates tend to leave shoes on. I’ve lived across the Northern US and NO ONE wears shoes in the house! When I lived in Miami it was much more common.

      Reply
  6. Audrey says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:21 am

    Kanye is basically wearing sweats on his date with Kim.

    Reply
  7. ByTheSea says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:21 am

    The baby is adorable. Kim, as always, put some effort into her appearance; and Kanye, as always, dressed like a hobo.

    Reply
    • elimaeby says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:35 am

      I said something about this yesterday on the post about her Met Gala look. They always look so weird together because she always does the most and he looks like a suburban dad about to run out and get some charcoal for the grill. It’s jarring and awkward.

      Reply
  8. Kay says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:25 am

    Why would you build an all white house and be all stressy and precious about it when you have young children?? it just doesn’t make sense to me…..

    Reply
    • Still_Sarah says:
      July 11, 2019 at 9:43 am

      With Kimye, who knows what they’re really doing (as opposed to what they say they are doing). Maybe they don’t even live there full-time or they have non-monastery white rooms for the kids that they keep hidden from the public. Nothing is real with this family, so who knows.

      Reply
  9. elimaeby says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Say what you will about Kim and Kanye, but they make some of the most gorgeous babies I’ve ever seen. I just want to smooch his little nose!

    Reply
  10. JennyJenny says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:05 am

    Is that Kim’s real hair we’re seeing?

    Also, she’s looking a bit like Olivia Culpo here.

    Reply
  11. olive says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:17 am

    it says they have to get a crew from europe in to repair the floor if it is scuffed and damaged, not to clean the floor.

    Reply
  12. MellyMel says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Psalm is gorgeous…all their kids are. And this hair look on Kim is really good.

    Reply

