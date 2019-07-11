Kim Kardashian posts new photo of Psalm West on his two-month birthday

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out and about last night in LA. They apparently went to a party at Craig’s, which is a popular celeb hotspot. The paparazzi were going crazy for Kimye. And Kim’s pants look painted on. There’s no way these are actually leather, right? I doubt they’re even vinyl – it’s like they’re just stretchy elastic pants but the fabric mimics leather or snakeskin or something. Kim looks good, for her.

Meanwhile, Kim posted a new photo of baby Psalm West on her social media yesterday. Psalm is only two months old! Wow, I forgot how Psalm was born less than a week after Private Archie – so the Duchess of Sussex showed us photos of Archie at two months old, and now Kim is copying. Honestly, I don’t hate it. Psalm is a cutie! But I always think the Kardashian-West babies are beautiful.

I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!! pic.twitter.com/RdoyL4wqlq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 10, 2019

Meanwhile, did you know that the Kardashian-West’s Hidden Hills mansion is so NOT kid-friendly that everyone has to take off their shoes to avoid scuffing the precious floors, and that they have to bring in a team from Europe to clean the floors?

It’s well known that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spared no expense when it came to designing and decorating their Hidden Hills, California, mansion. The rapper worked with interior designer Axel Vervoordt and architect Claudio Silvestrin to overhaul the massive abode, turning it into what Kardashian calls “a minimal monastery.” But when writer Zack O’Malley Greenburg paid a visit to the sparsely furnished, modern home to interview West for Forbes magazine, he learned just how far the Yeezy designer is willing to go to keep the home looking pristine. “The lushly landscaped exterior of the property [West] shares with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and their four children (North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm) serves as a stark contrast to the unadorned alabaster walls within. Nearly every surface is a monastic shade of white,” he wrote. “The floors are made of a special Belgian plaster; if scuffed, the delicate material can be repaired only by a crew flown in from Europe.” In the interview, it was also revealed that the journalist was asked to cover his shoes with cloth booties to prevent any such scuffs from happening.

If you want to live in a bland white monastery, that’s your business and God bless. But I feel bad for those FOUR KIDS. Four children are growing up in that environment, where they can’t play or make a mess or run around out of a fear of scuffing the precious plaster floors. Ugh. And you know the kids have barfed on the floors too – kids barf and get sick and spill. The European floor team needs to just rent a space in LA full-time.