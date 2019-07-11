Duchess Meghan will attend ‘The Lion King’ premiere on Sunday, yay!

My dream is coming true. I think all of us had the same dream when it was announced that the July 14th London premiere of The Lion King would be a fundraiser for Prince Harry’s conservation work (through the Royal Foundation) and that Harry would attend. We all hoped that Meghan would come too, and that we would see the photos everyone wants: Beyonce and the Duchess of Sussex. And now… it looks like it’s happening!!

Will all eyes be on Meghan or will all eyes be on Beyonce, and will they actually greet each other on the red carpet? Interestingly enough, Meghan has not attended a big red-carpet premiere event since becoming a duchess. There are all of those “royal protocol” rules for how one must “walk a carpet” too, and royals are not allowed to simply stand still and pose for photos on a carpet. They can only walk slowly down the carpet to ensure that everyone gets a photo, so there will not be any kind of “posed” photo between Beyonce and Meghan, with their arms around each other, looking at the cameras. But I could totally see Meghan stopping to say hello to Queen B on the carpet, couldn’t you? And then there will be tons of headlines about how she BROKE PROTOCOL.

Also: if Serena Williams wins her semifinal match today at Wimbledon, I suspect we’ll see Meghan at the women’s final on Saturday too. A weekend full of Meg appearances? Please and thank you. But of course I’m expecting a full meltdown from the press if that happens. OOH I bet Beyonce will go to the Wimbledon women’s final if Serena makes it too!! MAYBE THEY SHOULD SIT TOGETHER. And wear jeans.

20 Responses to “Duchess Meghan will attend ‘The Lion King’ premiere on Sunday, yay!”

  1. Alexandria says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:44 am

    This is nice. I hope to see Meghan and Camilla at the Maleficent premiere!

  2. Melly says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:46 am

    The crazies on twitter are going to go nuts and I’m living for it.

    • Oh No says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:53 am

      Right. The same people that complained about ‘how dare she want a private christening’ or ‘how dare she not want her photo taken’ are now going to be bitchin about ‘how Hollywood she is’ and ‘doesn’t she know royals don’t act like that’ yadda yadda yadda

      This is why I’m mean to them on Twitter 🙃

      • Surly Gale says:
        July 11, 2019 at 9:09 am

        @Oh No ~ tell us more! HOW are you mean to them on Twitter? I love your last sentence more than I should….. :)

    • Sierra says:
      July 11, 2019 at 9:21 am

      I don’t have twitter but tempted to get one just for this..

    • Bella DuPont says:
      July 11, 2019 at 9:33 am

      There are brainstorming sessions going on right now up and down Fleet Street, listing in advance, all of the atrocities the Duchess of Sussex will commit at the Lion King Premiere on Sunday.

  3. LORENA says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:51 am

    yasssss to all the photos

  4. Loretta says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:52 am

    OMG yes!! This is a dream come true!

  5. Megan says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:58 am

    Screw royal protocol. It’s Beyonce.

    • Eliza says:
      July 11, 2019 at 9:35 am

      Beyonce is also pretty shy. They’ve never met before. She’s not overtly affectionate. I think they’ll be cute photos of them gushing on each other but not like hugging it out.

  6. Becks1 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:06 am

    I’m so hoping for one brief photo op between the two. It wouldn’t be unprecedented, remember when Harry asked Daniel Craig for an autograph? And this just amps the overall star quality of the event, which was already REALLY high. YAY.

  7. v1nc3nz00 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:08 am

    let’s hope she doesn’t wear jeans this time :)

  8. ERock says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:11 am

    Of course she will..

  9. Eliza says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:33 am

    There’s usually a line of the film cast/crew to greet the royals inside the venue that photographs get pics of. So maybe no posed on carpet, but inside yes.

  10. Valiantly Varnished says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:43 am

    All the racist haters will be supermad! No one triggers them more than Beyoncé and Duchess Meghan. I cant wait to watch their meltdown. Meanwhile I will be basking -hopefully- in great photos these two Melanated Monas together!

  11. AM says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:51 am

    It will be lovely. Beyonce, Sussex’s at the Lion King.

    Get ready for the racist UK tabloids and haters heads to go melting mode. .
    Lol

    Will and Kate had photos with The Carters in NYC, so I’m waiting to see the tabloid UK press hypocrisy.

  12. Kittycat says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:09 am

    The same people like you who post on toyal stories?

