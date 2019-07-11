Duchess Meghan will attend ‘The Lion King’ premiere on Sunday, yay!

My dream is coming true. I think all of us had the same dream when it was announced that the July 14th London premiere of The Lion King would be a fundraiser for Prince Harry’s conservation work (through the Royal Foundation) and that Harry would attend. We all hoped that Meghan would come too, and that we would see the photos everyone wants: Beyonce and the Duchess of Sussex. And now… it looks like it’s happening!!

Buckingham Palace confirm that Duchess Meghan will be joining Harry on the carpet for the #LionKing premiere this Sunday. And yes, @Beyonce’s people tell me that she will be attending. Expect the internet break down. https://t.co/h1uN21CJtu — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 11, 2019

Will all eyes be on Meghan or will all eyes be on Beyonce, and will they actually greet each other on the red carpet? Interestingly enough, Meghan has not attended a big red-carpet premiere event since becoming a duchess. There are all of those “royal protocol” rules for how one must “walk a carpet” too, and royals are not allowed to simply stand still and pose for photos on a carpet. They can only walk slowly down the carpet to ensure that everyone gets a photo, so there will not be any kind of “posed” photo between Beyonce and Meghan, with their arms around each other, looking at the cameras. But I could totally see Meghan stopping to say hello to Queen B on the carpet, couldn’t you? And then there will be tons of headlines about how she BROKE PROTOCOL.

Also: if Serena Williams wins her semifinal match today at Wimbledon, I suspect we’ll see Meghan at the women’s final on Saturday too. A weekend full of Meg appearances? Please and thank you. But of course I’m expecting a full meltdown from the press if that happens. OOH I bet Beyonce will go to the Wimbledon women’s final if Serena makes it too!! MAYBE THEY SHOULD SIT TOGETHER. And wear jeans.