Duchess Meghan will attend ‘The Lion King’ premiere on Sunday, yay!

Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. 🙌🏾 In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.
My dream is coming true. I think all of us had the same dream when it was announced that the July 14th London premiere of The Lion King would be a fundraiser for Prince Harry’s conservation work (through the Royal Foundation) and that Harry would attend. We all hoped that Meghan would come too, and that we would see the photos everyone wants: Beyonce and the Duchess of Sussex. And now… it looks like it’s happening!!
Buckingham Palace confirm that Duchess Meghan will be joining Harry on the carpet for the #LionKing premiere this Sunday. And yes, @Beyonce’s people tell me that she will be attending. Expect the internet break down. https://t.co/h1uN21CJtu
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 11, 2019
Will all eyes be on Meghan or will all eyes be on Beyonce, and will they actually greet each other on the red carpet? Interestingly enough, Meghan has not attended a big red-carpet premiere event since becoming a duchess. There are all of those “royal protocol” rules for how one must “walk a carpet” too, and royals are not allowed to simply stand still and pose for photos on a carpet. They can only walk slowly down the carpet to ensure that everyone gets a photo, so there will not be any kind of “posed” photo between Beyonce and Meghan, with their arms around each other, looking at the cameras. But I could totally see Meghan stopping to say hello to Queen B on the carpet, couldn’t you? And then there will be tons of headlines about how she BROKE PROTOCOL.
Also: if Serena Williams wins her semifinal match today at Wimbledon, I suspect we’ll see Meghan at the women’s final on Saturday too. A weekend full of Meg appearances? Please and thank you. But of course I’m expecting a full meltdown from the press if that happens. OOH I bet Beyonce will go to the Wimbledon women’s final if Serena makes it too!! MAYBE THEY SHOULD SIT TOGETHER. And wear jeans.
This is nice. I hope to see Meghan and Camilla at the Maleficent premiere!
I vote for the Queen to attend Maleficent premiere as she is close with Angelina 😂
The crazies on twitter are going to go nuts and I’m living for it.
Right. The same people that complained about ‘how dare she want a private christening’ or ‘how dare she not want her photo taken’ are now going to be bitchin about ‘how Hollywood she is’ and ‘doesn’t she know royals don’t act like that’ yadda yadda yadda
This is why I’m mean to them on Twitter 🙃
@Oh No ~ tell us more! HOW are you mean to them on Twitter? I love your last sentence more than I should…..
I don’t have twitter but tempted to get one just for this..
There are brainstorming sessions going on right now up and down Fleet Street, listing in advance, all of the atrocities the Duchess of Sussex will commit at the Lion King Premiere on Sunday.
yasssss to all the photos
OMG yes!! This is a dream come true!
Screw royal protocol. It’s Beyonce.
Beyonce is also pretty shy. They’ve never met before. She’s not overtly affectionate. I think they’ll be cute photos of them gushing on each other but not like hugging it out.
I’m so hoping for one brief photo op between the two. It wouldn’t be unprecedented, remember when Harry asked Daniel Craig for an autograph? And this just amps the overall star quality of the event, which was already REALLY high. YAY.
let’s hope she doesn’t wear jeans this time
sarcasm, right?
Yes, because jeans are *now* illegal & immoral
Of course she will..
There’s usually a line of the film cast/crew to greet the royals inside the venue that photographs get pics of. So maybe no posed on carpet, but inside yes.
All the racist haters will be supermad! No one triggers them more than Beyoncé and Duchess Meghan. I cant wait to watch their meltdown. Meanwhile I will be basking -hopefully- in great photos these two Melanated Monas together!
It will be lovely. Beyonce, Sussex’s at the Lion King.
Get ready for the racist UK tabloids and haters heads to go melting mode. .
Lol
Will and Kate had photos with The Carters in NYC, so I’m waiting to see the tabloid UK press hypocrisy.
The same people like you who post on toyal stories?