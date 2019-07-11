Justin Bieber wishes for future ‘daddy daughter dates’ on his wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber celebrated their one-year anniversary several days ago. Be honest, you didn’t think it would even last this long. I certainly didn’t. I thought that would fall apart in a matter of months. But a weird thing happened – I think Hailey is determined to make it work. For real. And her stability (and stabilizing force) is good for Justin – it’s almost like he wants to be a better person FOR her. I’m not saying it’s the healthiest relationship ever, because it clearly is not. Hailey is much too young to be in the role of emotional anchor and stabilizer to a former child star with profound issues. But for now, it’s working for them and God bless.
This week, Justin posted the above Instagram with this message:
Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld
Yeah… “daddy daughter dates” is kind of… unsettling, especially given Justin and his family’s religious stuff, and it brings to mind all of those Evangelical “purity balls” and all of that sh-t where a daughter is supposed to “date” her father until he chooses the man she will marry. It’s probably not what Justin meant, but yeeeesh.
Anyway, I’m highlighting that comment because I think it’s all connected to their anniversary – I kind of wonder if Hailey is the one putting the breaks on getting pregnant. Because it sounds like Justin really wants a baby, and maybe he thinks a baby will “fix” him. And Hailey knows better.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.
Meh – not sure if she really ‘knows better’ because I think she is extremely vapid. But I agree that she’s the one putting the brakes on a baby. I mean, she’s getting a lot more attention as a ‘model’ now, and a baby would really put a damper on that…at least until she decides to alter her brand to lifestyle/mommy blogger.
I’m rooting for them. They seem really sweet together.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with his wishes, pleople are just choosing to misunderstand and nitpicking as always. I feel that there’s a lot of religious prejudice and projecting going around…
There’s something weird about talking about the gender of a child that’s supposedly not even in the making right now. Saying you can’t wait to get to spend time with your future kiddos, I get it, but daddy-daughter dates? It’s not sure they’ll ever get to have children, it’s not sure that they’ll have girls, there’s a lot of very specific projections here and it’s odd/creepy
My cousin has daddy/daughter dates sometimes with his daughter (maybe not so much as she’s reaching the tween years lol). But I agree that with Justin’s ultra-religious bent it does have a creepy vibe although I doubt that’s what he meant by it. I certainly hope not lol
Her brand right now is 100% Beiber. Even her makeup line needs his name. I’m not so sure the baby stalling is Hailey, or just because they dont spend that much time together.