Music insiders accuse Taylor Swift of ‘playing the victim’ & misrepresentation

Amazon Prime Day is now, like, a holiday. It’s a holiday worthy of a concert with multiple performers, including one of the richest women in music, Taylor Swift. Taylor joined Dua Lipa and Becky G at the Amazon Prime Day Concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on Wednesday. Jane Lynch was the host. Honestly, it doesn’t have to make any sense. Amazon has billions of dollars to burn and if they want to throw themselves a concert, so be it. As for Taylor’s look – chica loves hot pants. She always has loved that hot-pants/romper look.
Taylor agreed to perform at this concert because her new album, Lover, is coming out soon. This will also be her first album with Republic Records, as part of the new deal she signed last year with the label. Her Republic contract gives her full control and ownership of her masters from here on out. But the masters for her first six albums now belong to Scooter Braun. There are about a million new stories about Taylor’s Summer Beef with Scooter, but I found this Page Six item interesting/sketchy/mean and funny:
Taylor Swift was crowned the world’s highest paid celeb Wednesday, according to Forbes, with more than $185 million raked in over the past year. But music industry insiders are accusing the star of “playing victim” in her attack on Scooter Braun last week for buying her former label, Big Machine Records, and say she could’ve scooped up the label herself.
Swift posted after Braun bought the label, “Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy” and, “This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen.” But an insider said of Swift: “Everyone knows she’s playing the victim. She has five homes, a private jet. She even summons her boyfriend [UK actor Joe Alwyn]. She sends a jet to London to pick him up and bring him to her when she needs him.”
Swift wrote in the lengthy post: “For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead, I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in.”
But a source pointed out that Swift comes from a family of finance pros, and her dad, Scott, is a Big Machine shareholder. “She’s omitting the fact that someone acquired the company. She could’ve bought it!” exclaimed a source of the deal. “Her dad is a multimillionaire shareholder. It’s a business transaction, and she’s making it all about her.”
Another insider told us Swift did try to purchase her masters — and the label — on several occasions, but was met with stipulations. “It was a s - - tty deal. She tried to buy it multiple times, but they wouldn’t let her cut a check like Scooter,” the source said. Swift’s lawyer, Donald Passman, has said, “[Big Machine CEO] Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others.”
While I enjoy this tea – “She has five homes, a private jet. She even summons her boyfriend. She sends a jet to London to pick him up and bring him to her when she needs him” – I also don’t think it has anything to do with the subject of “why wasn’t Taylor allowed to buy her masters?” I would be very interested to know what this “sh-tty deal” was and what those negotiations looked like. Because the argument of “Taylor is super-rich” isn’t really a good rationale for “and that’s why she shouldn’t own her work/masters.”
I think the argument is that Taylor is super rich, other artits don’t get to own their masters either (while not being so super rich) and playing the ‘victim’ doesn’t look good on a multi-millionaire who can absolutely afford the lawyers to make a new deal with the new owners of the label now.
She still has not explained why the fact that Scooter Braun owns her masters now stops her from trying to buy them again…
Because it’s about control, not money. If every successful artist was “allowed” to buy their masters, or a label, music business owners like Scooter and Scott would lose their power. Of course Scott would take Scooter’s deal over any offer he got from the TS front, because people look after their own, and Scott isn’t an artist, he’s a business man. And if we realize those people aren’t actually doing anything other than moving money around, they lose their appeal.
It seems to me that what she’s complaining about is why, if her masters were for sale, she wasn’t able to cut them a check and buy them the way Scooter did. On the contrary, she was offered a renewed contract to get her masters, which tied her to that company for another 10 years. She has the money, she was not given the opportunity to spend it. She was more valuable to the label as an artist chained to a contract than her millions.
^^This. If people find out the men behind the curtain are disposable, the whole business model that made them rich and powerful collapses.
Here’s probably a dumb question: Is she still allowed to perform her old songs in concert now? Assuming so since she has been since leaving Big Machine, but if something has changed since Scooter bought it or she decides not to, the concerts on these next tour are gonna be pretty short.
in my music world, masters are the official recordings which were released, the final product of a recorded song. so, as far as I know, she can perform every song on a concert, if it’s not by using the exact master recording?
She can. The master ownership doesn’t have much to do with that, specially when Taylor is also the main composer and writer, but he will get a cut of the money whenever the song is reproduced in it’s recorded form. It has more to do with the way her earlier music will be packed and how it will be released from now on. If Scooter wants to release 10 “best of” Taylor’s albums with the song masters he has, right now, he can.
She really is, as always, playing victim. This is actually a standard for the musical business. Most artists don’t have the ownership of their masters. Some buy them back, like Rihanna or Paul Mccartney who bought some of the Beatles masters back but couldn’t buy the earlier works.
I think Taylor’s wealth is leverage in these conversations. She has changed the structure of at least 2 separate business deals that set precedence for other artists (the streaming one and this new one). I don’t mind that she is trying to advocate for more artist autonomy and ownership, but it does seem to be a messy process.
if she did it with honesty, it would be okay. But that’s not how she always choses to proceed.
I mean, we know the business world is cutthroat and she is one mean businesswoman, but don’t try and play victim.
She can still performs the songs like they were recorded and will still get money from sales bc she will always have the songwriting royalties. Only thing that’s changed is that Scooter also gets part of that money instead of Borchetta.
Also this subject is getting tiring, all of them are spoiled white filthy rich brats.
Taylor Swift may not be totally right, but she’s also not wrong. Powerful industry executives do NOT want their property, oops “artists,” thinking they get to call the shots, so putting Swift in her place is only to their benefit.
It just came out today that Swift was the highest paid entertainer on the planet last year, if she or other artists end up not needing those middlemen between her and her public, the fortunes they’ve accumulated based on the work of others is in jeopardy.
This is what I’ve thought from the beginning: that Taylor DID try to by her masters/the company outright, and the deals were so terrible that it didn’t make good business sense so she was basically forced to pass. Then in her post she shorthanded that to “wasn’t allowed” because she either thought non-music industry insider people wouldn’t understand the minutia, or there were NDA stipulations around her negotiations and she couldn’t legally give details. That was a mistake, if so, she shouldn’t have misrepresented like that. But there was no way she didn’t try to buy her masters somehow, and for her to pass on it, the offers had to be horrific. I absolutely believe Scooter was just allowed to hand over money in a way Taylor was not. How many times has this site said how brilliant a business woman she is? She wouldn’t take a shitty deal just for artistic reasons.