Prince Louis ‘is a funny little chap. He looked very pleased with himself’

Doesn’t it seem like all of the Cambridge kids have an abundance of personality right from the get-go? I still say that Princess Charlotte seems like the little boss of the family, with George changing from a baby-punching toddler to a more mature and reticent little boy. But Louis might outdo both of his older siblings in the personality department. From the word go, Louis has seemed like a handful, but joyful about it. Like, I think Kate and William had a lot of difficulties with George because he was the first and they were still learning how to be parents. Charlotte was their girl, their little princess, and they doted on her from the start And Lou is just a big, meaty boy with a big personality. We saw more of Lou at the polo event this week, where he was running around and sucking on picnic coolers and wearing his mom’s sunglasses:
It’s hard to upstage Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who have become known for their adorable royal displays over the years, but little brother Prince Louis knows how to get a laugh (and melt hearts) too! The 1-year-old royal was the “unexpected” star of the family’s outing on Wednesday to watch Prince William and Prince Harry compete in a charity polo match, an onlooker tells PEOPLE. While his older siblings were busy kicking around a soccer ball and showing off some dance moves, Louis kept mom Kate running after him as he explored the area.
Before the polo game started, Louis was “scampering out and dashing out to the edge of the polo field, and she was running out after him and picking him up, and eventually she sat down with him at the wooden border and pointed out the horses,” according to another observer. “She took him over to the polo ponies at the polo lines and chatted to the grooms with him.”
The observer adds, “He is a funny little chap. He looked very pleased with himself.”
Then there was the hilarious moment when Louis showed off a new look to Meghan Markle and baby cousin Archie — rocking his mom’s sunglasses! “I’m pretty sure she was wearing them, and he put his hands out. She took them off the top of her head and the next thing is he was wearing them,” the source says. “He had his tongue out and was waving his little hands around,” the observer adds. “He is a real character.”
Quite honestly, I can already feel the “history repeating” narrative beginning. When Prince William was little, he already knew he was going to be king one day and that he would be treated differently than his little brother. William already knew that all eyes were going to be on him. Harry never had that pressure, and so that’s how the brothers grew up – William the sturdy, boring one and Harry the ham, the devish charmer, the joker. Will it be the same between George and Lou? Is George “the William” and Louis will be “the Harry”?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
those pictures of him are really adorable. Especially if you see all of them in sequence – he grabs the sunglasses, Kate helps him put them on, and then he is clearly so pleased/proud and he looks to Meghan with that expression. All of the Cambridge kids seem to have big personalities, which is fun.
I so agree. Their boys are a lot of fun to see and I bet fun to be with.
Yes.
He’s an absolute doll. I think he’s going to be mischievous and really fun to watch grow up.
Of course Kate is the mum that brings the healthy and homemade snacks in recyclable bowls haha. She is *such a mum* (in the best sense of the word!)
And I adore little Louis. Everyone in that family does too apparently. He is adorable.
George seems a shy, sweet and reserved boy; and I appreciate that his parents ley him be. Charlotte on the other hand seems to be very outgoing. Louis will probably be like her
I don’t think Charlotte is or will be particularly outgoing. I remember her primly telling the media at Louis’ baptism they weren’t invited. My child, who truly is outgoing, would have invited them all to come along and take more pictures of her. Children tend to reflect their parents temperaments and neither William or Kate have outgoing personalities.
Children don’t necessarily reflect their parents’ temperaments, sometimes they’re just the opposite. You just never know, they surprise you.
I wonder if that remark was just repeating what her sourpuss father might have said sarcastically just before. It seems like a weird thing for a little kid to say on her own.
When she was a baby/toddler and visited Canada I was smitten by how lively she was. She ran to a bunch of balloons and tried to pop them and was delighted by the dog at the party. And at the Trooping at the Color she’s always engaged and trying to follow along with what’s happening.
What I do notice is she’s a little lady of her own mind. She doesn’t defer to George at events. They play together but he doesn’t boss her around like oldest siblings sometimes do.
As a more introverted person, I’ve never understood why being extraverted and obnoxious (not referring to Louis, just in general) is supposedly “more personality” than someone who is more reserved?
I can see why that bothers you! If it makes you feel any better, people say rude crap to extroverts too. I don’t know how many times I was told when I was young “tell us what you really think” or that i had a “strong personality.” It’s because I am a loud opinionated extrovert. When I was young, this upset me so much because I was just being myself and I knew it was an insult. Now I just say something rude back. And don’t even get me started on how men love to praise quiet women like it’s the greatest virtue ever. Anyway my point is you’re not alone. Every personality type gets shamed but i agree- being quiet doesn’t mean you have less personality anymore than it means you are a superior woman.
Louis us the cutest, but I don’t like this singling out of royal children. Yes, Louis is adorable because he is a fun toddler. What happens when he grows up and no longer wants to be the star? What happens when he starts going through an awkward phase or wants privacy on a date?The media will turn on him like they are turning on Harry. These stories are predictable.
Just hope he is not the “Andrew”…