Pippa Middleton wears a £160 Ganni dress to Wimbledon: love it or hate it?

I thought there was a chance that the Duchess of Cambridge would show up for today’s Wimbledon men’s semifinals, especially given the fact that Roger Federer is playing Rafael Nadal. But it looks like she’s not. Some of the Middletons did turn up though – Pippa Middleton is there with her husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. I don’t see James Middleton around, but I would guess that Carole Middleton will make it for the second semifinal too. This is Pippa’s second trip to Wimbledon this year – she was also there on the 8th to see Federer play. That time she went with her brother.

Once again, I don’t really think Pippa looks terrible or anything. She seems to be vibing on her sister’s summer style, but the Middleton sisters have always dressed alike. Pippa wore this yellow wrap dress from Ganni, which retails for £160. At one point while she was walking, the “wrap” blew open a bit and she showed a lot of leg. She didn’t mean for it to happen, but yeah. Just imagine if it was someone else, say, Duchess Meghan. Twenty million headlines about how Meghan’s thigh will bring shame to the UK. Another thing the Middleton sisters have in common: absolutely terrible shoes. Pippa’s white sandals are fug as hell.

