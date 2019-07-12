Pippa Middleton wears a £160 Ganni dress to Wimbledon: love it or hate it?

I thought there was a chance that the Duchess of Cambridge would show up for today’s Wimbledon men’s semifinals, especially given the fact that Roger Federer is playing Rafael Nadal. But it looks like she’s not. Some of the Middletons did turn up though – Pippa Middleton is there with her husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. I don’t see James Middleton around, but I would guess that Carole Middleton will make it for the second semifinal too. This is Pippa’s second trip to Wimbledon this year – she was also there on the 8th to see Federer play. That time she went with her brother.
Once again, I don’t really think Pippa looks terrible or anything. She seems to be vibing on her sister’s summer style, but the Middleton sisters have always dressed alike. Pippa wore this yellow wrap dress from Ganni, which retails for £160. At one point while she was walking, the “wrap” blew open a bit and she showed a lot of leg. She didn’t mean for it to happen, but yeah. Just imagine if it was someone else, say, Duchess Meghan. Twenty million headlines about how Meghan’s thigh will bring shame to the UK. Another thing the Middleton sisters have in common: absolutely terrible shoes. Pippa’s white sandals are fug as hell.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
Hate it. Doesn’t flatter her at all
Agreed. She and her sister have zero skill to elevate an outfit- no matter the price point.
Also, I fully support women wearing their breasts as high or as low on their bodies as they see fit, I’m just wondering if Pippa deliberately chooses outfits that make it look like her breasts and waist are only minimally separated. Is she making a free the breast statement with her fashion?
Women can wear their breasts as high or low as they want? Wow. News to me.
Like the dress, (for once!), hate the shoes.
But given Pippa’s normally abysmal style/taste choices, this outfit is a vision of loveliness.
That dress looks a hell of a lot better than the $700 sack thing Meghan wore the other day, at least.
Leave Meghan alone! Pippa dress had her thighs out that’s why she is holding it.
You must admit that Meghan’s dress was pretty bad.
Mel, I agree. That sack of potato style dress that Meghan wore was horrendous. I would gladly wear Pippa’s dress over the one that Meghan wore.
Meghan is the nursing mother of a new baby, the dress was perfect for that.
(What a graceless, cruel comment.)
Saying a dress is ugly is a graceless, cruel comment now?! In what world? That dress WAS ugly. No one is saying Meghan is.
Gingerbread, every post that does something other than discuss how shiny Meghan’s halo is that day is attacked, called racist, and then disappeared.
I see no cruel criticism of Meghan, just her dress. Fair game.
I like it a lot, I would wear that in a second.
But the shoes should be burned.
I agree, the shoes are fug, but I would wear that dress.
ugh. Boca Sandals. Clinton Kelly would not approve. I don’t either.
Yes, yes, and yes. Is she preg?
That was my first thought seeing this pic, too! She usually has a flat stomach. But maybe it’s just a food baby. I have those nightly 😊
I kind of like the dress. It looks cool and summery. And I like block heeled sandals (I have 2 pr. myself), but I just don’t love the white sandal look with this dress. If she feels black would be too “heavy” for the season, perhaps a yellow (there are two tones in the dress), or even, shall I dare say nude?, would look better than the white.
I think Pippa looks nice.
Are there any celebrities attending Wimbledon this year? Aside from the Middleton crew, there doesn’t seem to be that much attention this year. And that applies to other sites too. Is nobody going?
Jude Law is there today with his new wife as is Hugh Grant and David Beckham.
Jude Law, even with the hair I still would.
Oh dear, half the women there will be instantly pregnant!
I love Jude Law, no apologies.
I just cant with all the frump of these two (I mean her and her pussy bow buttoned sister…) What is all this frock business lately….
That look is on trend, though, isn’t it?
Killer shoes would improve the overall look.
Indeed, which is how they’re buying them. Because all the shops are selling them.
The dress is OK, but she seriously needs a much better bra!!!
This! She frequently needs a better bra, maybe she thinks that she doesn’t need much support because she’s so small, but she definitely does!
Yeah the white shoes ruin the outfit. James needs to do something with his hair, the ‘wet slicked look’ does nothing for him, in fact it makes him look a bit creepy.
Love the dress, shoes not so much, and her husband looks nice too.
I see her ribs.
I think comparing pippa and Meghan (or Kate) is kind of a false equivalency? Of course women born to and married to the royal family are treated differently and held to a different standard.
So yes, it would be newsworthy or talked about more if Kate or Meghan’s dress flew up. Not really sure why we expect Pippa (who is not a royal in any way) to get the exact same treatment in the press.
There’s also a reason this “flashing” was described but the photos aren’t included, which is because it wasn’t even close to as described in this post.
I like the dress a lot, but I think it doesn’t look that good on Pippa. I don’t get it. She and Kate should be able to wear just about anything (even though they have different body types) and just so often I’m like, “huh. That could be so much better.”
I am fairly slim and small-busted, and I learned to avoid wrap dresses many years ago. They just don’t flatter that kind of physique. I love them and wish I could rock them, but they just make me look even flatter, as with Pippa here.