Pippa Middleton wears a £160 Ganni dress to Wimbledon: love it or hate it?

I thought there was a chance that the Duchess of Cambridge would show up for today’s Wimbledon men’s semifinals, especially given the fact that Roger Federer is playing Rafael Nadal. But it looks like she’s not. Some of the Middletons did turn up though – Pippa Middleton is there with her husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. I don’t see James Middleton around, but I would guess that Carole Middleton will make it for the second semifinal too. This is Pippa’s second trip to Wimbledon this year – she was also there on the 8th to see Federer play. That time she went with her brother.

Once again, I don’t really think Pippa looks terrible or anything. She seems to be vibing on her sister’s summer style, but the Middleton sisters have always dressed alike. Pippa wore this yellow wrap dress from Ganni, which retails for £160. At one point while she was walking, the “wrap” blew open a bit and she showed a lot of leg. She didn’t mean for it to happen, but yeah. Just imagine if it was someone else, say, Duchess Meghan. Twenty million headlines about how Meghan’s thigh will bring shame to the UK. Another thing the Middleton sisters have in common: absolutely terrible shoes. Pippa’s white sandals are fug as hell.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Pippa Middleton wears a £160 Ganni dress to Wimbledon: love it or hate it?”

  1. Mego says:
    July 12, 2019 at 10:42 am

    Hate it. Doesn’t flatter her at all

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      July 12, 2019 at 11:01 am

      Agreed. She and her sister have zero skill to elevate an outfit- no matter the price point.

      Also, I fully support women wearing their breasts as high or as low on their bodies as they see fit, I’m just wondering if Pippa deliberately chooses outfits that make it look like her breasts and waist are only minimally separated. Is she making a free the breast statement with her fashion?

      Reply
    • Bella DuPont says:
      July 12, 2019 at 11:10 am

      Like the dress, (for once!), hate the shoes.

      But given Pippa’s normally abysmal style/taste choices, this outfit is a vision of loveliness.

      Reply
  2. Mel says:
    July 12, 2019 at 10:43 am

    That dress looks a hell of a lot better than the $700 sack thing Meghan wore the other day, at least.

    Reply
    • Geraldine says:
      July 12, 2019 at 10:45 am

      Leave Meghan alone! Pippa dress had her thighs out that’s why she is holding it.

      Reply
    • Salty says:
      July 12, 2019 at 11:01 am

      Mel, I agree. That sack of potato style dress that Meghan wore was horrendous. I would gladly wear Pippa’s dress over the one that Meghan wore.

      Reply
    • Bella DuPont says:
      July 12, 2019 at 11:08 am

      Meghan is the nursing mother of a new baby, the dress was perfect for that.

      (What a graceless, cruel comment.)

      Reply
      • Gingerbread says:
        July 12, 2019 at 11:27 am

        Saying a dress is ugly is a graceless, cruel comment now?! In what world? That dress WAS ugly. No one is saying Meghan is.

      • SparkinggFlint says:
        July 12, 2019 at 11:42 am

        Gingerbread, every post that does something other than discuss how shiny Meghan’s halo is that day is attacked, called racist, and then disappeared.

      • minx says:
        July 12, 2019 at 11:44 am

        I see no cruel criticism of Meghan, just her dress. Fair game.

  3. minx says:
    July 12, 2019 at 10:44 am

    I like it a lot, I would wear that in a second.
    But the shoes should be burned.

    Reply
  4. Ms Lib says:
    July 12, 2019 at 10:47 am

    Yes, yes, and yes. Is she preg?

    Reply
    • (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
      July 12, 2019 at 11:23 am

      That was my first thought seeing this pic, too! She usually has a flat stomach. But maybe it’s just a food baby. I have those nightly 😊

      I kind of like the dress. It looks cool and summery. And I like block heeled sandals (I have 2 pr. myself), but I just don’t love the white sandal look with this dress. If she feels black would be too “heavy” for the season, perhaps a yellow (there are two tones in the dress), or even, shall I dare say nude?, would look better than the white.

      Reply
  5. Lisa says:
    July 12, 2019 at 10:52 am

    I think Pippa looks nice.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    July 12, 2019 at 10:54 am

    Are there any celebrities attending Wimbledon this year? Aside from the Middleton crew, there doesn’t seem to be that much attention this year. And that applies to other sites too. Is nobody going?

    Reply
  7. teehee says:
    July 12, 2019 at 10:56 am

    I just cant with all the frump of these two (I mean her and her pussy bow buttoned sister…) What is all this frock business lately….

    Reply
  8. Annie says:
    July 12, 2019 at 11:03 am

    The dress is OK, but she seriously needs a much better bra!!!

    Reply
    • JoJo says:
      July 12, 2019 at 11:21 am

      This! She frequently needs a better bra, maybe she thinks that she doesn’t need much support because she’s so small, but she definitely does!

      Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 12, 2019 at 11:03 am

    Yeah the white shoes ruin the outfit. James needs to do something with his hair, the ‘wet slicked look’ does nothing for him, in fact it makes him look a bit creepy.

    Reply
  10. SamC says:
    July 12, 2019 at 11:06 am

    Love the dress, shoes not so much, and her husband looks nice too.

    Reply
  11. Misty says:
    July 12, 2019 at 11:17 am

    I see her ribs.

    Reply
  12. MochaMochi says:
    July 12, 2019 at 11:18 am

    I think comparing pippa and Meghan (or Kate) is kind of a false equivalency? Of course women born to and married to the royal family are treated differently and held to a different standard.

    So yes, it would be newsworthy or talked about more if Kate or Meghan’s dress flew up. Not really sure why we expect Pippa (who is not a royal in any way) to get the exact same treatment in the press.

    Reply
    • SparkinggFlint says:
      July 12, 2019 at 11:43 am

      There’s also a reason this “flashing” was described but the photos aren’t included, which is because it wasn’t even close to as described in this post.

      Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    July 12, 2019 at 11:28 am

    I like the dress a lot, but I think it doesn’t look that good on Pippa. I don’t get it. She and Kate should be able to wear just about anything (even though they have different body types) and just so often I’m like, “huh. That could be so much better.”

    Reply
  14. anneliser says:
    July 12, 2019 at 11:36 am

    I am fairly slim and small-busted, and I learned to avoid wrap dresses many years ago. They just don’t flatter that kind of physique. I love them and wish I could rock them, but they just make me look even flatter, as with Pippa here.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment