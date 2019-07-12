Jeffrey Epstein used Prince Andrew to lure even more girls & women to his home

I have a feeling that the Duke of York’s years-long connection to Jeffrey Epstein will play out in the media much the same way Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury played out in the British media. Which is to say, the British media will largely ignore the giant, smelly elephant in the room – all while continuing to attack the Duchess of Sussex for breathing – and the story will live on social media and partly through the American media. To be fair, I think the American media will do a much better job of reporting on Prince Andrew’s connection to Epstein than they did with the Rose Hanbury situation, but that’s because they’re very different scandals. Epstein is due in court on Monday for a bail hearing, and we continue to learn more about his years-long association and friendship with the Duke of York. The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes had a lengthy (paywalled) story about why the two gross losers came together, and how Epstein basically used Andrew to lure young girls to his home, and then… well, you get it. You can read the full story here. Some highlights:
Why Andrew & Epstein first got together: Epstein was able to loan Andrew the jet-set lifestyle he always craved. It is a matter of pubic record that Andrew holidayed with Epstein in Thailand and St. Tropez. It was also on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands where alleged underage sex slave Virginia Roberts claims that she was passed around men, including Prince Andrew, for sex. Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson the Duchess of York, also benefited form Epstein’s largesse, accepting £15,000 from Epstein in 2010, when he was already a convicted pedophile on the sex offender’s register.
It went beyond money though: Sources tell The Daily Beast that Andrew and Epstein also shared an insatiable appetite for young women. Sources tell The Daily Beast that when Andrew was visiting New York in the late 90s and early 00s, he was a frequent guest at Epstein’s massive Upper East Side home. Epstein would host drinks or dinner parties at which Andrew was feted as a guest of honor, and used to draw in a crowd of young society women, usually in their 20s, via his former girlfriend and alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was closely connected to New York City’s and London’s more glamorous sets.
One guest remembers, Part 1: “Everyone in New York had heard the rumors that Ghislaine’s job was to provide a stream of pretty women for Epstein. However, we were under the impression that this was about 20-something girls, not 12-year-olds. Ghislaine’s role, it was therefore understood, was about improving his social life and social standing and making sure there was a parade of hot young women at his house all the time. My girlfriend and I had been invited a few times before and not gone, but when Ghislaine said Prince Andrew was coming, we thought, ‘Why not?’, and we accepted an invitation to dinner. Andrew was divorced by this time and pretending to be a global trade ambassador, and Epstein was this famously creepy, wildly rich and rather mysterious financier, so it was kind of an appealing invite.”
The same guest remembers, Part 2: “It was quite an intimate dinner; there were maybe 16 of us, in his house that took up a quarter of a whole block on the Upper East Side. Epstein and Andrew were not there to begin with, and then the doors were flung open and they made their entrance. They were both charmless, they looked like bored people who wanted to be entertained. Ghislaine I actually liked. She ran around, making sure everyone was OK like a super hostess. She was gossipy, a little bit inappropriate, a social provocateur, but good fun. Epstein was clearly confident in Andrew’s presence, and was trading off him, basking in the reflected glory of having a prince at his table. He very obviously was not sucking up to him, and showing off by calling him Andy. ‘Hey Andy, did you see this….’ He wanted to show how comfortable he was in his presence, and make clear that while he was a guest of honor, he was a regular, routine and repeat guest. Epstein, Andrew and Ghislaine were a trio, a little coterie, a party within the party, the insiders among the other guests. The story was that Ghislaine did all this for Epstein because he was a father figure to her after her father dies in mysterious circumstances, and also because when she stopped being his girlfriend, he put her on the payroll. She was his meal ticket and sugar daddy.”
That’s not all – once Andrew got to know Ghislaine Maxwell, he used her to “procure” young women for him in London, without Epstein around. Andrew would contact Maxwell, and she would call up her contacts and find pretty young things and take them over to Buckingham Palace. The Daily Beast also spoke to someone from one of those evenings:
One then-friend of Ghislaine recalls being invited to an intimate dinner for four at Buckingham Palace comprising Andrew, our source, Ghislaine and another woman who was also a friend of our source. “My car drove in the front gates of Buckingham Palace, stopped round the back and I was escorted up to his apartment. Ghislaine was there, and it was clear immediately that I had been brought to the dinner as a sex object. Andrew sat next to me on the sofa and kept reaching over to hold my hand. I said as a joke, ‘I’d love to go on a tour of this place’ and next thing I knew, I was walking hand in hand with Prince Andrew through Buckingham Palace. As a joke, he took me out on the balcony and I waved to the non-existent crowd. We went back to the apartment and he was like, ‘OK, let’s all go to a club,’ and I said, ‘Er, look, I have to go to work in the morning’ and left with my friend. Ghislaine procured women like me for Andrew. It was a network. She was on the party circuit and she was bringing Andrew around, meeting young women.”
Was Ghislaine a madam? Or was it something else, which seems to be what the New York source makes it seem like – Ghislaine dated Epstein, she got too old for him, but they were still close so she helped procure women and girls for him. To be completely clear – these sources make it sound like both Epstein and the Duke of York just had a taste for women in their early ‘20s. Which makes them gross and pathetic, but that’s not criminal behavior. It’s entirely different when we’re talking about 14-year-olds or 15-year-olds. Which… also happened, people just aren’t talking about that so much with regards to the Duke of York.
This is Epstein and Ghislaine in 2005:
Fingers crossed his involvement doesn’t get swept under the rug. I’m hopeful he’ll be arrested but I would also love to see him stripped of his HRH and place in succession since thats so precious to him.
“Pretending to be a global trade ambassador”
But seriously, anyone who’s been paying the tiniest bit of attention knows that Andrew is a revolting scumbag who deserves to go down for this.
Everyone knew at the time it was mostly done to get him diplomatic immunity, too.
Buckingham Palace? yikes.
I think these stories are being very careful. This makes Andrew sound like a huge #metoo issue, but it doesn’t come out and say that he was doing anything wrong or illegal. But I have a feeling this is just laying the groundwork and more details are coming.
Also can we appreciate the shade from that one source? “pretending to be a global trade ambassador.”
Well, we already have testimony from one of the women involved, about his presence at orgies with children.
And dozens more have come forward to police in FL and NY since the press conference earlier this week.
I’m so, so impressed with their bravery and so, so glad the Queen won’t be able to protect him from facing justice forever.
I don’t know a great deal in regards to the RF but I can now see why Charles wants to streamline the BRF. Why would you want THIS representing you. And I fear he will be protected because not only does he have money but he has the Royal titles to help.
I think part of the reason that Charles wants to streamline the BRF is because he knows that the Monarchy as it is won’t last if it doesn’t change itself. Plus many of the ones who do the work are all past retirement age but it begs the question of his eldest son – will he actually step up and do what his father needs him to do.
Charles is ruthless and if it comes down to protecting the Monarchy or his brother, Chuck will pick the Monarchy. He will not protect his brother and The Queen would be stupid to considering what is coming out about what really went on.
I think this is absolutely true. Charles would leave his brother in a ditch to die before sacrificing the monarchy. Others may protect him but I think Charles would throw him off the boat.
Andy has been disgusting since early middle age but nothing described in that article is illegal. Epstein’s crimes are still ascribed only to him. We’ll see what rolls out. The left is talking about the Trump connection, the right is all about Clinton and gossip blogs are talking about Andrew.
But nothing that has come out yet is enough to prosecute any of those people. Middle aged men and young, consensual women (over 18) is an old story and if it were enough to bring down powerful men, there would be a lot fewer of them left, conservative or progressive. We’ll see what happens but in my experience it’s a rare sight to see the fall of the rich and connected.
” Plus many of the ones who do the work are all past retirement age but it begs the question of his eldest son – will he actually step up and do what his father needs him to do.”
DU, I think one of the reasons that Chucky seems so close to Megan is that he knows Meghan is a worker and she will compel Harry to work.
At some point, someone must be ready to fill Anne’s shoes and take over her work load. It is my understanding that David Linley appears to be the one who will take over The Prince’s Trust when Chuck hops on the throne. I cannot understand why William is not interested in his father’s legacy. I may be totally wrong but this is my gut feeling.
Does anyone know what type of relationship Cathy & Chucky have? Inquiring Minds Want To Know!
This sort of thing is likely happening a Thousand times over with the super wealthy around the world who see other people as things to be used and disposed. Epstein is just the guy who got caught.
Yes one of the things that has given me chills is that idea – that this is happening a lot. Also chilling is that powerful people, like the son of the Queen of England, a Harvard Law professor, and a former president, may be involved. I don’t expect those people to be particularly good…..but I do expect them not to be evil pedophiles. When Harvey Weinstein broke, it was news, but not news – Hollywood producers in general have a rep of being predatory. But a former president? You would think the fact that he got away with what he did with an intern would scare him straight….he has some serious sociopathy.
There is no Queen of England…
Pretty sure we won’t be hearing any engagement news from Bea. A royal connection that is PNG is worthless.
I don’t know another article said there was a party in the Virgin Islands where a young woman was passed around & Prince Andrew was an active participant. She was underage. This was a part of the 2008 indictment against Epstein. I don’t doubt the victim’s accounts so either Prince Andrew became more discreet, paid off victims or the other shoe is about to drop. You don’t decide to just stop. Or oh I didn’t know. This is ingrained in these predators, so I think either more is coming or we are going to see more stories like this. But that first account is still out there. He had sex with an underage girl. So, I don’t believe this.
I don’t think you need to “not believe” this story to still believe the 2008 story. I only read the excerpts here, but I don’t see anything saying Andrew NEVER was at parties with underage girls. Only these particular stories are about girls/women in their early 20s. Like I said, I think these stories are being very careful and laying the groundwork.
Question for the legal minds. Can the victims (charges?) from the 2008 indictment be used again in this new indictment? Or would that be considered double jeopardy?
Hopefully more victims will come forward. There are probably many victims still silent.
It’s complicated but let me try and answer in short form:
The NPA (non-prosecution agreement) in 2008 applied only to the SDFL (Southern District of Florida).
First off, it (disgustingly) only charged Epstein with, more or less, using a prostitute (just in case you wonder what the legal system thinks of paying children for sex – it can be used to call them “prostitutes” instead of what normal people call them, “children who have been raped”). So, these charges are different anyway.
Second, the weirdly sloppily written NPA binds only the SDFL. It does not stop the SDNY from charging Epstein related to these activities.
Third, there have been *dozens* – as in, close to 100 – girls who have come forward to different authorities since about 2002.
To your last point, the SDNY has announced that even more women have come forward since the press conference.
Finally, justice may be served here.
No wonder the Queen was so grumpy at the tree planting the other day. I bet she is beside herself over this.
She’s only upset he’s been caught. She’s been protecting him for a long time.
If she hadn’t have done so, he wouldn’t have been able to do this for as long as he had.
Save your sympathy for those who were children when he raped them, not for a woman who enabled him with diplomatic immunity and protection from the press.