“Labor Secretary Alex Acosta is resigning” links
  • July 12, 2019

  • By Celebitchy
  • Links

Labor secretary Alex Acosta is resigning following scrutiny for the sweet 2008 plea deal he gave Epstein in Florida [Jezebel]
Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend facing four years in prison on domestic violence charges [Dlisted]
Did Joshua Jackson break up with his girlfriend and reunite or have they been together this whole time? [LaineyGossip]
There were some weird looks on dudes at the ESPYs [Go Fug Yourself]
Movies that messed people up mentally [Pajiba]
Unfortunately I know about tick-borne diseases firsthand [Towleroad]
Jon Favreau talks working with Beyonce on Lion King [Just Jared]
How is Cynthia from My 600-lb Life doing? [Starcasm]
Check out this mess of a look on Emily Blunt [RCFA]

  1. Valiantly Varnished says:
    July 12, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Joshua is dating a SISTA?! I had no idea and this has made my day.

  2. Incredulous says:
    July 12, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    The best Acosta is Jim “Kung Fu Grip, Laser Eyes” Acosta.

  3. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    July 12, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    *singing* another one bites the dust…

  4. Megan says:
    July 12, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    Wow, someone in the Trump administration has been held accountable for their deplorable actions. Let’s hope this is the start of a new trend.

  5. Fluffy Princess says:
    July 12, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    Acosta needs to go to jail. He failed in his job and let a predator go free. Also, everyone who didn’t hold that nasty-ass Epstein to account by not caring if he checked in with his parole officer–fired, jail, fines — SOMETHING.

  6. Christin says:
    July 12, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    I guess the media didn’t go to the next shiny object quickly enough.

    He probably was forced to resign before the weekend news could amplify new victims’ stories. More are coming forward; otherwise, I doubt he would have been axed.

