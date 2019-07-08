Pippa Middleton wears Stella McCartney to Wimbledon: cute or tragic?

Today is Manic Monday at Wimbledon, which is where all of the singles players – men and women – left in the draw play their fourth-round matches. Serena Williams already came through comfortably against Spaniard Carla Suárez Navarro, and WTA #1 Ash Barty lost to American Alison Riske, who is having a great grass-court season. I’m actually really excited and nervous about Riske versus Serena – it will be a GREAT all-American match, for sure.
Anyway, Manic Monday also means that Roger Federer is back in action on Center Court, and if Roger is playing at the All-England club, that means that a Middleton has to watch him. Thus, Pippa Middleton and her brother James Middleton turned up. I have no idea if they were there to watch all of the Center Court matches or just Roger. I would suspect that they probably arrived in time to watch some of the earlier matches – Petra Kvitiva is playing Johanna Konta on Center Court as I write this. This is the first time this year that Pippa has come out for Wimbledon – she missed Roger’s earlier, rusty rounds, although her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, managed to see Federer play already (and I sort of expect to see Kate again before the finals). Roger Federer plays Italian Matteo Berrettini today. Berrettini is A) HOT, B) young, C) hungry, and D) a really good grass-court player. It should be a good match.
As for Pippa, she wore this £725 Stella McCartney which… I don’t love, but this is far from the worst thing Pippa has ever worn. It’s light and has sort of a cute cut. The pale pink doesn’t really do much for Pippa’s coloring though, but everything is appropriate and summery. Also: I hope she’s wearing sunblock, damn. All in all, a fine appearance from Pippa. James on the other hand… his suit pants are too tight. I realize it’s a “slim cut” and those are in style but… something’s not working here.
Carole 2.0
I was *just* gonna say… lol. She looks like she took it from her mother’s closet! WAY too “mature” for a 30 something, IMO. It’s not “awful”, but meh. That hat doesn’t go with that outfit.
James’ pants are not only too tight, but would look a LOT better if they weren’t so short AND cuffed. Perhaps one or the other, but both those things just look awful.
I was thinking we hadn’t seen Pippa in a while, lol.
I like this. I think she looks best when she sticks to simple styles. I don’t think this is the best she has ever looked, but she looks nice, and I like the shoes. Not a fan of the hat, but eh. rest of the outfit is nice IMO.
James looks okay, but yikes that suit photographs horribly.
This look is pretty good for Pippa. She has a real knack for selecting the ugliest and least flattering dresses.
The dress sleeves are an odd length
Cute. Like Pippa’s longer hair.
If I never see a pic of Pippa or James again, that’d be fine. No one would pay either of them them any attention if Kate hadn’t married up.