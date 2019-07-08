Pippa Middleton wears Stella McCartney to Wimbledon: cute or tragic?

Today is Manic Monday at Wimbledon, which is where all of the singles players – men and women – left in the draw play their fourth-round matches. Serena Williams already came through comfortably against Spaniard Carla Suárez Navarro, and WTA #1 Ash Barty lost to American Alison Riske, who is having a great grass-court season. I’m actually really excited and nervous about Riske versus Serena – it will be a GREAT all-American match, for sure.

Anyway, Manic Monday also means that Roger Federer is back in action on Center Court, and if Roger is playing at the All-England club, that means that a Middleton has to watch him. Thus, Pippa Middleton and her brother James Middleton turned up. I have no idea if they were there to watch all of the Center Court matches or just Roger. I would suspect that they probably arrived in time to watch some of the earlier matches – Petra Kvitiva is playing Johanna Konta on Center Court as I write this. This is the first time this year that Pippa has come out for Wimbledon – she missed Roger’s earlier, rusty rounds, although her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, managed to see Federer play already (and I sort of expect to see Kate again before the finals). Roger Federer plays Italian Matteo Berrettini today. Berrettini is A) HOT, B) young, C) hungry, and D) a really good grass-court player. It should be a good match.

As for Pippa, she wore this £725 Stella McCartney which… I don’t love, but this is far from the worst thing Pippa has ever worn. It’s light and has sort of a cute cut. The pale pink doesn’t really do much for Pippa’s coloring though, but everything is appropriate and summery. Also: I hope she’s wearing sunblock, damn. All in all, a fine appearance from Pippa. James on the other hand… his suit pants are too tight. I realize it’s a “slim cut” and those are in style but… something’s not working here.