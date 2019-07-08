Mindy Kaling promotes body-positivity: ‘Wear a bikini if you want to wear a bikini’

I have not worn a bikini since my college days, if I’m being honest. It’s strictly one-pieces for me now, although I occasionally look at those “tankinis” and think that I would probably be okay with one of those. That’s my choice and I know “rah rah womanity, body acceptance et cetera” but even when I had an awesome body, I wasn’t entirely comfortable in bikinis. But everybody should do or wear whatever they feel like, which is the message Mindy Kaling is trying to spread. Mindy posted the above photo on her social media with this message:

IDK who needs to hear this but… WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don’t have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer ❤️ (edited to say: this accidentally sounds like an ad but it’s not- but I mean, if you want to buy ANY high waisted bikini and wear it, tag a pic so I can comment)!

[From Mindy’s Instagram]

I’ve seen every episode of The Mindy Project so I can safely say this: Mindy makes truly weird clothing choices work because of her confidence. That’s the lesson: you too can wear a miniskirt or a bikini or a weird dress if you wear it with confidence. I’ve also come to understand at my age that “wearing something with confidence” isn’t the same as “not caring about what people think.” I don’t care what people think about my appearance, but that doesn’t mean I present myself with confidence, you know what I mean? Mindy is confident. I don’t care what people think about me.

Also: it totally helps that Mindy chose a flattering bikini cut! For ladies who are a little bit thicker, a high-waisted bikini bottom is your friend. Also, for girls with a big butt/thick thighs, I would really recommend a full-coverage “boy short” bikini bottom. Those were my favorite kinds of bikinis when I wore them – full coverage on the bottom, then a skimpy top.