Amanda Seyfried apologizes to influencer she criticized for her ‘bounce-back’ body

Yesterday I read an Amanda Seyfried story by Maria at Lainey Gossip that I considered covering and decided to skip. Maria explained it much better than I could and it reminded me a little of the Olivia Munn incident in that Amanda was punching down. The background is that one of Amanda’s friends made a rude comment on an influencer’s bikini selfie post about how she was proud of her body after having two kids. The influencer, Ariellecharnas, is quite thin and it’s her job to be that way. She wasn’t telling other women they needed to get off their butts to look like her or anything. Amanda’s friend wrote a diatribe about how the influencer needed to acknowledge her privilege and she also made an idiotic “worse things are happening in the world!” argument. So the Instagrammer rightfully blocked Amanda’s friend, which is exactly what I would have done. (We are so used to seeing those kind of BS comments where people hate on us for missing something, don’t contribute to the discussion and go off about something else. Welcome to the Internet.) The influencer also blocked Amanda, so Amanda retweeted her friend’s comment like it was so righteous and true. Here’s what she wrote and at least she didn’t tag the poor woman or post her original photo. (She looks like Emily Ratajkowski.) Of course the commenters on the post linked to it though.
Here’s what Amanda wrote as a caption:
F-k it- this is feed material. My very smart friend (again-not tagging) wrote this on a semi-influencer’s feed and she blocked both of us (even though I didn’t tag her-at least she’s getting the message). If we’re ready to get paid for flaunting our lifestyle (and inspiring some in the meantime) we have to be open to the discussions surrounding what we’re promoting. We have to back ourselves up- not run away from the issues it presents. There are gray areas everywhere. Each of us has a chance to back ourselves- especially on this platform. If you know who you are- take a second to decide if what you’re throwing out there is worth it- in the big picture. 👊🏼
This isn’t the worst, but why get all worked up over a woman’s bikini photo? She’s skinny, a lot of people are, they shouldn’t have to apologize and bend over backwards not to offend people by existing. If you don’t like it, unfollow, and it’s definitely her prerogative not to allow bullsh-t comments like this on her Instagram. She doesn’t have an obligation to sit there and take it while people yell at her. Can you imagine the hate this woman gets? She doesn’t have time for that.
As a follow up Amanda basically doubled down with a photo that says “look at me, I’m so cute and quirky!”
I typically like Amanda Seyfried (have you seen her dog?!) so this is disappointing to me. The good news is that she apologized kind of. She did open with one of those “I’m sorry if…” lines, but then she seemed to get it and recovered ok.
To all who feel bullied or thin-shamed during our recent social media discussion:
If you know me or are familiar with any of my beliefs or stances you’ll recognize that it isn’t in my character to tear down anyone for “being who they are”. Each of us has the ability and the freedom to say and do as we choose. However, as I’m acutely aware, there’s a price tag for the group of people who find themselves with a platform to stand on. You have to be aware of the message you’re sending and be able to back it up when faced with criticism (not just praise). Hold yourselves accountable instead of using the terms above.
The only thing I’d take back is exactly how I started this debate. I desperately wish it hadn’t targeted (or blasted) one person (there are MANY who engage in this questionable messaging) and instead started a cleaner, general conversation. No one needs to tear anyone apart. And I regret that it’s present right now. To the lady in question: I’m sorry for the truly negative feels you’ve endured because of this.
Aside from the messy detour? The bigger, important message seems to filtering through and helping a lot of women feel supported. And that’s the name of the game.
Here’s the top comment on this post by Amanda.
The only message Arielle sent was “I am proud of my body after 2 kids”. She didn’t claim to use skinny tea, she didn’t say anyone should look like her, she simply stated that as a mother and a WOMAN she is proud of her body giving birth to two beautiful children.
Now for some reason you and your condescending friend decided to skinny shame and attack her.
If anything her message actually implied all women and mothers should also be proud of their bodies too after giving birth. She is naturally thin and you ATTACKED her. Disgusting.
You and you rude friend looked at that photo and YOU GUYS saw a NEGATIVE message were there was NONE.
Even this post itself it a huge half assed “apology”. Yikes 🤢
So much for women empowerment.
I don’t know if Amanda attacked her really, and I thought her apology was better than this commenter is giving her credit for, but it’s offensive to go after a thin woman and demand she apologize for herself. Amanda does seem to get that somewhat. Ooh remember that fit mom who was telling the rest of us that we’re fat asses for not shaping up immediately after having kids? I forgot that she emailed us! That’s the type of “influencer” rants like this should be reserved for. This woman seems harmless and like she’s just doing her thing. I looked through her IG and she’s not shilling diet products. Also, Arielle handled it like a boss. She didn’t say sh-t and she just kept posting content.
Crazy surreal start to the morning, I’ve been in and out of a ton of meetings and I can’t wait to share what I’ve been up to. It’s overwhelming but all amazing and I’m motivated now more than ever. Thank you guys for your constant support always – your feedback is everything to me. ♥️
I know so many women that struggle with their weight post pregnancy. This social media influencer is portraying an image that is unattainable for most and sadly, some men give women a hard time about their bodies because they see women like this and assume all women can look like this.
Yeah, I agree. There are hundreds of comments on this woman’s posts saying BODY GOALS. It’s a very unhealthy mindset. I’m not team anyone in this battle, but I lean towards Amanda here, although the way she went about her message is a bit off.
I think Maria at LaineyGossip made an interesting point when she said Amanda seems to have no acknowledgment that she is apart of an industry (as an actress and spokesmodel for beauty products) that also perpetuates a certain (sometimes unattainable) standard of beauty. Would Amanda keep this same energy for a super skinny A-list actress like Emma Stone or Keira Knightley? I doubt it.
I agree I lean towards Amandas response on this. Enough pressure on mom’s to be ‘perfect’
that is waaaaay too skinny..it kinda looks like starvation….
Amanda WHO this bish needs to hang onto a semi influencer as she called her, to get any coverage. Bravo Amanda we can all remember why we forgot you. Still can’t think of anything she’s in worth caring what she has to say here. Pot meet skinny kettle Amanda
I agree with a lot of what they’re saying. As a woman in her 5th decade of life I think i have accumulated critical thinking skills which sadly I think that younger generations don’t always seem to have. I also think that having technology introduced into my life at an older age gave me a more better and healthier body image. I see my daughters growing up into this world of instant models/influencers and I pray that they do grow up with a health body image and mind.
Agree with the message and need for discussion, guess the delivery was off.
My sister looked unhealthy skinny no matter what she ate until she was about 30. She is 5’5″ and couldn’t break 100 pounds no matter how much she ate, and believe me, she ate plenty. I was asked many times if she had an eating disorder.
My sister never looked even remotely as tiny as that woman. I’m glad influencer-lady is proud of her body, but I hope she is achieving her body goals in a healthy way. I don’t think it’s crazy to be a bit concerned given her extreme physique and the fact that she obviously works out a lot. (My sister never worked out a day before she was 30, lol.) I also have two kids and consider myself slender and healthy (I usually wear a size 4), but I’m guessing I have a good 30-40 lbs on that lady.
I mostly like Amanda’s message other than section 2. Unnecessary to call her emaciated or imply she has a pre-pubescent body.
The woman in question does look like she has some privilege. I mostly think that anyone who has time to live on IG with two kids does.
But her body is fine if she is happy with it and her doctor is happy with it. Women who weigh 250 lbs after two kids are fine if they are happy with it and their doctor is happy with it.
Also, Amanda didn’t ask the women to apologize, she asked her to acknowledge her privilege. It would be awesome if people would say, “Im proud of my body post-kids. Thanks to my mom for watching them while i workout. Thanks to my job/partner’s job for affording me a trainer and money and time to cook/buy food. Thanks to a society that values my body type. I really am lucky.”
She’s very thin. And you can’t see muscle definition in any of her photos which is typical of “only cardio and little food” going around at the moment. She shouldn’t be shamed for it though, especially since she’s not shilling anything except her lifestyle (glamorous but down to earth, children, marriage, designer labels, etc… quite common on IG)
Her health is her business. To some she looks emaciated, to others, she looks aspirational.
Seems like everyone needs to take a step back from criticizing others bodies and trying to either diminish accomplishments or feel as if they are somehow wrong for existing and loving their body as it is. Part of self love is allowing others space to love themselves. If you are tearing bodies down and diminishing them as “not real or obtainable” then that makes you part if the problem.
Everyone spends their time and money to their tastes. I’m not going to pour all of my energy into meal prep and workouts. That lifestyle isn’t for me. I also wouldn’t be happy overweight. That doesn’t make me the metric for right or wrong bodies. If you don’t want to put that amount of time into diet, exercise and calorie counting then don’t. If you want to look like that then thats what its going to take. If you don’t look like that great, you are also beautiful and worthy.
I can’t ride a horse, but I’m not going to get angry at equestrians for putting the time and effort into riding horses. Good for you, not for me. Same goes to different bodies. I’ll do me, and good for you on you as long as YOU like it.
The influencer, Arielle actually did clap back at Amanda and left a rant about how it’s not her job to make other women feel good about themselves. Then, she deleted it. While, that may be true as an influencer with a fashion brand, she is marketing her lifestyle to other women, and trying to convince them that they too can be fabulous, happy, successful etc, if they buy her products.
While she certainly has the right to be proud of her body, it would be nice if she acknowledged the factors that allowed her to bounce back after childbirth ( genetics, economics). If she hadn’t mentioned her kids and was simply posting a bikini pic, I might feel differently, but she is the one who made it about childbirth.
BTW, I have a body type similar to Arielle’s so certainly don’t want to shame her, but can see Amanda’s point.
The only thing I disliked was the dig about Arielle having an “adolescent body”. Some of us are naturally slim without big boobs or hips, and there’s no need to make anyone feel that they are less of a woman because of it.
I… don’t know what to say. I don’t think we should criticise anyone for posting a semi-narcissistic insta image. It’s their prerogative and sometimes one just wants to share a bit of self-love. But then I put my cynical hat on and look at her body and analyse the choice of posting stuff about your body, your choices, your life. I have a really hard time with that and I’m not sure the benefits are stronger than the disadvantages (too much focus on self, promoting an insane body image, selling your life as a commodity etc). And that body… I have some naturally thin girlfriends and they do not look like that. That’s all I’ll say.
I would not choose to be friends with any of them, they all sound like assholes.
The thing is though, no one looks like that. Not even her. She shops a lot of her pictures, you can even see it in picture where she’s wearing all white. The door frame is curving in, it’s subtle, but there’s obvious photo manipulation when you know what you are looking for. The image that Amanda and her friend had a lot to say about was photoshopped too, you can see the warping by her calf in the rug. The fact that these bodies are being presented as an actual reality is what should be the real issue.
Amanda and her friend took the wrong route to have an important conversation.
I have followed Arielle for years and she’s … problematic. She has zero interest in having a discussion regarding privilege in a meaningful way, yet wants to make a fortune off selling a mass market line from Nordstrom.
There is an important conversation and reckoning coming for influencers in regards to transparency and just not being a self absorbed a-hole when you’re making your money off selling stuff. But body shaming her was the wrong place to start.
Good points, I see fault on both sides
Amanda and her friend lost me when they tried to be too “cute,” with the “honeychild” and “lots to unpack here, I KNOW.” etc-I’m saying Amanda and her friend because I’m sure she was involved in writing it, especially since they were both blocked.
However, Arielle Charnas has kind of been iffy for me for a long time. She has always been extremely, extremely thin-I don’t know if she’s healthy or not, that’s not my place to say, but I do know the thousands of comments that have poured in for YEARS from girls saying she has the perfect body and how much they wish they could look like her has always unsettled me. I used to look at her profile years ago and feel bad about my weight. That’s not really on Arielle but as far as I know, she’s never really acknowledged the “skinny worshippers” that flood her comments, never said anything about how her body type is not the universal norm and not what you must try to attain to be attractive. She’s a savvy woman-I kind of look at her as one of the first influencers and she built up a huge following over the years-so I know she’s aware and I’m not sure how I feel about her reaction, or lack of, to it.
I think the influencer is perpetuating a harmful standard with that self congratulatory humble brag. I won’t speculate on whether she came by it naturally or what kind of work she puts it. I’ll just say it’s unattainable and leave it at that.
But Amanda’s behavior and that of her friend was utterly ridiculous.
They could have easily spoken out to the topic in general and because these women are everywhere, easily made their point.
Instead, they made a societal concern into a personal attack and undermined their own point about women being able to feel beautiful in their own skin.
Poor form.
I think this is ludicrous. Stop policing slender women and the mom squad needs to drink a bottle of wine, get laid and chill the F out.
Eh I don’t like Amanda at all BUT I can see where she was coming from though agreed she approached the wrong way. These influencers, including Something Navy, feed into the bounce back narrative and create this unrealistic expectation for mothers to look fit and back to their bodies right after childbirth which is not realistic at all. What this article fails to mention is that the influencer took issue with the fact comments were noting that though she should feel proud she has so many resources (nannies, money for best food trainers etc) that allows her to look like this which isn’t possible for 98% of people. She then told commenters “that had nothing to do with it”. People rightly called her out on not acknowledging her privilege and she wasn’t having it. Again punching down or body shaming is never ok but “influencers” really do have a platform to millions of people, many of whom are young women and men who believe this is normal and plant unrealistic expectations for their future. I believe that was what Amanda was trying to convey…the more important things to talk about and skinny comments were dumb and weakened her argument. Painting the influencer as some innocent victim of cyber bullying however is wrong.