Prince William & Kate ‘weren’t happy’ that the Sussexes want privacy for Archie

Prince William cosplayed his very narrow, particular version of “normal life” for years. For William, normal life was a palace in the city, and a lovely country home on granny’s estate. It was working part time as an air ambulance co-pilot because he wasn’t ready or willing to take on full-time royal work. It was eschewing royal events to party in Switzerland, or spending time on boar-hunting trips with Jecca Craig, or trying to keep up with the Turnip Toff society by bedding an aristocrat’s wife. What was also part of William’s normal-bloke cosplay was a trickiness around the media’s access to his children. We would go months without seeing George or Charlotte, and most people were sort of fine with that, although William and Kate were often called “controlling” when they stressed that they wanted this kids to have more normal lives.
Well, you’re not going to believe this, but sources tell Us Weekly that William thinks Harry and Meghan’s desire for privacy around Archie is stupid. Because… sure.
Straying from royal norms has been Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s modus operandi for a long time. So it’s no surprise that when their son, Archie, received his baptism, the new parents chose the christening to be intimate and private — an event that usually isn’t kept from the public.
“The queen accepted Harry and Meghan’s decision to keep the event private,” a royal insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, but Prince William and Duchess Kate “weren’t happy about it.”
In fact, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t entirely approve of how the former military pilot, 34, and Suits alum, 37, are handling things regarding Archie’s privacy. “William thinks his brother is going overboard keeping Archie out of the spotlight,” the insider says, noting he “blames Meghan” for this.
Archie’s privacy is part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plan to give him a regular upbringing. The pair also “made the decision to have no live-in staff at Frogmore Cottage,”a source told Us in June. “It’s all part of wanting the most normal family environment for Archie.”
I wonder if William really feels this way? If anything, I would think that this is one small area where the brothers would be in complete agreement. Then again, that might mean that William would have self-awareness, and I’m not sure that’s the case. Also: I’m really disturbed by how this “the Sussexes are too private” narrative has taken hold. They act like Meghan and Harry refused to release any information whatsoever about Archie. They got the baby announcement, the name in a timely fashion, a postpartum photocall with Meghan and the baby, and the Sussexes released photos for Father’s Day AND the christening. That’s almost exactly on-par with what the Cambridges did with Prince George.
(All that being said, it does feel like the Cambridges have been A LOT keener to bring out their kids in the past few years. Gee I wonder why.)
I want to know why William ignored his kids and wife on polo day?
He was thinking of Rose?
Yup, it was awful.
Just because we didn’t see pics, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen! My goodness, you didn’t see a pic of me eating dinner last, night, but I did!
I mean, I haven’t seen photos to confirm, but I would assume he was hosting Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s family when he wasn’t playing. The polo pictures are confusing to me because I’m not sure what the timeline is and how long everyone was there for. We really only got photos of Harry and Meghan together when they were leaving.
Lexa – I agree that the photos were confusing. They looked like they were all hanging out in a parking lot. I doubt any of the four kids were watching the actual match and I felt for Kate having to chase Louis around. He’s at the explore non-stop age. Meghan looked stressed and ready to go. 2 months is still very young.
Wow Geraldine, wasn’t aware you were there but would love more information since clearly you were.
It’s weird we didn’t see any pics of them. We all know he was there.
With every story the Cambridges loook more and more pressed about the Sussexs. It’s hard when you see other people with the star quality that you probably wanted for you.
Non-story. This is US magazine. They’re just making sh!t up as they go, with whatever the narrative is going. Right now, it’s big, bad Meghan (because of course, Harry has NO say in his child’s upbringing), and of course, we want DISTRACTION!!!!
So yeah… nope…
“we want DISTRACTION!!!!”
It is not working as the Daily Fail just posted a story on Epstein & Andrew with comments being moderated. Would love to read the unmoderated comments! LOL!
Same. I don’t trust US Weekly after they were bought by American Media Inc.
The summer interns are writing fan fiction.
This is BS IMO. Harry and William were so happy to be together at the polo match.
Why would they care?
I don’t buy this. W&K have only provided a smidge more access to their children. Did we see pics of the christenings themselves? I thought all we got were entrance pictures.
And as for the Lindo wave, what’s the difference between a couple of formal shots and two shots from 287 cameras at the same time?
They released a few formal pictures after the event, same as Harry and Meghan (maybe one or two more pictures, but not a lot.) The christenings themselves were always private.
I read this and laughed, partly as its absurd and partly as its the kind of thing I can imagine man baby William being annoyed about. Esp as he is soo keen to hide behind H&M to keep his affair story buried. W&K being pissed about being denied the photo opportunity to play lovey dovey for the paps is quite amusing.
He’s 2 months old. We’ve seen pics from his post-birth photocall, father’s day, his feet on mother’s day, and the polo match. That’s pretty much on par with how much we saw of the cambridges at this point.
But anyway, I honestly don’t think William has a problem with their privacy around Archie. He and Kate are very protective about their kids privacy.
Wait I thought US Weekly was bs now that they have new ownership?
That’s a whole lot of assumption based on one photo. Perhaps that photo was just the best one of Archie. We’ve all taken family photos where someone got caught almost smiling or being distracted or whatever. I think it’s a lot of hooey.
I remember when George and Charlotte were born it was literally 6 to 7 months in between the initial photos: Lindo Wing Steps, then Christening then. . .all the way to the first birthday–because being wheeled in a pram on the way to church completely covered up for weather doesn’t really count. So, Harry and Meghan seem to be following this same rule.
I’m sure we’ll see Archie his first birthday, and probably Trooping next year, but not much of him until then. Just like the Cambridges.
If this is true.William and Kate are just mad because Archie win’t Take the bullet for their kids.Like Harry did for william
This article makes no sense. This is is the same Bill and Katy who released one picture of George every year up until his third Birthday.
I think this is a made up article to garner support for the media position that M&H are not willing to ‘share’ Archie with them.
The RR’s have to be very careful what they write about Camb kid’s so they were likely hoping they would find an outlet in Archie as he is so far down the line of succession. They are angry that what they thought would be an ample supply of tabloid gossip has effectively been ripped from them.
Diana’s grandchild who has a bi-racial mother was a potential jackpot.