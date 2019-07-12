Prince William & Kate ‘weren’t happy’ that the Sussexes want privacy for Archie

Prince William cosplayed his very narrow, particular version of “normal life” for years. For William, normal life was a palace in the city, and a lovely country home on granny’s estate. It was working part time as an air ambulance co-pilot because he wasn’t ready or willing to take on full-time royal work. It was eschewing royal events to party in Switzerland, or spending time on boar-hunting trips with Jecca Craig, or trying to keep up with the Turnip Toff society by bedding an aristocrat’s wife. What was also part of William’s normal-bloke cosplay was a trickiness around the media’s access to his children. We would go months without seeing George or Charlotte, and most people were sort of fine with that, although William and Kate were often called “controlling” when they stressed that they wanted this kids to have more normal lives.

Well, you’re not going to believe this, but sources tell Us Weekly that William thinks Harry and Meghan’s desire for privacy around Archie is stupid. Because… sure.

Straying from royal norms has been Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s modus operandi for a long time. So it’s no surprise that when their son, Archie, received his baptism, the new parents chose the christening to be intimate and private — an event that usually isn’t kept from the public. “The queen accepted Harry and Meghan’s decision to keep the event private,” a royal insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, but Prince William and Duchess Kate “weren’t happy about it.” In fact, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t entirely approve of how the former military pilot, 34, and Suits alum, 37, are handling things regarding Archie’s privacy. “William thinks his brother is going overboard keeping Archie out of the spotlight,” the insider says, noting he “blames Meghan” for this. Archie’s privacy is part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plan to give him a regular upbringing. The pair also “made the decision to have no live-in staff at Frogmore Cottage,”a source told Us in June. “It’s all part of wanting the most normal family environment for Archie.”

[From Us Weekly]

I wonder if William really feels this way? If anything, I would think that this is one small area where the brothers would be in complete agreement. Then again, that might mean that William would have self-awareness, and I’m not sure that’s the case. Also: I’m really disturbed by how this “the Sussexes are too private” narrative has taken hold. They act like Meghan and Harry refused to release any information whatsoever about Archie. They got the baby announcement, the name in a timely fashion, a postpartum photocall with Meghan and the baby, and the Sussexes released photos for Father’s Day AND the christening. That’s almost exactly on-par with what the Cambridges did with Prince George.

(All that being said, it does feel like the Cambridges have been A LOT keener to bring out their kids in the past few years. Gee I wonder why.)