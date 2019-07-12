Instagram influencers are going to a toxic lake in Russia because it’s really blue

I’m out of my element when it comes to the realm of Social Influencers. Conceptually, I get what they are but that’s about as far as it goes. I’m not photogenic and have no patience to get just the right shot so as to attract millions of likes and followers, so I don’t even try. I’m not trying to belittle them, if it is can translate into a sustainable career than go get it.

But I will belittle some of their choices, like endangering themselves or the landscape just for a cool pic. Joining the ranks of the radiation-risking Chernobyl shutterbugs and the poppy-trampling-grungey-cloud-people in Antelope Valley are the toxic-dump-Siberian-lake swimmers. There is a lake in Novosibirsk, Russia that is so blue, it is referred to as the “Novosibirsk Maldives.” It serves as a gorgeous backdrop to bikini clad tourists who trek to be photographed in or near it. It is also an ash dump site for the nearby coal plant, making the water a potential skin irritant to anyone who comes in contact with it.

Government officials are warning tourists away from traveling to the “Novosibirsk Maldives,” a lake that looks natural and beautiful but is actually man-made and potentially dangerous. The body of water is located near the Russian city of Novosibirsk and received its nickname for its bright blue water, which is reminiscent of the Maldives, a group of islands that are a popular luxury vacation destination in the Indian Ocean. The site has been increasing in popularity with Instagram users, who flock to the area to snap a photo with the otherworldly H20. The Siberian pond even has its own Instagram account, which boasts over 150 posts showing visitors posing near the water in bathing suits, or even onthe water in pool floats or on stand-up paddle boards. However, officials claim the water’s incredible blue color is actually the result of a massive ash dump from a nearby coal plant, and are asking visitors to stay clear of the area. According to the Moscow Times, “this lake is not a natural miracle at all, but an ash dump into which CHPP-5 [the coal plant] is dumping waste.” The Siberian Generating Company took to Russian social media website VKlast month to clarify exactly what chemicals are in the water, attributing the color to “calcium salts and other metal oxides are dissolved in it. A company representative warned, “skin contact with such water may cause an allergic reaction.” The company also stated that the bottom of the pond is extremely muddy, which makes it difficult for swimmers to gain solid footing in case of an emergency.

[From People]

Unfortunately, pollution makes some of the most beautiful things in nature. Our Southern Californian sunsets are some of the most beautiful in the world, with stunning layers of pinks, peaches, blues and purples. And much of it is thanks to our terrible air quality. Factory smokestacks can puff out picturesque plumes of noxious smoke. And oil spills can create elaborate, iridescent marbling to the surface of whatever body of water it’s destroying. None of those makes the toxicity any less, though. I have to believe there are posted signs telling folks to stay away from the lake. If I’m wrong, I owe all these people an apology. But if I’m not wrong – what were they thinking? One person even defended her decision to swim in the lake, saying her legs just got red and itchy for a couple of days – NBD. I don’t think I need to mention that even if your skin does not peel off your limbs, it’s still not a good decision. I mean, I get it – the lake is shockingly beautiful in photos. But so are tigers, and you shouldn’t approach one in the wild to ask for a selfie either.

As People suggests, if you need a beautiful blue water mass in your photo, try these places instead. Otherwise, maybe just rely on a photo filter. It’s much easier than finding the right wig when all your hair falls out.