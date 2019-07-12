Instagram influencers are going to a toxic lake in Russia because it’s really blue

I’m out of my element when it comes to the realm of Social Influencers. Conceptually, I get what they are but that’s about as far as it goes. I’m not photogenic and have no patience to get just the right shot so as to attract millions of likes and followers, so I don’t even try. I’m not trying to belittle them, if it is can translate into a sustainable career than go get it.
But I will belittle some of their choices, like endangering themselves or the landscape just for a cool pic. Joining the ranks of the radiation-risking Chernobyl shutterbugs and the poppy-trampling-grungey-cloud-people in Antelope Valley are the toxic-dump-Siberian-lake swimmers. There is a lake in Novosibirsk, Russia that is so blue, it is referred to as the “Novosibirsk Maldives.” It serves as a gorgeous backdrop to bikini clad tourists who trek to be photographed in or near it. It is also an ash dump site for the nearby coal plant, making the water a potential skin irritant to anyone who comes in contact with it.
Government officials are warning tourists away from traveling to the “Novosibirsk Maldives,” a lake that looks natural and beautiful but is actually man-made and potentially dangerous.
The body of water is located near the Russian city of Novosibirsk and received its nickname for its bright blue water, which is reminiscent of the Maldives, a group of islands that are a popular luxury vacation destination in the Indian Ocean. The site has been increasing in popularity with Instagram users, who flock to the area to snap a photo with the otherworldly H20.
The Siberian pond even has its own Instagram account, which boasts over 150 posts showing visitors posing near the water in bathing suits, or even onthe water in pool floats or on stand-up paddle boards.
However, officials claim the water’s incredible blue color is actually the result of a massive ash dump from a nearby coal plant, and are asking visitors to stay clear of the area.
According to the Moscow Times, “this lake is not a natural miracle at all, but an ash dump into which CHPP-5 [the coal plant] is dumping waste.”
The Siberian Generating Company took to Russian social media website VKlast month to clarify exactly what chemicals are in the water, attributing the color to “calcium salts and other metal oxides are dissolved in it. A company representative warned, “skin contact with such water may cause an allergic reaction.”
The company also stated that the bottom of the pond is extremely muddy, which makes it difficult for swimmers to gain solid footing in case of an emergency.
Unfortunately, pollution makes some of the most beautiful things in nature. Our Southern Californian sunsets are some of the most beautiful in the world, with stunning layers of pinks, peaches, blues and purples. And much of it is thanks to our terrible air quality. Factory smokestacks can puff out picturesque plumes of noxious smoke. And oil spills can create elaborate, iridescent marbling to the surface of whatever body of water it’s destroying. None of those makes the toxicity any less, though. I have to believe there are posted signs telling folks to stay away from the lake. If I’m wrong, I owe all these people an apology. But if I’m not wrong – what were they thinking? One person even defended her decision to swim in the lake, saying her legs just got red and itchy for a couple of days – NBD. I don’t think I need to mention that even if your skin does not peel off your limbs, it’s still not a good decision. I mean, I get it – the lake is shockingly beautiful in photos. But so are tigers, and you shouldn’t approach one in the wild to ask for a selfie either.
As People suggests, if you need a beautiful blue water mass in your photo, try these places instead. Otherwise, maybe just rely on a photo filter. It’s much easier than finding the right wig when all your hair falls out.
Работяги, плавать там не опасно🚨 На следующее утро мои ноги слегка покраснели и чесались дня два, потом все прошло 🙏🏽 Но что не сделаешь ради таких снимков😋Вода на вкус немного кисловата, похожа на мел 😝 #новосибирскиемальдивы #золоотвалтэц5 #золоотвал #золоотвалнск #тэц5
Photo credit: Instagram
Toxic or not, I don’t love this current trend on going to a place just to get a picture of yourself posing there. Our local botanical garden has more people taking snaps for Instagram than people actually enjoying the plants or the atmosphere. I feel like wherever I turn there’s an amateur fashion shoot taking place. Yes I realize we’ve always taken posed pictures as long as we’ve had access to cameras but it’s getting a bit absurd especially with the younger crowd. Maybe it’s time for people to reconsider what this short and precious life is for… like actually going to places to experience them instead of just using them as backdrops for photos.
Agreed. I get stopping to take a picture. We all do that. But i’ll be walking through some place that is crowded – like Disney – and get stuck behind someone who keeps stopping to take selfies or set up the perfect shot etc, and I’m like, there are thousands of people trying to get through this walkway, can you not? It’s not the same thing as taking one or two pictures to remember the moment.
I want to see their pics as they glow in the dark!!! 😀 These “influensters” remind me of what my grandma used to tell me when i was a teen: “so, if people start eating sh*t, you’re going to do it too bcs “everybody” is doing it?” …lol…i miss her sharp sense of humor. Wish i could tell her they did get idiots to eat tide pods and going to toxic lakes to post it online 🙄🙄🙄 eating sh*t must be next on the list.
Gosh, a good photo editor with filters should be enough and safer 👽
Amen: I don’t think people actually appreciate the places they visit because they are so busy taking selfies. It’s past the point of absurd.
I need some advice from people. I feel both OLD (at 35) and JUDGMENTAL and MEAN when I literally start thinking less of my friends and family for their social media presence. I have an IG but I don’t post (I live far from home and keep up with people there).
For example, one friend posts daily stories walking and talking about absolutely nothing; like 2 or 3 a day. Another takes a selfie every day – no matter how lovely she looks i don’t need an day-by-day account of her face. My cousin was just studying abroad in Italy and I could tell she was spending half a day posing in front of buildings or scoping out the best backdrop for social media rather than, you know any sort of study or delving into the culture.
I love these people but damn if i have started not to like them for their narcissism and attention-seeking behavior.
Do I just delete my account? Delete everyone who annoys me regularly?
Do I belong on this planet?
hahah I’m 42 and feel the same way. I haven’t deleted anyone yet, because it is a nice way to see what people are up to, but sometimes it’s just dumb.
I too hate the trend. People seem to do stuff to been seen, not to see for themselves. Also if I see someone clearly posing and trying to get the “right shot” there is no way I’m deferring or waiting until they’re done to move or look at something nearby – sorry you don’t get to monopolize a space just so you can get some likes on Instagram
I was just in holidays in Nice and we visited Éze while there, and while we were sitting in the exotic gardens watching all the instagrammers take their pictures. Not once did they stop to look at the view or admire the scenery. They would spent ages posing for pictures, pick up their camera and move to another spot to do the whole thing again. No laughing, no teasing each other, no having fun, no admiring the spectacular sights around them, they would move into the couple poses with fake smiles, hold for the camera to take the picture and then onto the next pose like performers who had done a routine thousands of times. It was so fake, so contrived. Hilarious to watch but so empty. I looked at the tag on instagram after and the pictures are lovely, sure; but what to they remember about that day, about the site, what memories are they taking with them?
I do love that in the examples posted, the most likes any of those posts got is 611, which is hardly “influencer” level. Most didn’t even crack 100, and I get more likes than that on posts (and I’m NOWHERE near an influencer…I post a lot of pictures of my dogs actually).
It’s just funny to me to see them endangering themselves … for what? For nothing. And I don’t mean that like being an influencer is nothing, I mean even with the goal of being an influencer it’s not working.
Aruba and Grand Caymans water were both more impressive
@Hectate, Great link to gorgeous beaches which one can swim in and not be afraid of the after effects. And great example, I too think a lion is beautiful, but I’m not going to walk up and scratch it under it chin.
And I’ve been to Greece. The water is a gorgeous blue. Don’t even need a filter to make it look like it does in magazines.