Will the Queen hand power to Prince Charles through the Regency Act in 2 years?

Over the past six or seven years, Prince Charles has really begun to take over more of his mother’s duties. Queen Elizabeth II relies on the Prince of Wales heavily at this point, even though she’s still very active and still doing so much. But several things came together all within a few years: the Queen’s health issues, the Duke of Edinburgh’s retirement, and Charles’ eagerness to begin the transition to power quietly. A few years years ago, the Queen had a very heavy cold over the Christmas holiday, and people began to realize that one bad flu or bad cold really could be the end of the Queen’s reign. That was when all of those “What Happens When the Queen Dies” articles began to be published and the British government started war-gaming what the Queen’s death would do to the country. Anyway, it sounds like the Queen is obviously quite prepared too, and there might be a plan in place in case she does survive another few years:

The Queen will hand over the majority of her duties to Prince Charles when she turns 95, a royal expert has claimed. The royal, who turned 93 in April, is reportedly discussing bringing in the 1937 Regency Act in two years, which allows the reigning monarch to hand over power if it is felt they are unable to perform their duties to the fullest. The Act will mean Prince Philip, a Houses of Parliament spokesperson and a third senior person will have to declare evidence supporting the Queen’s request to relinquish the majority of her duties. The Queen will still retain her title, but Charles, 70, would take on the majority of the duties performed by the sovereign, while The Duke of Edinburgh, now 98, would become Guardian of the Queen. Speaking to Yahoo’s The Royal Box, Mr Dampier said: ‘There is talk that when she reaches 95 in a couple of years she may slow down and possibly the Regency Act will be brought in. She will still be Queen but Prince Charles will, in fact, take over most of the duties. He is starting to do that already, being at the state opening in Parliament and the Commonwealth conference. He is starting to take over a lot of the duties and doing the investitures.’ Palace sources have previously indicated that the Queen has told her inner circle that, if she is still on the throne at the age of 95, she will ask for the piece of legislation – granting her eldest son full power to reign even while she still lives. One senior former member of the Royal Household previously told the Mail: ‘Out of the profound respect the Queen holds for the institution of monarchy and its stewardship, Her Majesty would want to make sure that she has done everything she can for her country and her people before she hands over. She is dutiful to her core.

[From The Daily Mail]

I don’t think the Queen would ever abdicate or abdicate-lite, which is what the invocation of the Regency Act would mean. I think over the next two years, the Queen will continue to pass along more and more to Charles, but there won’t be anyone going to Parliament and invoking the Regency Act or whatever. The whole “Charles is taking over” thing has been happening for years, and I sort of think it’s fine – it’s clear that the Queen can’t do everything she used to, and it’s probably a comfort for her to know that Charles is happy to take those burdens off her shoulders.

What bugs me is that Charles continues to take over more of the Queen’s duties while retaining his own Prince of Wales work. There’s no one on the other side – like his two sons – willing to step up and take some things off of Charles’ plate. For all we’ve been hearing about how William and Kate Are the Future King and Queen, they certainly don’t act like it when it comes to stepping up and taking over the Prince of Wales/Princess of Wales workload.