Donald Trump’s social media summit involved a lot of whining about his followers

Donald Trump hosted a big event yesterday at the White House. He called it the Social Media Summit, and instead of a hard-hitting, open-source discussion about how social media can stop the spread of racism, violence, bigotry, hate and bullying, Trump of course made the event about how he really believes Twitter is “banning” people from following him or liking his tweets. Instead of a summit focused on how Russian intelligence operations use social media platforms to stoke ignorance, conspiracies and lies all to create a pro-Trump echo chamber, instead we got Diamond and Silk at the White House, talking about how no platform really wants them to spread their lies and bullsh-t freely. We also got this quote from Trump, which sums up life in 2019: “I’m actually a good speller, but everyone said the fingers aren’t as good as the brain.” But wait, there’s more (via Politico):

President Donald Trump told loyal social media personalities and lawmakers at a White House summit Thursday that he intends to push government action against Silicon Valley, as he railed against tech companies over allegations of anti-conservative bias. Trump also pledged to hold “a big meeting of the companies in a week or two” as a follow-up. No social media platforms were invited to Thursday’s summit, but Trump didn’t refrain from slamming them. “We have terrible bias. We have censorship like no one has any understanding, nobody can believe,” he said. “They’re playing with a lot of minds and they’re playing unfairly.” He repeatedly revisited the issue, largely tying it to unsubstantiated claims that Twitter makes it impossible for people to follow him. “I know that I’ve been blocked,” the president said, insisting that he’d have millions more Twitter followers than he currently has if Twitter weren’t blocking people from following his account. He also claimed that the number of “likes” on his tweets fluctuate suspiciously. “There’s no doubt in my mind that I should have millions and millions – I have millions of people, so many people I wouldn’t believe it, but I know that we’ve been blocked, People come up to me and they say, ‘Sir, I can’t get you. I can’t follow you.’” Claims of anti-conservative bias proved the prevailing theme, however, and Trump punctuated his remarks by hugging social media personalities and Trump backers Diamond and Silk and singling out for praise James O’Keefe, whose undercover sting outfit Project Veritas has released what critics say are selectively edited videos depicting organizations ranging from Google to Planned Parenthood as biased and corrupt. “He’s not controversial; he’s truthful,” Trump said of O’Keefe.

[From Politico]

James O’Keefe is not truthful or honest or anything other than a con-man and a very dangerous, disturbed individual. He’s exactly the kind of person who should only be “allowed” on social media so the authorities can monitor his activities. All of which to say, Trump and his guests didn’t actually offer any evidence of “bias against conservatives” on social media platforms. And basically, all Trump did was repeatedly talk about how butthurt he is that he doesn’t have more followers and that his tweets don’t get more likes. I mean… it’s pathetic. Incidentally, today I learned that Barack Obama has 107 million followers on Twitter and Trump doesn’t even have 62 million. LMAO. That’s what it’s all about.

The Southern Poverty Law Center referred to this event as “essentially conducting a hate summit at the White House.” Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) tweeted this:

Instead of combatting Russian social media misinformation, punishing anti-competitive practices, or protecting Americans' data and privacy, the President has invited trolls, conspiracy theorists, anti-Semites, and the whole comments section to the White House. Give me a break. https://t.co/uRMloriXuT — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) July 11, 2019

Also, here’s something else that’s sort of hilarious: Trump was biased against some of his most hateful and unhinged supporters. He didn’t invite any of his high-profile supporters who have actually been banned from certain platforms for their calls to violence and extreme views. Alex Jones, Laura Loomer, Milo Yiannopoulos and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes were not invited. And they were SO MAD about it too. Not mad enough to actually stop supporting Trump, but still.

