Heidi Klum secretly married her 29 year-old boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, in February

The last time I covered Heidi Klum, 46, she said she would have married her fiance, 29 year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, the day they met. That was back in March and she also said in that interview that they had a date set for their wedding, which she didn’t specify. Well they were already married at that point! They made it official back in February, and Extra points out that they got married exactly one year after the day they met. This is Heidi’s third marriage and Tom’s second.

Surprise! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are married.

According to a public document obtained by TMZ, the couple acquired a marriage certificate, and insiders say they tied the knot on February 22.

Heidi and Tom may have celebrated the secret nuptials with a trip to Mr. Chow. The pair was spotted leaving the restaurant the same day they exchanged “I dos.”

The wedding date holds a special significance for the couple — days before they got hitched, Heidi told “Extra’s” Tanika Ray at the Grammys that she had met Tom on February 22, 2018!

She gushed, “I would have married him that day.”

The model also referred to Tom as her “husband,” before quickly correcting herself.

[From Extra TV]

That was fast for them. I’m really surprised that they made it down the aisle actually. Do you remember how over the top Heidi and Seal used to be about their love? They used to have commitment ceremonies every year and would gush about each other to the press. I just get the impression that Heidi is in love with being in love, but I hope she’s happy and that this lasts.

amfAR Gala Hong Kong - Arrivals

Arrivals for the Amfar Gala

Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 - Valentino - Arrivals

Photos credit: WENN

  1. JET says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:40 am

    Why get married at all if it’s a secret? I don’t get it. Someone help me understand.

    • Jan says:
      July 12, 2019 at 7:51 am

      Sorry? Marriage isn’t for anyone else, it’s for the two people involved, a commitment to each other. That’s why people elope. It’s not a big wedding, etc. Just telling each other. Who cares what anybody else thinks.

      • JET says:
        July 12, 2019 at 8:07 am

        A secret wedding is understandable. A secret marriage just seems odd to me—especially when they were very open about the engagement.

      • BengalCat😻 says:
        July 12, 2019 at 8:23 am

        @JET, I understand what you’re saying. I follow Heidi on Instagram and she’s a bit extra (although I love her extraness super much), so I was surprised by this announcement as well. She had so many ceremonies with Seal, that I assumed she would go over the top with this marriage too. At any rate, good for them for keeping things on the DL. I think they’re a pretty couple!

    • Jenns says:
      July 12, 2019 at 7:59 am

      What exactly do you need explained to you? That everyone is different and wants to do what works for them?

    • Anatha A. says:
      July 12, 2019 at 8:42 am

      Because you get some hefty benefits if married, compared to just partnered? Especially if German laws apply to them.

  2. Lucy says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:41 am

    My 14 year-old self is probably crying right now, lol. Congrats!

  3. Snowslow says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:55 am

    He’s not a bad looking lad, and he has great hair so why let that beard look… like that? And why the toothpick?
    I hate to say this but I loved Seal and Klum together overboard vow renewals and all. They seemed so fun. Now she seems a bit on the whacko side.

  4. Seraphina says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Congrats. And yes, I remember the Seal and Heidi love fest.

  5. ByTheSea says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Heidi is a bit odd and almost like J.Lo or Elizabeth Taylor, back in the day. More in love with being in love than actually with the person they’re currently with.

