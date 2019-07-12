Jessica Simpson is writing a memoir about pain, struggles and faith… hmm

Back in the day, Jessica Simpson was known – and loved – as America’s Dumbest Blonde. She made a fortune out of that stereotype, through music, movies, and her extremely popular reality show, Newlyweds, with her first husband Nick Lachey. When her first marriage fell apart, she shifted her branding a little bit to fun single girl/still kind of dumb. Then there was another shift, she remarried, she started a family, and she’s still rich as hell. I don’t know, I felt like Jessica is probably not the brightest bulb, but I also think she generally means well, and she’s figured out a way to be mostly rich and quiet. She’s the very essence of a “harmless celebrity” and most people root for her on some level, or see themselves in her surprisingly normal daily life and struggles. Will all of that translate into book sales? I don’t know.

Since Jessica Simpson dropped “I Wanna Love You Forever” in 1999, fans can’t get enough of the singer and actress turned business mogul. Twenty years later, she’s working on her most honest, soul-baring project yet with an upcoming memoir, which will be published in February 2020. “I have been approached many times over the years about writing a book. It never felt right to me until this very moment,” said Simpson, 39, who shared the news of her memoir exclusively with PEOPLE. “I have always felt that one of my God-given purposes in this life is to inspire people. I hope that by telling my whole story and not holding back I can help move people to walk through their fears and defeat their challenges, as I am working hard to do every day with mine. I hope readers will feel the love, laughter, tears and truth contained in every page.” The untitled book, which will be published by Dey Street Books, will dive into the joys and difficulties of Simpson’s life. The mom of three—Simpson shares Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and 3-month-old Birdie May with her husband, NFL tight end Eric Johnson—will also show the ways her life has been a “work in progress.” “Revealing new parts of herself for the first time, Simpson opens up about her struggles, and how she learned that with the right mindset—pain can give you tools, faith can give you courage, and challenges often give way to bigger opportunities and a bigger picture,” reads the press release. Simpson’s book will delve into her time on Newlyweds with then-husband Nick Lachey and their painful divorce. She’ll also write about falling in love with Johnson, 39, and raising their family. And for fans who want to know about her evolution as an artist and entrepreneur, Simpson will share intimate details about her career and what it took to create her billion-dollar fashion empire. Promising an inspiring look at her inner world, Simpson will reveal how she “consistently shatter[ed] all expectations of who she was supposed to be.”

[From People]

On one side, if she keeps it inspirational/devotional and churchy, I could see the memoir being very successful. On the other side, her former-pastor father is now a late-in-life gay man who loves very young dudes, and Jessica is a divorced, LGBTQ-ally and Democrat married to a Harvard alum. Which version of Jess will show up in the memoir? Both versions? One would hope.