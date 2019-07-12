R. Kelly arrested again in Chicago, this time he’s facing federal charges

R. Kelly was arrested again, this time for FEDERAL crimes. Back in February, R. Kelly was arrested and charged with sexual assault in Cook County, Illinois. In May, Cook County added nearly a dozen more charges as additional victims came forward. Well, now Kelly has been re-arrested on a 13-count federal indictment:

Singer R. Kelly was arrested on federal sex charges in Chicago Thursday night nearly five months after he was released on bail for additional sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office said. The 52-year-old was arrested while walking his dog by Homeland Security Investigation agents and NYPD Public Safety Task Force, officials told News 4, and it is expected he will be brought to New York.

A 13-count indictment was handed down earlier Thursday in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois and includes charges of child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice, U.S. attorney spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick told The Associated Press. There are separate federal indictments filed in both Chicago and Brooklyn, according to a senior law enforcement official, and a court apperance in Chicago could come later Friday. Further details on the case are expected to be announced Friday in federal court for the Eastern District of New York.

The singer’s crisis manager, Darrell Johnson, says his legal team was expecting the indictment to happen but he doesn’t know what the charges are yet. Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was in high spirit as he awaits his trial, according to Johnson. “Mr. Kelly has declared his innocence from day one,” said Johnson, who says he has been working with the R&B star for six months. “I’ve seen nothing, and I do mean nothing, that would lead to any type of guilt.”