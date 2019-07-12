R. Kelly arrested again in Chicago, this time he’s facing federal charges

R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse **FILE PHOTOS**

R. Kelly was arrested again, this time for FEDERAL crimes. Back in February, R. Kelly was arrested and charged with sexual assault in Cook County, Illinois. In May, Cook County added nearly a dozen more charges as additional victims came forward. Well, now Kelly has been re-arrested on a 13-count federal indictment:

Singer R. Kelly was arrested on federal sex charges in Chicago Thursday night nearly five months after he was released on bail for additional sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office said. The 52-year-old was arrested while walking his dog by Homeland Security Investigation agents and NYPD Public Safety Task Force, officials told News 4, and it is expected he will be brought to New York.

A 13-count indictment was handed down earlier Thursday in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois and includes charges of child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice, U.S. attorney spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick told The Associated Press. There are separate federal indictments filed in both Chicago and Brooklyn, according to a senior law enforcement official, and a court apperance in Chicago could come later Friday. Further details on the case are expected to be announced Friday in federal court for the Eastern District of New York.

The singer’s crisis manager, Darrell Johnson, says his legal team was expecting the indictment to happen but he doesn’t know what the charges are yet. Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was in high spirit as he awaits his trial, according to Johnson. “Mr. Kelly has declared his innocence from day one,” said Johnson, who says he has been working with the R&B star for six months. “I’ve seen nothing, and I do mean nothing, that would lead to any type of guilt.”

[From NBC NY]

I mean… it makes sense, because some or many of R. Kelly’s crimes were not localized to one jurisdiction – he abused women and girls in Georgia and Illinois and New York as well. There are probably crimes of interstate sex trafficking too. The “obstruction of justice” charge is interesting as well – did they catch him in a lie? Did he destroy evidence? Probably. Oh well, have fun with federal prosecutors, R. Kelly. They’re going to eat him alive.

R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse **FILE PHOTOS**

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “R. Kelly arrested again in Chicago, this time he’s facing federal charges”

  1. Daisyfly says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:05 am

    Hallelujer!

    Reply
  2. Feedmechips says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:08 am

    Long time coming.

    Reply
  3. Snazzy says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:11 am

    My god finally!! It won’t make up for what he did to those poor women but it’s some kind of vindication for them, at least. May he rot

    Reply
  4. A random commenter says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:13 am

    Chickens coming home to roost!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment