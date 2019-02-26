R. Kelly released on $100K bond after being charged with 10 counts of assault

I hope everyone is fine with me not discussing the most lurid and disturbing parts of this R. Kelly story. I don’t have the stomach for it, but please have faith in the fact that I 100% support R. Kelly’s victims and I believe them entirely. I believe he’s a monster, a pedophile and a rapist. I believe he’s abused countless women and girls. But I also believe that the less we talk about the video evidence and the details of the abuse and rapes, the better we will be as a society.
On Friday, R. Kelly was charged with ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Nine of the ten counts involved Kelly’s assault of minors from the ages of 13 to 16. There are four victims being represented with these charges, but obviously, there are countless other women and girls who have not yet had the chance to seek justice in a court. Later that day, last Friday, Kelly turned himself into to Chicago authorities. He stayed in jail all weekend and he was only able to post bond and be released Monday afternoon:
R. Kelly is a free man again — it was total pandemonium as he walked out of jail — and he’ll have to pay off a 6-figure child support tab almost immediately if he wants to avoid getting locked up again. Kelly’s $100k bond — 10% of his $1 million bail — was finally posted Monday after he appeared in court and entered a not guilty to plea to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. As he walked out of jail, wearing his blue down coat, Kelly was swarmed by photogs and reporters.
Although Kelly’s out, he’s staring down another deadline. TMZ broke the story … he has to pay about $160k in back child support to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly, by March 6. If he doesn’t, it’s right back to County lockup. The Kelly sources tell us he plans to make arrangements to pay the child support by next week, so he can focus on his criminal defense … and avoid jail.
The fact that all of this is going down in Cook County (Chicago) and the fact that Michael Avenatti – Stormy Daniels’ now-disgraced lawyer – is part of the campaign against Kelly is making me nervous. I hope the prosecution has all of their legal ducks in a row and this doesn’t become The Avenatti Show, just like I hope that the Chicago legal system can handle this whole thing. That being said, the dam broke. Even if this case falls apart, I would be willing to bet that they’ll get another chance to legally prosecute him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
He needs to be under the jail. Him and all his enablers.
His trifling ass scraped enough coins together to not have to eat dry hard white bread and molded cheese in Cook County Jail one more night…and then he PROMPTLY went to one of his favorite McDonald’s/Jail Bait Centers…where he was lauded by his moronic fans…many who were underaged…and I am SURE he and his putrid, corrupt entourage got more fresh under-aged meat for their disgusting grinder…
R. Kelly et al…because it’s NOT just him…it’s his WHOLE SICK POSSE THAT HANGS WITH HIM….will NEVER…EVER…EVER stop preying on underaged flesh…until he is thrown into jail…and because I am a Black woman…and because I was born and raised in Chicago…because I have been WAY too close to this disgusting flame…because I KNOW how things are ran into the ground here…
I have NO CONFIDENCE that he will EVER be made to stop….
All this….
As a black woman myself I’m disgusted that there seems to be more support for this vile man than protecting and supporting our young girls and women.
Last time I felt protected as a Black girl in Chicago…Fred Hampton was still alive….AND I AM SO SERIOUS!!!!
I’m still astonished that this guy struggled to pay a $100k bail bond. FFS he must have made hundreds of millions of $ in his heyday.
He’s been paying hush money for DECADES to so many people it’s RIDICULOUS! Between that…and his lifestyle…he BEEN broke as a joke…the only consistent income streams he’s got is when he goes out on the road…He don’t own his masters…he hasn’t really written or produced any hits in a long time…he has ALWAYS owed everybody and they Mama…
Musicians actually make startlingly little off of record sales. That all goes to the record label. They pick up the big money from advertisements or collaborations. Since R. Kelly destroyed his reputation years back and hasn’t had real hits to speak of in close to a decade, he’s probably had very little significant income flow recently. Compounded with extravagant lifestyle, he’s likely been in the red for awhile.
All I just wanna know if that house he has with the semi-kidnapped girls will ever end and if they’ll be returned to their families. Can’t believe the police couldn’t find something to shut that down smh
His lawyer…my God…someone needs to take a bat his kneecaps. “All the woman are lying”
I would aim a bit higher than his kneecaps.
Some people really will say or do just about anything for money, even if it means hurting other people.
Chicago Tribune is reporting that a suburban woman posted his bail.
The Chicago Tribune reports that court records show a 47-year-old Romeoville, Illinois, woman posted the bail — 10 percent of the $1 million bond that a judge set — on Monday (Feb. 25). The newspaper reports she identified herself on the bond slip as “a friend” of the singer
My heart just breaks for all his young victims. I hope he gets locked up for a very long time.
Jim DeRogatis, the journalist who’s been sounding the alarm on Kelly for almost 20 years, says this goes back 30 years. I can’t even imagine how many lives this monster has destroyed.
A friend of mine works at 26th and California (it’s the criminal courthouse for non-Chicagoans) and she said that between Kelly and Smollett, they are bracing for an ongoing circus.