R. Kelly released on $100K bond after being charged with 10 counts of assault

I hope everyone is fine with me not discussing the most lurid and disturbing parts of this R. Kelly story. I don’t have the stomach for it, but please have faith in the fact that I 100% support R. Kelly’s victims and I believe them entirely. I believe he’s a monster, a pedophile and a rapist. I believe he’s abused countless women and girls. But I also believe that the less we talk about the video evidence and the details of the abuse and rapes, the better we will be as a society.

On Friday, R. Kelly was charged with ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Nine of the ten counts involved Kelly’s assault of minors from the ages of 13 to 16. There are four victims being represented with these charges, but obviously, there are countless other women and girls who have not yet had the chance to seek justice in a court. Later that day, last Friday, Kelly turned himself into to Chicago authorities. He stayed in jail all weekend and he was only able to post bond and be released Monday afternoon:

R. Kelly is a free man again — it was total pandemonium as he walked out of jail — and he’ll have to pay off a 6-figure child support tab almost immediately if he wants to avoid getting locked up again. Kelly’s $100k bond — 10% of his $1 million bail — was finally posted Monday after he appeared in court and entered a not guilty to plea to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. As he walked out of jail, wearing his blue down coat, Kelly was swarmed by photogs and reporters. Although Kelly’s out, he’s staring down another deadline. TMZ broke the story … he has to pay about $160k in back child support to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly, by March 6. If he doesn’t, it’s right back to County lockup. The Kelly sources tell us he plans to make arrangements to pay the child support by next week, so he can focus on his criminal defense … and avoid jail.

[From TMZ]

The fact that all of this is going down in Cook County (Chicago) and the fact that Michael Avenatti – Stormy Daniels’ now-disgraced lawyer – is part of the campaign against Kelly is making me nervous. I hope the prosecution has all of their legal ducks in a row and this doesn’t become The Avenatti Show, just like I hope that the Chicago legal system can handle this whole thing. That being said, the dam broke. Even if this case falls apart, I would be willing to bet that they’ll get another chance to legally prosecute him.