Hailee Steinfeld in Elie Saab at the VF Oscar Party: one of the worst?

Elie Saab dresses so many women for red carpets, and I usually really like their looks. They’re princessy, feminine and lovely. At this year’s Oscars they dressed Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Hudson and Julia Roberts. At the Vanity Fair Oscar party there were at least four more women in Elie Saab, to varying results. First let’s start with Hailee Steinfeld. This is a pink muppet ostrich floof of a dress with gold splotches but she looks like she’s having fun for it. Still look at her pointy lucite heels.

Cobie Smulders fared better in her sparkly sea green Elie Saab and I like how formfitting it is, but the bottom is sheer-ish and you can see granny panties underneath.

Newlywed Priyanka Chopra had on a black princess dress with a deep v-neck tuxedo top and big tulle skirt dotted with sequins. This is too many dresses at once and again the skirt is see through. That’s not necessary.

Michelle Yeoh changed into a second Elie Saab last night, I loved the first dress she wore as a presenter. The dress she chose for the party was a bit tacky with gold leaf appliques and a tulle skirt. Also, why does that dress need a velvet collar? She deserves better but at least she didn’t wear this to the ceremony.

Heidi Klum does not deserve better, she is the epitome of tacky, and her Elie Saab dress was worse than Hailee’s. It’s got ostrich poof sleeves, an ostrich skirt, the top has her bits strategically covered by silver and black embroidered crap and there’s a train with more of that junk on it. Heidi knows and she is embracing it.