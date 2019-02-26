Hailee Steinfeld in Elie Saab at the VF Oscar Party: one of the worst?

Embed from Getty Images
Elie Saab dresses so many women for red carpets, and I usually really like their looks. They’re princessy, feminine and lovely. At this year’s Oscars they dressed Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Hudson and Julia Roberts. At the Vanity Fair Oscar party there were at least four more women in Elie Saab, to varying results. First let’s start with Hailee Steinfeld. This is a pink muppet ostrich floof of a dress with gold splotches but she looks like she’s having fun for it. Still look at her pointy lucite heels.
Cobie Smulders fared better in her sparkly sea green Elie Saab and I like how formfitting it is, but the bottom is sheer-ish and you can see granny panties underneath.
Newlywed Priyanka Chopra had on a black princess dress with a deep v-neck tuxedo top and big tulle skirt dotted with sequins. This is too many dresses at once and again the skirt is see through. That’s not necessary.
Michelle Yeoh changed into a second Elie Saab last night, I loved the first dress she wore as a presenter. The dress she chose for the party was a bit tacky with gold leaf appliques and a tulle skirt. Also, why does that dress need a velvet collar? She deserves better but at least she didn’t wear this to the ceremony.
Heidi Klum does not deserve better, she is the epitome of tacky, and her Elie Saab dress was worse than Hailee’s. It’s got ostrich poof sleeves, an ostrich skirt, the top has her bits strategically covered by silver and black embroidered crap and there’s a train with more of that junk on it. Heidi knows and she is embracing it.
photos credit: WENN and Getty
Most of the time see through skirts are tacky. Why would you wanna show your granny panties? It is not even sexy. Can you imagine a male actor coming to oscars with see thorugh pants? I wonder why that doesn’t happen…
I’ve never been a fan of Cobie but she looks drop dead gorgeous here – styling and gown.
I sort of like Hailee’s. I mean, it’s weird. But I kind of like that it’s weird, and so bright and fun. I think someone older wouldn’t be able to pull it off as easily – but for her age range it looks fine.
I’m not sure what’s going on with Priyanka lately – I used to think she was incredibly pretty. There’s something that’s been ‘off’ about her for a while now. I don’t know if it’s the direction she’s been taking her makeup/hair, if she’s gotten some minor tweaks, or what. But there’s just something missing, I guess. It might be because she looks like she’s going to prom a lot lately? The hair mixed with the kinds of gowns she’s been choosing. I don’t know – something just seems different.
Michelle still looks pretty good, though. I sort of like the general idea of the dress, but not the execution. Maybe if it didn’t have the sleeves and the collar it’d have worked better.
Heidi is just the worst dress of this group, no question. She dresses so ridiculously most of the time. It seems to usually be a case of editing being needed. Take away a few elements and she’d have looked okay. Her boy toy fiance is a handsome guy, though. He’s about 8 months older than I am, though I find he looks a bit older than 29.
Priyanka’s neck is really swollen, her face too. Thyroid problems, I guess?
Haile and Heidi’s are terrible, but I like the others. I generally like Elie Saab too.
Remember how the 80s were the WORST for fashion? Crazy shoulder pads, thick baggy fabrics, bright neon colours? Well it looks like our kids will be cowering in shame for decades over the ’20s — they are shaping up to be really hugely embarrassing. The clear plastic shoes, the peplums, the ruffles, the mullet dresses, and the granny panties. How do they not see how terrible they look?
Our 90s are going to be the golden age like the 20s was for our parents. The last time anyone looked attractive.
I think the dress actually works on Haillee. It’s a mini dress, so the floof is not overpowering, and she is young enough to get away with it.
How can a train on a mini-dress make any kind of sense?