Angelina Jolie ‘granted Brad Pitt a lengthy stint with their kids’ this summer

Back in May, Angelina Jolie moved herself and her six kids to Albuquerque, New Mexico while she filmed Those Who Wish Me Dead. She was spotted arriving in NM via a private jet mid-May, and by the end of May, paparazzi had gotten photos of the Jolie-Pitt brood out and about in Albuquerque. On July 2nd, the Albuquerque Journal reported that Angelina had already wrapped on Those Who Wish Me Dead, which would mean that principal filming lasted about seven or eight weeks, which I believe. TWWMD isn’t some big-budget spectacular, it’s a smaller film directed by Taylor Sheridan, and while I bet the shoot was grueling, I also bet it was over within two months.
There were lowkey reports from Entertainment Tonight and other outlets about how Angelina “took the kids” for the summer and how Brad had to fight to see them or whatever. I think Angelina was still honoring whatever visitation they had already worked out. The kids apparently did go back to LA for some weekends, and in June, ET reported that Brad might go to New Mexico to see them. As I said though, the filming has wrapped. Angelina was just in Paris for about a week after filming wrapped. So what is this dumb sh-t from The Sun?
Brad Pitt has won a major breakthrough in his messy divorce from Angelina Jolie, after she let him spend the summer with their six children while she works on a film. The former couple, who have Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne together, have been at war since they split in September 2016 — with most arguments being over the custody of their sizeable brood.
But I can reveal Angelina has finally relented and has granted Brad a lengthy stint with their kids. It is the longest amount of time he’ll have spent with them since their messy break up.
A source said: “Angelina is going to be spending a lot of the summer filming Those Who Wish Me Dead, so she reached out to Brad and offered him the chance to look after the children. This is a massive step for them and the children, who have only had limited time with Brad since the break-up. It feels like a really positive move all round and Brad is over the moon. He’s invited his parents, Jane and William, to stay with them at his mansion in LA so they can have some proper family time together.”
Brad and his team have been running to The Sun with weird stories and nonsensical exclusives for several years now. The Sun “broke” the story about Brad and Charlize Theron too (which she shut down), and they had bizarre exclusives about Neri Oxman (which she halfway shut down and then she married her boyfriend) and The Sun is always reporting weird sh-t about Angelina wanting Brad back. My point? It’s weird that they didn’t do this story a couple of months ago, when it might have been relevant. But as I said, Angelina has already wrapped on the movie. Now, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Brad had the kids for a week while she was in Paris. I guess that was the point of the story – Brad wanted us to know that three years after the plane incident, he’s actually getting a whole week with his youngest children. I bet Maddox and Pax weren’t around though.
The story is so obviously made up that I am even doubting Pitt leaked it. It doesn’t even make him look good, as if his time with the kids is still depending on her wishes. His fans claim he has equal custody.
Not to mention that as soon as he gets the kids for a longer period he calls his mommy for help.
But the thing is all the obvious stories that the sun has written in the last 3 years have clearly come from Pitt’s team. Yeah those stories don’t necessarily make him look good but giving the circumstances it’s hard even for tabloids to make him look good. What those stories do is muddy the truth and try to put a positive spin on his absence from those kid’s lives. Also those stories put Angie on a bad light which is what he’s going for since the plane incident.
Brad Pitt is trash and a deadbeat father. It doesn’t matter how many times he pays the Sun to write delusional lies about Angelina and her kids. He missed the twins birthday to spend the day doing press for his latest movie and partying away with his friends.🤢
Good for him
His face is so barftastic to me. I cannot believe I used to think he was hot. Now I’m like, Brad Pitt=sleaze ball. 🤮🤦♀️
Parental Alienation
Agree – Brad is totally alienating himself from the children by not being there for them or even spending their birthdays with them.
Pr move from Brad’s side as his movie is releasing next week.
What is going with their divorce?
I’m not really a fan of his but love Angelina, I have this feeling that these 2 will not divorce. I don’t want a family to break up and if they can fix things great. But ugh this man is trash he behaviour of the last 3yrs has just been the worst. Attending his ex wife Bday was the icing on the cake for me
They are divorced. They bifurcated the resolution of community property and assets which is still being settled. This is very common in high asset divorce. I also found it weird that he attended her b-day party and even weirder that she invited him. I’m good friends with my ex but we had children together and I’ve known him all my life. Aniston and Pitt only knew each other 6 years before he fell in love with Jolie while filming MMS. Not much of a track record.
He had time to attend his ex wife’s birthday party but not a single one of his 6 children’s birthdays in 3 years?
That was the last straw for me as well.
Did Jolie invite him to celebrate at a family party and he refused? Or vice versa? Or do they both celebrate their children’s birthdays separately? I wouldn’t know. How do you?
Every story about this family is made up. This one doesn’t even make sense. Considering Jolie moved ONE MILE from Pitt’s Briarcliff compound a couple of years ago, I am sure it was so that they could share custody. I am sure Jolie is equitable and fair when dealing with co-parenting her children.
I’m so happy that he is getting to spend more time with the kids. Divorce is rough and if they are finally able to find a way to make it work then I’m happy for all of them. He seems like a good dad.
It seems Jolie has stopped doing parental alienation.That’s nice
what is going on with him. Is he playing some kind of mind games with the press or is he just devious . The pics with him flashing the family tattoo on his arm which looks like it was even darkened. No pics with him and his kids for 3 years! This new artsy, grundge look and his out and about at all the so called hip Hollywood parties and art shows. I am not sure what image he is trying to portray but it is just strange. JMO
Has she still got her birth coordinates on her arm? I can still see seven lines in that photo of her tattoo?
I guess you can think of it as a memory of times gone, but I did think she would have it lasered