Angelina Jolie ‘granted Brad Pitt a lengthy stint with their kids’ this summer

Back in May, Angelina Jolie moved herself and her six kids to Albuquerque, New Mexico while she filmed Those Who Wish Me Dead. She was spotted arriving in NM via a private jet mid-May, and by the end of May, paparazzi had gotten photos of the Jolie-Pitt brood out and about in Albuquerque. On July 2nd, the Albuquerque Journal reported that Angelina had already wrapped on Those Who Wish Me Dead, which would mean that principal filming lasted about seven or eight weeks, which I believe. TWWMD isn’t some big-budget spectacular, it’s a smaller film directed by Taylor Sheridan, and while I bet the shoot was grueling, I also bet it was over within two months.

There were lowkey reports from Entertainment Tonight and other outlets about how Angelina “took the kids” for the summer and how Brad had to fight to see them or whatever. I think Angelina was still honoring whatever visitation they had already worked out. The kids apparently did go back to LA for some weekends, and in June, ET reported that Brad might go to New Mexico to see them. As I said though, the filming has wrapped. Angelina was just in Paris for about a week after filming wrapped. So what is this dumb sh-t from The Sun?

Brad Pitt has won a major breakthrough in his messy divorce from Angelina Jolie, after she let him spend the summer with their six children while she works on a film. The former couple, who have Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne together, have been at war since they split in September 2016 — with most arguments being over the custody of their sizeable brood. But I can reveal Angelina has finally relented and has granted Brad a lengthy stint with their kids. It is the longest amount of time he’ll have spent with them since their messy break up. A source said: “Angelina is going to be spending a lot of the summer filming Those Who Wish Me Dead, so she reached out to Brad and offered him the chance to look after the children. This is a massive step for them and the children, who have only had limited time with Brad since the break-up. It feels like a really positive move all round and Brad is over the moon. He’s invited his parents, Jane and William, to stay with them at his mansion in LA so they can have some proper family time together.”

[From The Sun]

Brad and his team have been running to The Sun with weird stories and nonsensical exclusives for several years now. The Sun “broke” the story about Brad and Charlize Theron too (which she shut down), and they had bizarre exclusives about Neri Oxman (which she halfway shut down and then she married her boyfriend) and The Sun is always reporting weird sh-t about Angelina wanting Brad back. My point? It’s weird that they didn’t do this story a couple of months ago, when it might have been relevant. But as I said, Angelina has already wrapped on the movie. Now, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Brad had the kids for a week while she was in Paris. I guess that was the point of the story – Brad wanted us to know that three years after the plane incident, he’s actually getting a whole week with his youngest children. I bet Maddox and Pax weren’t around though.