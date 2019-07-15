Kim Cattrall will ‘never’ do another ‘Sex & the City’ movie, but did she shade SJP?

Throughout much of the fall of 2017 through March-April 2018, one of the biggest stories in gossip was truly about a beef between Sex and the City actresses. The show has been over for 15 years and the two movies were utter trash, but it looked like Sarah Jessica Parker wanted to make a third (terrible) movie and she tried to bully Kim Cattrall into signing on yet again so that Samantha could have the worst and most humiliating storyline. There was a bitchy back-and-forth between Cattrall and SJP and I remain firmly Team Cattrall. At this point, I hope everyone has just moved on and I hope everybody realizes that a third film would be terrible. But people are still asking Kim about it!
They say ‘never say never’, but Kim Cattrall has now made it clear she will ‘never’ partake in Sex and the City 3. The 62-year-old beauty, who played the much loved character of Samantha Jones, confirmed on Sunday that she would never be returning to the franchise, taking a slight jab at known enemy, Sarah Jessica Parker. Speaking with Mail Online, the beauty made light of her ongoing feud, even hinting the 54-year-old wasn’t a ‘good person’.
When asked if there was any chance she’d appear in another Sex and the City movie, she replied ‘Never. It’s a no from me,’ without any hesitation.
‘You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.’
I wouldn’t say Kim is being shady – we all know what she’s talking about and she answers the question directly, saying NO of course she’s never going to do another SATC movie. And the lesson from most bad jobs is to “work with good people.” Even if SJP had never bullied or maligned Kim as they were filming, SJP and all of her little minions definitely ganged up on Kim last year, and for what? It was like they were trying to publicly shame Kim for… simply not wanting to put herself in a bad work situation, with a sh-tty script and a terrible storyline.
Love her response. It’s short, honest, to the point. She’s done. If it were SJP answering the question she would be blabbing on and on. Kim is at an age where she knows what she wants and she’s happy with it.
I recently rewatched some of the earlier seasons and the quality of the show (scripts etc..) went down hill when SJP became a producer. It very quickly became the whiney Carrie show where the other characters were just background. That’s when I stopped watching, it became boring and repetitive.
I love Kim and good for her for standing up for herself. SJP has never been a nice person.
Exactly! The first season was a little grittier and more honest. Then it became all about SJP, and everything in the story had to flatter her—the clothes, the male characters throwing themselves at Carrie. I was a huge fan and now I can’t watch it. Kim always carried herself well, even when the plot lines were embarrassing or ridiculous.
Which season did she start producing it?
Andrea—according to IMDB by the the third season she was a producer, then “co-executive producer,” then sole executive producer for the last two seasons.
Great response. You do you Kim. Another SATC movie is not something anyone is really clamoring for anyway, after the disaster that was the second one (the first one was pretty bad too, but nothing compared to the second one).
Team Kim. That’s all I’ve got.
Kim Cattrall’s role spiraled into a cartoon character once SJP took over so she’s entirely justified in refusing to be bullied into another sh*tty movie. SJP can take her “poor little me” act and shove it.
and as SJP mopes around NYC, people inquire “what’s with the long face?”
SJP is bitter she’s not making money. She thought she could bully her way. But it backfired because Kim refused to back down. No woman should be forced to work a job against her will.