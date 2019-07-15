Irina Shayk covers Bazaar Digital: ‘Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course’

Irina Shayk covers the latest “digital issue” of Harper’s Bazaar. This is her first interview and editorial since the split with Bradley Cooper. Remember how everyone was trying to make their split some huge, scandalous thing? Yeah, I’m glad that the forced scandal sort of died down. No one was buying it. As for Irina, she sounds…fine. Maybe a little bit sad, but she’s a tough Russian woman and I’ve really become a fan over the past year. She’s not drowning in insecurities or very fancy or precious about anything. She actually seems quite normal and down-to-earth. You can read the full Bazaar piece here. Some highlights:
On marriage: “Everyone looks at it differently. Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”
She understands why people are interested in her personal life: “I think it’s just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it. There’s a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It’s curiosity I guess.”
She’d love an old-school romance. “Nobody’s sending letters to anyone anymore. I really believe if you go for dinner with somebody, you don’t have to send them a text or keep them updated on Instagram message. You freaking pick up the phone, call and say, ‘Let’s have dinner.’” But ditch the roses. “Every time people send me flowers, I’m like, just send me a tomato plant!” she said.
She’s not perfect: “I’m not perfect. I have bad skin days and bad hair days. Sometimes I don’t look like a model. I’m just a real human being.”
Why they named their daughter Lea de Seine: Her grandmother’s name is Galina, which apparently inspired Lea’s first name. The Victoria’s Secret model also explained, “The second part is the Seine, like the river in Paris.” As Shayk regularly walks runways all over the globe, it’s fitting that her daughter’s name draws inspiration from both an important family member and one of the most vibrant cities in the world. Elaborating on her grandmother’s influence, Shayk said, “My father’s mother was one of the strongest women in my life… it was really inspiring to grow up in a women’s family because you learn so much from the strong women in your life.” And in tribute to her grandmother, Shayk has the name Galina tattooed on her ankle, so that “she’s always with me.”
I love it when celebrities admit that they totally understand the interest in their personal lives. It IS curiosity, and it IS human nature. Most people are curious about other people’s lives, and these are the stories we tell ourselves to relate to each other, to empathize and warn and educate and judge. Gossip = storytelling and curiosity. Also: I too miss the time when people wrote letters. Not even love letters – although that would be lovely – but just old-fashioned LETTERS. Last thing: yeah, I’m starting to think that Irina wanted to marry B-Coop and he didn’t want that.
I find her so breathtakingly stunning and interesting to look at.
Yes, she seems pretty down to earth…but what did they do to her upper lip in the cover pic? Maybe it was a light effect during the photo shoot or the make up but i had to do a double take of it. 🤔 it looks so out of proportion compared to the other pics.
I like her more and more every time I read about her, and she is one of the most beautiful women in the industry right now.
It is amazing how when Cooper’s partners become his ex partners , they become more interesting.
And I believe that the next guy Irina starts dating is the one she is going to marry.
I hope she finds a sweet French man to marry who will love her and respect her the way she deserves. And I hope Bradley ends up living with his mom forever.
Just here to say I think Galina is a really pretty name. So are Lea and Irina for that matter.
She’s really beautiful. But it seems that they elongated her neck in the top photo and that looks odd. The second photo is more normal looking.