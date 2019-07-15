Will Smith tells son Jaden on his 21st birthday how proud he is of him

Hecate posted a fantastic story last Wednesday about Jaden Smith launching his I Love You Restaurant, a food truck that gives free vegan food to homeless people in Los Angeles. Jaden’s newest endeavor came just days after his 21st birthday on July 5, and the release of his album, ERYS. Proud dad, Will Smith, posted on Instagram about both projects, and made a silly and sweet speech to his son at Jaden’s 21st birthday party:

The Smith family recently gathered in Malibu, California, for Jaden’s birthday for a celebration during which they shared birthday toasts of tequila shots, with sister Willow and half-brother Trey Smith as well as mom Jada Pinkett-Smith, and a birthday cake as the patriarch imparted some wise words for his youngest son. “I’ll tell you something my father told me on my 21st birthday. Never break two laws at one time. Because you increase your chances exponentially of getting caught for both. So only break one law at a time,” the 50-year-old actor joked. “I’m really proud of you, just the way that you’ve grown in the past few years is what parents hope for. You take it seriously to contribute to the human family. You just make us proud every single day. So, here’s to your 21st birthday today, and here’s to you being a full grown man.”

Will Smith posted a video of party preparations and some of Jaden’s party itself, including his speech, that’s above. The singing begins around 4:50, and is followed by Jaden blowing out the candles on his cake and Will’s speech, which is by turns joke-filled and serious. He ends it by telling Jaden, “But keep doing you; keep doing you, man,” and reiterates that he and Jada are proud of Jaden and love him. Jaden definitely seems to be “contribut[ing] to the human family” with his newest project, as well as his work through JUST Water, a company that responsibly sources and bottles spring water, which Hecate also wrote about in her post. Jaden recently donated one of its portable filtration systems, The Water Box, to Flint, Michigan, to provide residents with clean water. As Hecate and commenters noted, Jaden is using his privilege to take on some great humanitarian work. Good for him. I hope this next year is great for him, personally and professionally.