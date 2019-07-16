Laura Dern & Bradley Cooper were spotted at lunch together, just a work thing, right?

Bradley Cooper & Laura Dern Enjoy Lunch in N.Y.C., Plus Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton, Katherine Schwarzenegger and More https://t.co/0z9HbOYI7m
So this happened. Laura Dern, who has been divorced from Ben Harper since 2013, popped out with Bradley Cooper for lunch in New York. We don’t have the photos, but you can see them here. When I saw the pics, I found them, let’s say – convenient. As Kaiser has said, Bradley seems to want his breakup with Irina Shayk to get a little more attention and now he’s “caught” out in New York with a star in the very popular Big Little Lies 2. But the pics don’t actually look staged or intentional. And with Laura walking behind him, I don’t think they are looking for any kind of assumptions to be made about them.
So then I thought it was a project. Bradley likes to hang out with his proteges prior to projects. But Laura certainly doesn’t need Bradley’s mentorship. Plus, with just a quick glance at Laura’s IMDb, it doesn’t look like any of their projects overlap. But the Daily Mail said Laura and Bradley are very good friends and go way back. I had no idea. In this case, it makes perfect sense. Laura was probably just lending support to her old friend who is going through a rough time. And actually, now that I look at the photos again, they do look like two friends arguing about the fastest way to get to their lunch restaurant. If Laura’s dress seems familiar, by the way, her daughter, Jaya, was photographed wearing the same one to Zoe Kravitz’s wedding. They both looked really cute in it – it’s a good dress.
And speaking of Laura’s old friends, did anyone here know that Laura was once roommates with blink-and-you-miss-her Democratic Presidential nominee Michelle Williamson? When she was 17 and a freshman at UCLA, Laura roomed with Michelle for a very brief period. What I don’t know is why. But maybe Michelle will ask Laura to be her VP?
Here’s the only shot I could find of Bradley and Laura together from the 2014 Golden Globes with Laura’s dad Bruce Dern. It’s not a great shot but they do look like people who have been comfortable together for some time.
Laura and Bradley are old friends, I really don’t think there’s anything more to it. A couple months back there were photos of her over at his and Irina’s house in LA hanging out with them and their daughters were there too (obviously this was before the split.) I think that’s all there is to it. Jennifer Garner was also photographed hanging out with him the day before these pics were taken, so really, I think his friends are just rallying around him right now and being there the way friends do when you’re going through a split.
The candidate is Marianne Williamson (aka the love harnesser), not Michelle!
Nah he is not her type since he is single and she likes her men to already be in relationships.
I really don’t think there is anything going on with these two. I am just going by the photos and the way that they are dressed. That is not a couple who is going out on a date or even running errands together. He is dressed like a pre-teen getting ready for school to start again back in 1999.
her dress is too busy for me.
Fitting description of Cooper’s style lately.
I ship it – even while knowing it’s total fantasy
She has the acting cachet to make him more credible, if he really wants that directing Oscar – he should write a movie for her and spin the whole “muse” narrative better, this time.
Hollywood actors lunching with companions (famous or not) seem to go like this for the tabloids:
When she’s in her twenties = (potential) love interest.
When she’s not = work lunch.