Emma Stone & Brad Pitt are circling Damien Chazelle’s 1920s-Hollywood movie

Do you ever look back on La La Land and think “REALLY??” Don’t get me wrong – if it had been recognized by critics and the Academy for what it was – a mid-budget, sweet little musical romance – I would feel a lot better about La La Land. But the hype for that movie, my lord. It grimly marched into the awards season, gathering steam and becoming “the favorite,” until Faye Dunaway called the wrong film title and it actually turned out that people loved Moonlight too. Anyway, my point is that La La Land was white nonsense (I said what I said) and that white nonsense would have been more palatable if people didn’t act like Damien Chazelle was Movie Jesus for writing and directing a movie where a white character explained jazz to black musicians. I could rant about this for hours! But I won’t.
In any case, the big story is that Chazelle has written a new script and he’ll be directing it too. He apparently wants to reunite with his La La leading lady, Emma Stone, who won an Oscar for that dumbass role (I said what I said). And Emma’s name isn’t the only one being bandied about: Brad Pitt is apparently “circling” the project too:
Several studios are lining up for Babylon, a script that Damien Chazelle has written to direct as his next film. I’m told that Lionsgate, which distributed the 14 Oscar-nominated La La Land, is considered the frontrunner to land a project described to me as an original drama that is set in period Hollywood at a shifting moment when the business was turning from silents to talkies. Emma Stone, who along with Chazelle won an Oscar for her work in La La Land, is circling to star. Sources said the film is a bold auteur piece with a significant budget and that other studios are in the mix. Rumor was Chazelle had written another musical, but I’m told that is not the case here.
I can add that Brad Pitt also is circling Babylon, the early-Hollywood period drama that is likely to reteam La La Land filmmaker Damien Chazelle with Emma Stone. Sources confirm that Pitt also is in the mix, though neither he nor Stone has made a commitment. I’ve also heard that Babylon is a drama that mixes real and fictional characters and is solidly in the R-rated category. Pitt is about to open opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in the Quentin Tarantino-directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It’s one of the most impressive screen turns for Pitt in a long time.
“An original drama that is set in period Hollywood at a shifting moment when the business was turning from silents to talkies.” Singin’ in the Rain says hi. The Artist says hello as well. F. Scott Fitzerald would also like a word! No, I mean of course Chazelle will openly show his inspirations and it seems clear – just from the description and the title – that he’s leaning into the Roaring-20s-Hollywood inspos from F. Scott and Singin’ In the Rain and more. My fear is that this could be some kind of love story between Brad Pitt and Emma Stone though. What will it be, Brad’s Charlie Chaplin-lite falls in love with a beautiful young “talkie” actress? I hope not. One more thing: I hope Hollywood understands that they don’t have to go to Emma and Jennifer Lawrence with EVERY SCRIPT.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, WENN.
I truly don’t get her appeal. Don’t get me wrong, she seems like a nice enough person. As an actress, though, I’ve never found her terribly compelling.
Agreed, I don’t find her a good actress at all. She also annoys me off screen, so I could be biased. I feel like everything is Emma, Jennifer, or Margot lately.
I’m not a fan either. I find her vaguely annoying on screen. I cant my finger on what it is. In The Favourite, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Coleman both acted circles around her.
I really liked her in Zombieland, but that’s it. I don’t find her annoying, but I expected a lot more out of her after that one and she’s really just fallen flat.
I thought he was retiring? Or is that a lie he’s using again to get people to pay attention to him and give him an Oscar before he retires.
He’s rolling out Pr moves for the Oscar campaign already..
Apparently he was spotted making out with someone at universal studios 🤣🤣🤣🤣
He allegedly had his kids or someone’s kids with him.
Pix to come shortly.
I don’t like either of them, so…not one I’d see.
A word has not even been put to celluloid and I am already rolling my eyes.
Everything about this movie screams Oscar bait.
I cannot watch another film where a young woman falls a man 30 years older then her
Well it’s old Hollywood, the main couples in movies were men in their 50’s and their mid-20’s leading ladies. So yeah this is happening.
Lol. No. I hated La La Land… the only good parts were when they were fighting and they stopped those scenes dead with college-film-student dramatic close-ups of their faces.
And yes, I bet this is a love story between the two. Given Emma and Brad don’t have great singing or dancing skills, can we assume it’s not a musical? Or will it be another shoehorned effort at hitting the marks but not really being good at it?
Eh, not impressed. If Damien wanted to do it right, he should team up with Baz Luhrmann. The updated Great Gatsby brought some fantastic visuals.
As for Pitt, I finally saw Meet Joe Black for the first time over the weekend and thought it was Horrible!!! I don’t know what was most offensive about that movie: the plot, his bleached out hair, or his acting. His face has been his saving grace, but even that is starting to fade.
Oh, but Brad Pitt getting hit by a bus makes Meet Joe Black cinema gold.
That was a really terrible movie.
so, Pitt is literally almost twice her age.
not that I’d have much interest in this film anyway, but putting these two together as romantic interests for each other?…GTFO. Father/daughter I’d buy…but I still wouldn’t see this.
It doesn’t say they’re romantic interests anywhere in the article.
I am here for the criticism for La La Land. We saw it several months after the Oscars, and I was just like…..this is it? It was cute and fun and sweet and a fun way of telling the story, but it did not deserve all the awards and Emma Stone def did not deserve Best Actress for it. Talk about overhyped.
Because of my feelings for La La Land, I just cant get excited or even interested in even the idea of this new movie at all.
I tried to watch it, since so many people I know were like “oh, it’s SO great!”.
like, I tried a few times. but I found it to be so, so boring.
Ryan Gosling is so pretty, but even that couldn’t get me to stick with the film.
I enjoyed it, but in no way thought it should be showered with awards.
Emma winning for it too seems wrong.
I Love it
One of the most anticipated of the next years already.
The opening scene of LLL was great but it was all downhill from there.