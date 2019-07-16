Cyndi Lauper stepped on a bee during a show, kept singing as she pulled out the stinger



I’ve never been stung by a bee. *knocks on wood* I am terrified that I’m going to get stung eventually, and will have a bad reaction and be unable to quickly get help. Maybe that’s completely irrational, but the longer my “sting-free” streak goes on, the more nervous I get when I think about it, and reading this story about Cyndi Lauper makes me a tad anxious. On Friday, she had an unfortunate encounter with a bee while performing in her first of two nights of shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles: She got stung while singing “She Bop.” A true professional, Cyndi pulled out the stinger out and kept singing. People has more and the video is above:

Cyndi Lauper‘s performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday was interrupted by one pesky little buzzer. The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony winner, 66, was halfway through singing her 1983 classic “She Bop” when she stepped on a bee and suffered a nasty sting on the bottom of her left foot. “I messed with the danger zone and I GOT STUNG!” Lauper teased on Instagram, captioning a video of the incident. “Maybe the nuns were right after all.” In the clip, Lauper — dressed in a two-piece suit — can be seen inspecting the bottom of her bare foot while still singing the catchy lyrics to “She Bop.” Afterward, she explains what happened to the audience. “The bee’s dead on the floor,” she says. Stumbling around, Lauper asks for a stool. “I’m tough but … really?” she says, hinting that she’s in pain. “Is it supposed to hurt if you get stung by a bee? Well, that sucks.” Throughout it all, Lauper appeared to maintain a good sense of humor. “I mean, that poor b-stard, he’s worse off than me,” she says in the video, walking over to inspect the insect. “Yeah, he’s really dead. But you just had to bite me before you [went], huh?”

[From People]

I feel really bad for Cyndi; if you watch the video that she posted on Instagram, it’s obvious that she’s in pain after getting stung. (And because she asked whether getting stung is “supposed to hurt,” clearly, she also had been a member of the “No Stings” club until Friday night.) I’m glad that she didn’t have a severe reaction to the bee sting, though, and was able to keep performing. She posted a fun picture with Charro on Sunday, so she seems to be doing OK, though I wouldn’t be surprised if she decides to wear shoes at future shows!

