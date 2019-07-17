The Duke & Duchess of Sussex made Time’s ‘Most Influential People on the Internet’ list

Time Magazine has compiled their now-annual list of “the 25 most influential people on the internet.” When the meteor comes, at least we’ll have spent our last moments on earth evaluating people’s influence online, right? No, it’s just… whatever, a listicle on the internet to show who’s important and buzzy on the internet. The reason why this year’s list is getting so much attention is because Time Magazine included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Other influential internet people include (according to Time): Donald Trump, BTS, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, James Charles, Yashar Ali and Jameela Jamil. You can see the full list here. Here’s the Sussex writeup:

The British royal family is a notoriously tight-knit institution. So when Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launched an independent social media account on Instagram in April, @SussexRoyal, it was bound to make waves. The handle reached 1 million followers in its first six hours, a platform record. (It’s since accrued 9.1 million.) While baby photos are among @SussexRoyal’s draws, most posts are dedicated to the pair’s work as royals. Each month, in an effort to highlight advocates and organizations focusing on issues such as climate change and mental health awareness, the account rotates the users it follows—a savvy strategy that has driven headlines. The Sussexes’ forward-thinking, cause-oriented approach to social media fits neatly with other ways they are establishing their identity beyond the crown. In June, the palace confirmed that the couple will be departing the Royal Foundation, which was started by Prince Harry and Prince William in 2009, to launch their own, separate charitable organization.

[From Time]

Basically, Meg and Harry made the list because they’re good at Instagram. Which is legit – they ARE good at Instagram. They’re so good at Instagram that even Kensington Palace has taken note and started not-so-subtly copying parts of the Sussexes’ social media strategy. Meaning, the Sussexes are affecting change on several different levels – they’re actually raising money for charity and drawing attention to more organizations AND they’re changing the way the Future King And Future Queen approach their jobs and their presence online too.