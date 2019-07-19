Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker got married

Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker eloped in Santa Barbara on Wednesday! I am unreasonably happy for them and I didn’t even know they were dating. That’s on me for not paying attention because they’ve been engaged for almost a year and have been dating since 2015. The pair met while working on Transparent, but didn’t couple up for almost a year after they met. Now, the two both have roles on The Handmaid’s Tale, although they have no scenes together. Bradley plays Commander Lawrence, with whom June currently lives, and Amy plays Mrs. McKenzie, the woman to whom June’s daughter Hannah (now Agnes) was placed after she was abducted. I’m only giving all that detail because here is how Bradley announced it on Twitter:

Aw, it’s such a nice photo, they look so content. And I love they included their dogs, Otis and Izzy. I’ll bet it killed Bradley not to include his new, rescued kitten in the ceremony. Have you seen his Twitter pics of that little thing? OMG – talk about your daily ounce of joy.

Amy announced it on Instagram with another Handmaid’s reference:

Of Bradley. #eloped

I think the ‘Of Bradley’ hasthag is cute but let’s not make any mistake, Amy is bad@$$ and wouldn’t be Of anyone. Maybe a wife, most likely one of the Swiss delegates.

This is a second marriage for both. Amy was married to journalist Jackson Lynch and Bradley was married to actress Jane Kaczmarek for 17 years. Both Kaiser and I remember that split, it was so surprising, and sad. Jane seemed devastated by it, but they spoke so respectfully of each other, I don’t think there was a “bad guy” in their case. Jane has since moved on, by the way. And she still says Bradley is a great guy so I hope she can be happy for his marriage as well.

There aren’t many more details from the wedding, which is why one elopes, I imagine. They look wonderful together and both are doing really quality stuff in their careers, plus they have his three kids and their fur babies so I’m sure they will have a long and happy life together.

But seriously, not that’s she’s all loved up with the commander, she needs to give Hannah back to June so we can end this nonsense and destroy Gilead.

Congrats to Bradley and Amy!

Photo credit: Twitter, Instagram and Getty Images

3 Responses to “Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker got married”

  1. terra says:
    July 19, 2019 at 7:09 am

    My West Wing fangirl heart is very happy for them, but those kitten pictures are everything.

    We found a mama cat with five newborn kittens on our back patio nearly a year ago and brought them inside. We’d been thinking of getting a cat for a while, so we thought, ‘okay, we’ll keep one and find the others homes.’ Well, long story short? We have three cats now.

    Reply
  2. Léna says:
    July 19, 2019 at 7:13 am

    Well, no idea they were dating and I don’t know much of their work, but they look like a cute couple and people who like dogs always have a bonus on my part

    Reply

