Katy Perry apologized for ‘her part’ in the Taylor Swift beef, when will Taylor?

When Taylor Swift first released the music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” there was of course a lot of conversation about the questionable (and borderline offensive) lyrical message, the conflation of Taylor’s critics to violent homophobes, the idea that Taylor was queerbaiting and trying to bandwagon on a now-popular issue (gay rights) after years of silence. But Taylor was of course happy to deflect all of those conversations and talk about Katy Perry. Katy also appears in the YNTCD video, and the video was the announcement that they had officially ended their beef. Taylor gave an interview at the time about how their beef had ended and how Katy had apologized to her, which in itself bothered me because Katy didn’t start the beef, Taylor did, and Taylor devoted years of her life to developing a Mean Girl clique to hate on Katy. But in addition to Taylor’s “we’re good, SHE apologized” comments, Taylor said this:
“We have been on really good terms for a while. But the first time we saw each other was at this party, and it was just very clear to both of us that everything was different. That we had grown up. That we had grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other. It just was really, really clear that we remembered how much we had in common. Both of us have been in a really good place for a while, but I don’t know if either of us knew if we were gonna talk about it publicly.”
“That we had grown up. That we had grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other.” Again, nothing is ever Taylor’s fault. Again, Taylor refuses to take ownership of her large part in STARTING the beef with Katy. The reason Taylor and Katy are friends now is because Katy was the bigger person, because Katy had grown up and Katy was the one who wanted an end to the beef. Which is what Katy said in an interview this week with The Kyle & Jackie Show. Katy told them:
“Well, it kind of was a process… I sent her a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for my part in all of it, when she started her Reputation tour. I just thought she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support. I realized how much we have in common and maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other,” she explained.
And once Perry came to the conclusion that it was time to become friends again, she approached Swift at a party in hopes that she would be interested in putting their rocky past behind them as well. “I just went up to her and I was like, ‘Hey, you know it’s been a long time and I think we’ve grown up a little bit and I just wanted to say I’m sorry and I’m really here for you and that I love you and I hope that we can be friends in the future.’”
According to Perry, she and Swift have a chance to be examples of kindness and love, and they weren’t able to be good examples of that while they were feuding. “I think that both her and I, we have influence to young people and especially young girls who are in this type of situation day in and day out at school,” she said. “It’s amazing that we’ve had this opportunity to change and I just hope that other people can learn from it too.”
I hope young girls do look at Katy’s whole vibe right now and see a role model and a good example. Katy’s not perfect at all, and she still says and does problematic sh-t, but Katy has also done a lot of growing up over the years. Katy has done work on herself, in therapy, through reflection, through political work and charity work, and that’s admirable too – that she knows she can change, and she wants to be a better person, and she wants to be an adult who isn’t part of some juvenile pop star beef. But it continues to be clear that Taylor only “forgave” Katy after Katy apologized – for “her part” as Katy said – repeatedly and kissed Taylor’s ass. Taylor has never and will never accept her role in the beef, or demonstrate this kind of growth.
Nothing is ever Darth Becky’s fault
How do we know she hasn’t apologized? I mean just because something didn’t happen on social media, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.
How about Taylor wil never admit to apologizing. Do you feel better now?
In this case, we have both parties telling us what happened and for once, they match. If Taylor had apologized, pne or both have mentioned it.
Never, Taylor Swift is the most bullied unfairly treated women in entertainment. Nay, THE WORLD!
I don’t understand how a woman who’s catalog is majority songs where she bullies people loudly, publicly and eternally on repeat managed to brand herself a victim of bullying and unfair treatment when any relationship she has tends to end on her writing a mean girl anthem about them then dancing gleefully to it in a music video.
I don’t understand how she has any friends or dates because I would be like “yeah, no thanks I’m not going to be the victim of your next song.”
Having her apologize would mean she admits shes wrong, which she won’t because she is the worst.
I’ll take a stab at it.
She’s pretty, white, skinny, and now, rich. She’s the American dream and a real life Mary Sue.
@DS9 She’s ALWAYS been rich, that’s why she’s never been the underdog. People from her high school have said she was a mean girl. She also dated guys, had a fancy car, had friends. Why do we continually let her get away with saying she’s still the victim?
Most of her friends truly believe she is their friend though, and so she will continue to dominate.
Taylor Swift will be on her death bed talking about how she fought against the haters, all odds and how unfair people were to her and yet she still prevailed! The mean ole world didn’t keep this fighter down…she is the WORST
Off topic, but is that a recent picture of Katy? I actually thought it was Kelly Clarkson on first glance. She looks gorgeous! I hated her pixie and this length and style is beautiful on her. The shade is also more flattering than the platinum. Her makeup is gorgeous- a lighter hand highlights how naturally beautiful she is. She looks healthy and happy.
Sorry to burst your bubble but…it’s a wig. 🤷🏽♀️ The pixie lives on.
Katy needs to get back to being a brunette…her skin and eyes popped and she just looked like an old school pin up beauty.