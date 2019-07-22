Duchess Kate took some adorable photos of Prince George for his sixth birthday

Prince George of Cambridge turns six years old today. He’s currently holidaying in Mustique with his parents and his grandparents (Carole and Michael Middleton). No bouncy castles or magicians, just sun and beaches and probably all kinds of island fun. To celebrate his birthday, the Duchess of Cambridge shared some personal photos she took of George. The photo above (with George in the green H&M polo) was actually taken in Mustique, probably in the past few days. The other two photos were taken in the gardens of Kensington Palace, and you can see that George is wearing the Nike-branded jersey for the English football team, aka the Three Lions. Prince William is president of the Football Association (although there were a few stories that William does next to nothing).

You can also see that George is losing his baby teeth! I wonder if he’ll keep the small gap in his front teeth – it would give him a very happy, sweet look as he grows up. Anyway, The Sun had more details on how large the Cambridges are living in Mustique:

The Sun can exclusively reveal the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge splashed the cash to stay at a £27,000-a-week villa. The five bedroom luxury holiday pad includes a kids’ room fitted with two bunk beds, a chef, butler, housekeeper and private garden. Kate and Wills are holidaying on the island with her family – which has been a favoured holiday destination for years. The kids have been staying in the children’s room which is decorated with whales on the walls, and comes complete with an elephant laundry basket. An island source said: “The Cambridges are staying at the newest villa on the island and is totally set up for a family. The kids who have stayed there before absolutely love the bunk beds and child friendly facilities. As the villa is fully staffed they can also ask for whatever they want, whenever they want.” Over-looking the ocean, the villa also includes an 18 metre infinity pool and al-fresco dining area to take in the views. The home was built in 2016 and is owned by property developer Andrew Dunn – a long-time pal of Prince William. The live in chef also provides a tailored menu to keep the entire family happy, with the brochure boasting: “The focus is on al fresco dining. With a choice of indoor and outdoor dining locations, and a trained chef, menus can be tailored to suit every taste and preference.”

Oh, William’s friend owns the property? I wonder if the Cambridges get a steep discount or maybe even the whole stay comped? As for the five bedrooms – one bedroom for the kids, one bedroom for Will & Kate, one bedroom for Carole and Mike? And what of the other two bedrooms, hm? Or do the married couples keep separate bedrooms on holiday? I don’t know. But one thing I do know is that the private chef, butler and housekeeper are an absolute necessity!! Why even bother going on vacation if you’re just going to cook for yourself and pick up after yourself?