Duchess Kate took some adorable photos of Prince George for his sixth birthday

Prince George of Cambridge turns six years old today. He’s currently holidaying in Mustique with his parents and his grandparents (Carole and Michael Middleton). No bouncy castles or magicians, just sun and beaches and probably all kinds of island fun. To celebrate his birthday, the Duchess of Cambridge shared some personal photos she took of George. The photo above (with George in the green H&M polo) was actually taken in Mustique, probably in the past few days. The other two photos were taken in the gardens of Kensington Palace, and you can see that George is wearing the Nike-branded jersey for the English football team, aka the Three Lions. Prince William is president of the Football Association (although there were a few stories that William does next to nothing).
You can also see that George is losing his baby teeth! I wonder if he’ll keep the small gap in his front teeth – it would give him a very happy, sweet look as he grows up. Anyway, The Sun had more details on how large the Cambridges are living in Mustique:
The Sun can exclusively reveal the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge splashed the cash to stay at a £27,000-a-week villa. The five bedroom luxury holiday pad includes a kids’ room fitted with two bunk beds, a chef, butler, housekeeper and private garden.
Kate and Wills are holidaying on the island with her family – which has been a favoured holiday destination for years. The kids have been staying in the children’s room which is decorated with whales on the walls, and comes complete with an elephant laundry basket.
An island source said: “The Cambridges are staying at the newest villa on the island and is totally set up for a family. The kids who have stayed there before absolutely love the bunk beds and child friendly facilities. As the villa is fully staffed they can also ask for whatever they want, whenever they want.”
Over-looking the ocean, the villa also includes an 18 metre infinity pool and al-fresco dining area to take in the views. The home was built in 2016 and is owned by property developer Andrew Dunn – a long-time pal of Prince William. The live in chef also provides a tailored menu to keep the entire family happy, with the brochure boasting: “The focus is on al fresco dining. With a choice of indoor and outdoor dining locations, and a trained chef, menus can be tailored to suit every taste and preference.”
Oh, William’s friend owns the property? I wonder if the Cambridges get a steep discount or maybe even the whole stay comped? As for the five bedrooms – one bedroom for the kids, one bedroom for Will & Kate, one bedroom for Carole and Mike? And what of the other two bedrooms, hm? Or do the married couples keep separate bedrooms on holiday? I don’t know. But one thing I do know is that the private chef, butler and housekeeper are an absolute necessity!! Why even bother going on vacation if you’re just going to cook for yourself and pick up after yourself?
Cute photos of George! I’m happy that the Cambridges are enjoying their vacation in peace. I only wish that the press was as kind to Harry and Meghan when they go on trips.
that photo of him laughing is stunning and the absolute cutest!
This is my favourite birthday pic of George & it is also the first Kate has taken of him on his birthday.
She might not be the most technical advanced photographer but there is something Kate captures of her children where you can see the pure joy that only a mother can capture!
Are Pippa and her husband (and baby) and James and his lady there too? Maybe that’s what the other two rooms are for.
The pictures are adorable and he looks so happy. Happy birthday George.
I will say say this, I hope Prince Charles was afforded time with his grandson too.
I’m sure Charles will spend all the time he can with George.
Charles is just a little busier than the Middleton grandparents.
I was hoping we would have a page solely dedicated to George’s birthday and the new pictures that were released to celebrate the occasion.
Prince George is 100% Kate’s dad.
The eyes are all Michael Middleton.
i love these-such a happy cute adorable kiddo. That smile!
Since we got multiple stories about Meghan’s friends spending their own money and the optics of that-waiting to see what kinds of stories we get about the 27K villa. Just waiting…..
Damn, it’s hard to get any cuter than that.
I wish we could either leave the kids alone 100% or have an unofficial rule about being kind. George, Charlotte, Louis, and Archie should be out of bounds for meanness.
He’s cute kid and happy birthday.
Re: the vacation, of course they got the villa for free if its owned by a friend of William – I see the UK media are NOT having a fainting fit over this like they did over Meghan’s friends paying for her baby shower in NYC (esp as the Cambridge holiday is 2 or 3 times the cost of the baby shower IIRC). Double standards press peeps gotta keep being double standards press peeps.
Finally he’s not wearing some 50′s cosplay ensemble. Cute photos.
Such a cutie! The one of him laughing is my favorite. Six years went so fast!
Guessing one of the bedrooms is a nursery for Louis since he’s too young for a bunk bed? Also…I don’t cook or clean on vacation either. My vacations aren’t this luxe but housekeeping still scrubs the toilet.
Happy 6th birthday Prince George. The photo of him smiling is THE BEST!
Also The Irish Guards wished George a happy birthday as well and they posted an unseen picture of him with Domhnall the dog, Charlotte, Louis and William. So I guess there is actual proof that William interacted/spent time with his children at the Polo a few weeks ago after all lol.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B0NtlJ5B_I5/?igshid=17r8y6u08slgw
His happiness in private is great, but it’s a real contrast to the worried look he has recently been showing in public. Does anyone think having these pictures broadcast to the media is George’s idea of ‘celebrating’ his birthday?