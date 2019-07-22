Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin says she went to rehab twice for depression

Lisa Rinna has been married to Harry Hamlin since 1997; they have two daughters, Delilah Belle, who just turned 21 last month, and Amelia Gray, whose 18th birthday was also last month. Harry also has a son, Dimitri, 38. On Friday, Delilah posted an Instagram Story explaining that she’d spent time in a rehab facility on two separate occasions last year to focus on her mental health:
Though Delilah, 21, acknowledged how difficult it was to open up about the experience, she explained to her followers that her time in a rehabilitation facility was life-changing and called it “the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
Beginning her post, the model said she was choosing to speak out now in hopes that she could help others who were struggling with depression and anxiety.
“I’ve been hesitant to share this information with you guys because there are a lot of you now and sometimes that scares me,” she explained. “I strive to try my hardest to be a positive influence on my younger followers. I wanted to share this with you guys today because it could help at least one person struggling with anxiety and or depression.”
“This time last year I was in rehabilitation. I moved to New York to start my journey as a student at NYU. Not long after I moved to New York I began having terrible depression,” Delilah continued. “I started attracting negative people into my life because my thoughts were so negative.”
“I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge,” she added. “I couldn’t get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it.”
About eight months later, Delilah said she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” and decided to be proactive about her feelings by reaching out to her mother, 56, and going back home to Los Angeles.
“In February I called my mom, packed some bags, and took the soonest flight back to LA. Two weeks later I was admitted into a rehab facility,” the star shared. “I knew the way I was living was unhealthy and detrimental to my mental health so I called my mom and told her I needed help.”
While in rehab, which she said was unexpectedly the “best thing that has ever happened to me,” Delilah explained that she discovered a lot about herself.
“I learned so much about being independent, feeling less shameful and guilty, I learned about self-love instead of self-deprivation and so much more,” she said, before revealing that she returned to the facility again in June.
“This time I stayed for 60 days (two months),” Delilah told her followers. “I worked through traumas and self-love. But most importantly I learned what self-respect meant.”
“Saying no is OKAY! Do only things that make you happy and make you feel good about yourself. Don’t let another individual take over your life and tell you who you are or how to be,” she advised. “Take control of your own life and get rid of all negative people and energy that may surround you. And I guarantee this will lead to a happier life even if it’s hard in the moment.”
Finishing her note, the model encouraged her followers to seek out help if they’re struggling and promised the decision would be worth it.
“Don’t be afraid to be VULNERABLE and ask for help because it will change your life,” she said.
People reported that Delilah later posted to share that she was deeply moved by the messages that she received from her followers, to thank them, and to say that she would respond to everyone. I’m so glad for Delilah that she realized that she needed help and reached out to her mom. It can be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, for people to extricate themselves from toxic relationships, and that takes an incredible amount of strength that can be nearly impossible to muster when you are living with depression and anxiety. I’m also so happy that Delilah sought more treatment when she felt that she needed it. Not everybody can do that, wants to do that, or, sure, has the resources to do that. I hope that she continues to heal and get stronger. I also hope that she returns to NYU (or another university or college) if she decides that she wants to continue pursuing her degree.
People mentioned that her younger sister, Amelia, had shared last year that she had sought help for an eating disorder. It sounds like Lisa and Harry have raised two incredibly thoughtful, resilient daughters who have been able to take the difficult step of seeking help when they needed it. They are also brave to share their difficult stories with others so that they can offer hope to people who might be struggling with similar issues.
My interpretation is a little less kind: Lisa Rinna and her husband raised two very troubled girls who were not taught self love at home.
I’m happy for them they’re getting help and sharing that, but their specific problems speak to the superficiality of their parents and the environment they were raised in. I expect similar stories about the new generation of Kardashian babies in 15-20 years.
That was my interpretation as well. Great for both of them for getting the help they needed (and realizing they needed it) but what kind of example were their parents setting for them?
I think LA in general is a really unhealthy environment, especially to raise children. You’re surrounded by fake people and excess.
From what I’ve seen of RHWOBH, Lisa & Harry seem like loving and supportive parents. None of us get it right all of the time but saying that, what must go through a young girls mind when she see’s her mother having so much fillers, botox and plastic surgery?
Agreed. Good for her coming forward and seeking help but you don’t go to rehab only for depression, anxiety and toxic relationships. You go to rehab for drug and alcohol addiction, so I’m not sure how helpful it is to her or the other young women when she is not being truthful. It’s the stigma and the acknowledgment that you have a drug problem that prevents young people from seeking help. Yes, it is her personal business but if you are going to open the door, why not be honest.
Don’t get me wrong, most of the blame I leave at the door of her parents. It sounds like her and her sister might not have grown up in a very healthy environment and most likely started using drugs well before college due to easy access in her income bracket.
Those were my thoughts as well – and the whole insta-model thing just makes Hollywood even more of a pressure-cooker environment for young women like this.
Yes, that was also my interpretation…
I thought the same thing. it’s not surprising to me that they suffered from depression, anxiety, and eating disorders based on the plastic surgery and unhealthy images that are presented by the people that their parents around themselves with. it’s good that they’re able to be open about getting the help that they need, but somehow I don’t think that Lisa and Harry were a help here.
Yup, that was my first thought also.
I find it a really odd pairing that she is now going out with a reality star from last year’s Love Island. Like a proper z list guy
She reminds me a little of Olivia Newton John’s daughter.
I hope she can get to a place where she feels better and stronger. Depression is an awful beast.
RUNMC… I agree. I think there is a shallow side to show business. I’m guessing both daughters have difficulty separating the business from themselves. LR excessive devotion to body remodeling and they RHOBH was probably a contributing factor
It’s an entire subculture based on looks, clothes, being self-absorbed and craving attention from people who don’t actually know you. I’m surprised it ever turns out well.