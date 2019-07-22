“Anna Wintour was delightfully shady about Melania Trump’s style” links
  • July 22, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I laughed my ass off at this Anna Wintour interview about First Lady style. [Jezebel]
I am very interested in After the Wedding now that I’ve seen this trailer. Julianne Moore, Billy Crudup & Michelle Williams have secrets! [Just Jared]
This Gritty video is so disturbing. [Dlisted]
I don’t really understand how Lady Thor will work. [LaineyGossip]
I love Crown Princess Victoria’s floral dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
More trailers from Comic Con – Picard! [Pajiba]
Shawn Mendes won’t help you come out, sorry ladies. [Towleroad]
Tyra Banks is high-key obsessed with Naomi Campbell, right? [OMG Blog]
Lana del Rey as Priscilla Presley? I could see it. [The Blemish]

Anna Wintour

6 Responses to ““Anna Wintour was delightfully shady about Melania Trump’s style” links”

  1. SM says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    These presenters in UK are a bit off. There is a mess in their front yard with Brexit and in back yard, meaning the world, including US and they act like the world is not on fire. So props to Anna for not backing off.
    As for that movie with Moore and Williams, it seems like it is aversion of a danish film, staring Mads Mikkelsen in the role Michelle is portraying here. No spoilers, but the danish version was very good, but danes do know how to make a good film, let’s hope that Hollywood does not ruin it.

    Reply
  2. bitchyarchitect says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    well said imo. brilliant shade. also do i recollect correctly -was Michelle Obama the cover of the January 2017 issue? I think she’s also made her feelings about the orange one, melania and nagini pretty clear from there fact that neither has been on the cover of vogue.

    Reply
  3. Christine says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    Anna looks dreadful. That hair! Jeez!

    Reply
  4. Bella Bella says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    The original After the Wedding was an incredible movie. Stars Mads Mikkelsen for goodness sake!! Why does the US keep remaking Susanne Bier movies? The originals are SO GOOD. And they are in English!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  5. HK9 says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    Nuclear Wintour’s shade is always legendary.

    Reply
  6. Christine says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Her lower lip looks like two strips of lip sewn together.

    Reply

